Why I’m Not Rushing to Get My Six-Year-Old the COVID-19 Vaccine￼￼

Like many Americans, I have concerns about giving my six-year-old a new vaccine that was not tested on humans until last year.
By Len C. Goodman / Chicago Reader

As a father of a young child, I am pressured to get my daughter vaccinated for COVID-19. And like many Americans, I have concerns about giving my six-year-old a new vaccine that was not tested on humans until last year, and that has been approved only for “emergency use” in kids. The feverish hype by government officials, mainstream media outlets, and Big Pharma, and the systematic demonization and censorship of public figures who raise questions about the campaign, provide further cause for concern.

This year, Pfizer has banked on selling 115 million pediatric doses to the U.S. government and expects to earn $36 billion in vaccine revenue. Congress is so in the pocket of Big Pharma that it’s against the law for our government to negotiate bulk pricing for drugs, meaning taxpayers must pay retail. Corporate news and entertainment programs are routinely sponsored by Pfizer, which spent $55 million on social media advertising in 2020. Even late night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, who has called for denying ICU beds to unvaccinated people, have been paid by Big Pharma to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is thus not surprising that most of the information reported in the press about vaccine safety and efficacy appears to come directly from Pfizer press releases. This recent headline from NBC News is typical: “Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11.” Moreover, by not advertising their vaccines by name, Pfizer-BioNTech and other drugmakers are not obliged, under current FDA regulations, to list the risks and side effects of the vaccine.

Most Americans are vaguely aware that COVID vaccines carry some potential risks, such as heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, seen most often in young males. But no actual data from the vaccine trials has been provided to the public. After promising “full transparency” with regard to COVID-19 vaccines, the FDA recently went to court to resist a FOIA request seeking the data it relied on to license the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, declaring that it would not release the data in full until the year 2076—not exactly a confidence-building measure.

Also troubling is a recent report in the British Medical Journal, a peer-reviewed medical publication, which found that the research company used by Pfizer falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial. The whistleblower, Brook Jackson, repeatedly notified her bosses of these problems, then e-mailed a complaint to the FDA and was fired that same day. If this scandal was ever mentioned in the corporate press, it was with a headline like this from CBS News: “Report questioning Pfizer trial shouldn’t undermine confidence in vaccines.”

On the other hand, the initial rollout of the vaccine appeared to be a home run. Reported numbers of new infections went down, and oppressive lockdown rules were lifted. Our bars, restaurants, and gyms opened up. Plus, my own experience getting the vaccine was positive, as I wrote about in an earlier column for the Reader. Is it possible that this time, the corporate media and government got it right? Is the mass vaccination of everyone, including kids, really the solution to our long COVID nightmare? I have tried my best to look objectively at the available evidence in order to make the best decision for my daughter. In this column, I share my findings.

The first thing I discovered is that the risk of COVID to healthy kids is extremely low. Or as the New York Times’s David Leonhardt recently put it, unless your child has preexisting conditions or a compromised immune system, the danger of severe COVID is “so low as to be difficult to quantify.” This raises the question: If the risk for kids is so low, what is the emergency that justifies mass vaccination of children without waiting for proper testing trials of the vaccine? 

The argument made most often is that we must vaccinate our kids to protect others. However, while most adults perceive children as little germ factories, the data suggests that kids are at low risk to spread COVID. Reports from Sweden, where schools and preschools were kept open, and kids and teachers went unmasked without social distancing, show a very low incidence of severe COVID-19 among schoolchildren or their teachers during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

I was also surprised to learn that there are reputable scientists opposed to mass vaccination, such as Dr. Robert Malone, an original inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology behind the COVID vaccines. As Malone explains, the mRNA vaccine contains a spike protein, similar to the virus, that stimulates your immune system to produce antibodies to fight COVID. He describes the vaccine as “leaky,” meaning it is only about 50 percent effective in preventing infection and spread.

Malone warns that overuse of a leaky vaccine during an outbreak risks generating mutant viruses that will overwhelm the vaccine, making it less effective for those who really need it. “The more people you vaccinate, the more vaccine-resistant mutations you get, and in the vaccine ‘arms race,’ the more need for ever more potent boosters.” Thus, Malone recommends vaccinating only the most vulnerable—primarily the elderly and individuals with significant comorbidities such as lung and heart disease or diabetes—and not healthy children.

If these views sound unfamiliar, it’s likely because Malone and other critics of mass vaccination have faced heavy suppression on social media and vicious attacks from corporate media outlets.

Meanwhile the U.S. mainstream press has ignored recent statements by Mexico’s health minister, Jorge Alcocer Varela, who recommends against vaccinating children, warning that COVID-19 vaccines could inhibit the development of children’s immune systems. “Children have a wonderful immune system compared to the later phases . . . of their life,” he explained, warning that “hindering” the “learning” of a child’s immune system—the “cells that defend us our whole lives”—with a “completely inorganic structure” such as a vaccine runs counter to public health.

recent Harvard study provides further evidence that while vaccines protect us against serious COVID illness and deaths, they alone are not very good at stopping the spread of the disease. The study looked at COVID numbers in 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the United States during late August and early September. It found that the countries and counties with the highest vaccination rates had higher rates of new COVID-19 cases per one million people. And suggested other measures, like mask wearing and social distancing, in addition to vaccination.

In place of mass vaccination, Malone recommends early intervention with therapeutics shown to be effective against COVID, including ivermectin. In contrast, the corporate press has shamelessly attacked early treatments, and especially ivermectin, which it calls a veterinary drug, in reference to the fact that it is used to treat both animals and humans, along with many other drugs, including antibiotics and pain pills.

In October, popular podcaster Joe Rogan announced on his program that he had contracted the virus and took ivermectin, prescribed by a doctor, along with other therapeutics including monoclonal antibodies, and that he only had “one bad day” with the virus. CNN ridiculed Rogan for taking “horse dewormer.” On his show, Rogan grilled CNN medical expert Sanjay Gupta. “Why would they lie [at your network] and say that’s horse dewormer? I can afford people medicine.” Rogan pointed out that the developers of ivermectin won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for the drug’s use in human beings.

Why indeed is CNN and much of the mainstream press lying about ivermectin, a drug that has been used by literally billions of people to treat tropical diseases, and has been shown to be safe and effective in treating COVID in countries such as Mexico, India, Japan, and Peru? First, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization for the vaccines, there has to be no treatment for a disease. Thus, any potential treatments must be disparaged. That is, of course, until Pfizer releases its antiviral drug, PF-07321332.

Second, ivermectin is off patent, meaning Big Pharma can’t make a profit on it. It has been made available to poor people around the world at pennies a dose. In contrast, Pfizer’s COVID pill will be priced at more than $500 per course.

At this point, you can guess the end of the story. The final straw for me is the apparent lack of durability of the COVID vaccines. Recent data indicates that the limited protection from the vaccine lasts only four to six months. Since COVID is not going away, is it Pfizer’s plan to artificially boost my daughter’s immune system every four to six months for the rest of her life? 

We have been kept in the dark about vaccine safety and efficacy by our government and its partners in Big Pharma, who tell us they have looked at the science and it supports vaccinating our children against a virus that presents them with only the most miniscule risk of serious illness. As a parent, I will demand more answers before simply taking their word.

Leonard C. Goodman is a Chicago criminal defense attorney and co-owner of the for-profit arm of the Reader.

  1. Finally some common sense on the Clampdown Masquerade at
    Scheer post.
    Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jr. Operates the ChildrensHealth
    Defense. His new – best selling The Real Anthony Fauci is essential
    reading for those who never read Randy Shilts Aids History
    AND THE BAND PLAYED ON on the queerkiller Fauci.
    Please wake up before you jab yourself with this self inflicted
    Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
    If you want the short version watch Sucharit Bhakdi or Dr. Hoff on
    the deadly nature of the jab regime.

    1. As per Fauci – I stopped paying attention to him when he first said last year that the public didn’t need to wear masks – to protect from a respiratory disease, But I think it is a mistake to the value of ANYTHING a person says once one has decided the person is not “trustworthy” – to me the value of an argument should stand on its own, regardless of who advances it – even a broken clock is right twice a day 😀 – our job is to figure out when that is …

  2. It’s not going to stop. None of this dystopian nightmare is going away. It is here to stay and get worse. A global fascist totalitarian darkness has fallen over the world and rivers of blood are going to flow before we see the sun rise again. Ignoring it and hoping it will go away is not going to save you or the ones you love from the consequences.

    Have a great day!

  3. The evidence that Ivermectin is a safe and effective therapeutic with antiviral properties and it’s success in preventing serious illness and death in treating Covid-19 in countries which allowed it’s use such as Japan, Mexico, India, and Peru is overwhelming. Because it’s “off-patent” and inexpensive to produce and thus would offer little profit to drug manufacturers is why it was falsely discredited and forbidden to be used as a therapeutic by physicians in the West. In my opinion, this is criminal. To allow profit over health to billions of people is the shame of our response to this pandemic, and is an example of the lethality of the US brand of hyper-capitalism.
    Ivermectin vs. Pfizer: New Pfizer drug and ivermectin

  4. And as real leftists know, this is a fascist set of Big Brother Pharma pogroms…..

    Here.

    A prominent rental housing provider in the Canadian province of Alberta has told all tenants and prospective tenants that they must get COVID jabs if they want full access to his buildings.

    “Vaccination of everyone in our community is the only way we are going to get through this pandemic and back to a sense of normalcy,” said Riaz Mamdani, founder and CEO of Strategic Group, in an October 28 press release.

    “The safety of our team and our residents is a top priority, so ensuring full vaccination across the board is the least we can do.”

    Many people do not want to take the COVID-19 inoculations, however, because they are not proven to be safe. Millions of injuries and thousands of deaths have been reported in connection with the jabs. Meanwhile, many Catholics and other Christians are opposed to the novel medical products because cell lines derived from aborted babies were used in either their development or their testing.

    Strategic Group’s press release says that the property company “now requires that all employees, residents, and prospective residents be vaccinated.”

    Even someone who wants to view one of the Strategic Group’s apartments must prove he or she has had the COVID jabs.

    Existing tenants will be required to show they have been jabbed to access fitness facilities and recreation rooms.

    Strategic Group says that anyone “unable to be vaccinated (i.e., children under the age of 12) is exempt until able to receive a vaccine.”

    “These rules apply to all of Strategic Group’s residential communities in Alberta.”

    The company owns over 1,500 one- and two-bedroom apartments in Calgary and Edmonton.

    According to a Canadian Press report, Strategic Group chief operating officer Tracey Steman said the company is “very proud” of its COVID jab mandate.

    “And we’d like to see other landlords implement the same policy… It will help to end this pandemic,” Steman continued.

    “We’ve had really good feedback from our tenants.”

    CEO Mamdani said that the company’s new policy was inspired by residents telling them that “they value knowing that all their neighbours are vaccinated—they feel even safer in their own homes.” He also claimed that there had been no “pushback from prospective residents when we ask for proof of vaccination prior to doing tours.”

    Mandating the COVID jab for renters ‘sets a dangerous precedent’

    Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that landlords imposing COVID jab mandates “sets a dangerous precedent in Alberta and in Canada.”

    “According to this renter’s policy, you do not deserve a roof over your head unless you have taken an experimental injection,” said Chipiuk.

    “Such a policy, utterly unthinkable two years ago, is now frighteningly announced with pride,” she added.

    “Under what authority is this policy being made?”

    Chipiuk told LifeSiteNews that even laws about “not smoking indoors went through rigorous debate in government houses.”

    “This is not the same. These rental companies are taking the law into their own hands. If we allow this to happen, what will be next and who will find themselves without a place to live?” the lawyer asked.

    The Canadian Press reported that John Dickie, the president of the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations, said that the Strategic Group’s COVID jab mandate is the first he has heard of in Canada.

    Dickie said that he thinks it “possible” that some landlords will follow the Strategic Group’s jab policy, but he does not think this would be “very widespread.”

    “We’re not the health police,” said Dickie.

    “Rental housing providers realize people need housing. We’re not in the habit of inquiring into people’s political views.”

    Landlord-tenant lawyer says landlords have ‘no control over a tenant’s guests’

    In August, Caryma Sa’d, a Toronto-based landlord-tenant lawyer, wrote a legal analysis called ““Can landlords demand tenants be vaccinated, unvaccinated?” for the online Lawyers’ Daily.

    Sa’d wrote that “landlords cannot simply make unilateral changes to the terms of the agreement, which would include imposing proof of vaccination as a condition of the tenancy.”

    “This would prevent a landlord from attempting to evict a tenant based on vaccination status, unless it can be established that the tenant is substantially interfering with the reasonable enjoyment of others within the unit or otherwise causing serious problems at the residential complex because of their vaccination status,” the lawyer continued.

    Sa’d noted that a landlord has “no control over a tenant’s guests, including their vaccination status.”

    “The landlord can only intervene if those guests are contributing to overcrowding of the rental unit or engage in belligerent or disruptive behaviour that affects other tenants and the reasonable enjoyment of their own units.”

    When it comes to new renters, Sa’d wrote that a landlord “cannot discriminate on prohibited grounds such as age, race, gender, and disability under the Code when choosing between prospective tenants.”

    Sa’d noted that many people have refused the jab due “to potential health complications” and that excluding them would “directly contravene the Code on its face unless a reasonable accommodation — such as waiving the vaccine requirement — is provided.”

    Sa’d also wrote that it is “unlikely that evictions will be granted based on vaccination status. Similarly, considering vaccination status when selecting prospective tenants is discriminatory on its face.”

    The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for residents age 5 and up, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

    Despite the Canadian government praising the effectiveness of the COVID jabs, trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. In fact, their advocates no longer claim they reduce hospitalization; the measure of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

    *

  5. It always amazes me that after an individual reads a couple of negative articles about vaccination, they are more knowledgeable then people who have studied the science for their entire career. National regulatory bodies have reviewed the data and recommend the COVID vaccine. The anti-vaccine people are saying that these regulatory bodies are lying to you and causing harm. Every countries medical institutions are looking for negative vaccination effects across the entire globe. None are recommending their country stop their vaccination programs due to newly discovered issues. People arguing that big pharma is forcing lies into the science to make profit has twisted the entire globes regulatory institutions?

    Eight billion vaccine doses is pretty good proof that it is safe to administer to the general population. The concern about inadequate testing prior to release is now moot.

    Nay sayers against vaccination existed before COVID and will continue to exist well into the furture. Social media amplifies their voice to the point where the social media consumer is confused and disengaged.

  6. Two independent variables here: 1] Effectiveness Against Serious Illness; 2]Effectiveness at Preventing Viral Transmission. These are independent variable because they primarily rely on different branches of the immune response. Blood antibodies, induced by the vaccines, are (evanescently) useful for blocking serious disease and death. But blocking transmission is mostly the province of a different class of antibodies made locally in our nasal membranes (“mucosal immunity.”) It appears that the mRNA vaccines do not strongly stimulate this branch of immunity: since no data of this type has been released, we don’t really know. Hence, owing to different immune mechanisms we can treat the two variables as independent. Since I assume that not everyone at PolitiFact is a moron, I must assume that they’re employing the same tactic as the NY Times, that is, conflating the two variables. Why do other steps need to be employed to “reduce case rates”? Obviously because the virus appears to spread readily among vaccinated populations. The vaccines are less efficacious at preventing transmission by comparison to their relative effectiveness at preventing serious disease and death. That’s clearly what the data shows, but not if one is desperately trying to convince people that getting vaccinated is crucial at mitigating the pandemic. Clearly, this mitigation —achieved by attenuating spread — is not what the mRNA vaccines are good at doing. Horrible journalism being proffered as gospel.

    1. I agree with the gist of your post – there have been a few discussions about a nasal/mucosal vaccine – I agree that this should be a focus – if the virus is not transmitted, it won’t be spread, that ought to be rather obvious – and the (primary) mode of transmission is the – respiratory tract …
      There is an question of it being spread through the GI tract, which is the basis for testing being done on septic systems to identify loci of the virus – however I do not know whether the viral particles thus discovered are infectious or just “leftovers” from it …

  7. Thank you so much for this and it’s so nice to read real points and not polished, vague comments all following the same blind narrative.

  8. I have read licorice and antioxidants like melatonin help with covid symptoms as well and that the respiratory problems caused by it are secondary to the main attack on the cardiovascular system and blood cells. I read antioxidants are a valid way to treat at later stages but medical professionals are killing patients by supplying too much outside oxygen which speeds up the attack on the blood cells and antioxidants are a valid way to treat at that stage but their effectiveness is downplayed horribly. Also, what Nicki Minaj said wasn’t worthy of such intense hatred and attacks. She’s right about not being bullied into decisions and prayer – well, for me, because prayer HAS truly helped me – a poverty level, uneducated woman with post traumatic stress disorder from severe abuse as a child. I believe those of us that aren’t sociopaths can and do get help on levels we are unaware of and we will get through this all and be ok. 🙂

  9. Oh, the neoliberal and loclk-step scientism fools of the Democratic Party. And, so a leftist communist like me, I have to be in protests with Trumpies on this lock-down stupidity? What a shame, after 64 years on Planet Empire. DARPA anyone? Or, simple Nitric Oxide? This formula has been around more than a year, and alas, do we see emergency use of a nasal spray that kills viruses? Nah, not in Big Pharma M.I.C. Land.

    Check out the Canadian company — SaNOtize Research and Development Corp., is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, innovative products.
    We aim to improve the quality of life for people throughout the world by using our proprietary biotechnology platform to remedy topical infections that negatively impact quality of life. Therapeutic targets include SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19), influenza, onychomycosis (nail fungus), chronic sinusitis, diabetic foot ulcers and others.

    https://sanotize.com/

    +–+

    But let’s get real —

    As writers who have always positioned ourselves on the Left, we are disturbed at this turn of events. Is there really no progressive criticism to be made about the quarantining of healthy individuals, when the latest research suggests there is a vanishingly small difference in terms of transmission between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated? The Left’s response to Covid now appears as part of a broader crisis in Left-wing politics and thought — one which has been going on for three decades at least. So it’s important to identify the process through which this has taken shape.

    In the first phase of the pandemic — the lockdowns phase — it was those leaning towards the cultural and economic right who were more likely to emphasise the social, economic and psychological damage resulting from lockdowns. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s initial lockdown scepticism made this position untenable for most of those leaning towards the cultural and economic Left. Social media algorithms then further fuelled this polarisation. Very quickly, therefore, Western leftists embraced lockdown, seen as a “pro-life” and “pro-collective” choice — a policy that, in theory, championed public health or the collective right to health. Meanwhile any criticism of the lockdowns was excoriated as a “right-wing”, “pro-economy” and “pro-individual” approach, accused of prioritising “profit” and “business as usual” over people’s lives.

    In sum, decades of political polarisation instantly politicised a public health issue, without allowing any discussion as to what a coherent Left response would be. At the same time, the Left’s position distanced it from any kind of working-class base, since low-income workers were the most severely affected by the socio-economic impacts of continued lockdown policies, and were also those most likely to be out working while the laptop class benefitted from Zoom. These same political fault lines emerged during the vaccine roll-out, and now during the Covid passports phase. Resistance associates with the Right, while those on the mainstream Left are generally supportive of both measures. Opposition is demonised as a confused mixture of anti-science irrationalism and individualistic libertarianism.

    But why has the mainstream Left ended up supporting practically all Covid measures? How did such a simplistic view of the relationship between health and the economy emerge, one which makes a mockery of decades of (Left-leaning) social science research showing just how closely wealth and health outcomes are connected? Why did the Left ignore the massive increase in inequalities, the attack on the poor, on poor countries, on women and children, the cruel treatment of the elderly, and the huge increase in wealth for the richest individuals and corporations resulting from these policies? How, in relation to the development and roll-out of vaccines, did the Left end up ridiculing the very notion that, given the money at stake, and when BioNTech, Moderna and Pfizer currently make between them over US$1,000 per second from the Covid vaccines, there might be motivations from the vaccine manufacturers other than “the public good” at play? And how is it possible that the Left, often on the receiving end of state repression, today seems oblivious to the worrying ethical and political implications of Covid passports?

    https://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2021/11/24/the-lefts-covid-failure/

  10. Much of the skepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines is actually related to it being a shot and not a pill or spray. It is a shot only because the digestive system impacts its performance. It is not injected directly into the blood supply, but into muscle.

    A pill seems by most people less intrusive and, thus, safer – but this is an illusion.

    This author has likely given his child various pills, some of which, such as vitamin supplements, have not gone through the thorough testing of the Covid-19 vaccines. Furthermore, common over-the-counter medications have known serious side effects for some people; but since they are pills or sprays, and over-the-counter, people consider them safer than they actually are and give them to their children even though these serious side effects are much more prevalent for children than anything the Covid-19 vaccines can do.

    The vaccines for Covid-19 have been obsessively and thoroughly tested and in the equations harm vs. help, the vaccines are much safer than exposing children, constantly, to the virus.

    It is important for children, as well as, adults to stop this pandemic to limit its ability to mutate into a variant that will actually target children. Vaccines are the only method to do this.

  11. COVID-19 is less of a risk to children than the flu. There is no reason to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 unless your goal is to make pharmaceutical companies rich. Same with “everyone has to get vaccinated” and “if you don’t get vaccinated you endanger other people.” It’s all pharmaceutical industry lies & propaganda, pushed by their paid lackeys in the media and government. These vaccines should have been target to old and otherwise at-risk people, and the rest of the population should have been allowed to get COVID-19 for the good of the entire society, ACCORDING TO THE MAN WHO INVENTED THE mRNA VACCINE TECHNOLOGY. When you live in fear you can’t think rationally or logically, so most people were easy targets for this propaganda.

  13. I’m in menopause. I hadn’t had a period in 6 months, then spring break came and so did Aunt Flow. When I returned to work, a colleague asked how my break was. I told her I was actually laid up the entire time. TMI? Turns out she had the same experience. We thought maybe it was just the stress we’d been under teaching through the first year of COVID. We’re not new teachers, but in the first few years of teaching it’s not uncommon to be down for the count whenever breaks come along due to stress and the petri dish of germs we work in until our immune systems become like steel. Hmmm… *maybe* that was it.

    The next day she came to me. “You know Anonywho, I wonder if it wasn’t a result of the vaccine?” I’m getting a booster the first of December. Again, it’s been almost 6 months since Aunt Flow came for a visit. I’ll let you know what happens.

  14. Pleased, that a website I count on to honestly inform & expose corporate Big Pharma & its corrupt agencies, i.e. CDC, WHO, FDA , et al…has finally published an article that challenges the criminally distorted, unscientific, propagandized orthodoxy Fauci & his ilk has foisted on the American & international public.

  15. Some questions and observations for the poster …
    1) As far as childhood immune systems, do you also object to the MMR and polio vaccines given to kids?
    2) Did you get vaccinated, in spite of the potential side effects?
    3) As to side effects – I do not think that there is any medication that has no potential “side effects” – just look at all the drug advertisements on TV, some of those potential “side effects” are real doozies. Having said that, the issue is whether the risk of side effects is worth using the medication for a particular purpose. In this case, for preventing severe illness and death from Covid – the idea that kids are at “low risk” – just check the latest numbers – the earlier numbers showing old, or immuno-compromised, folks were the ones most at risk, are changing and now that many of those have gotten vaccinated – the numbers and % for kids are climbing – just about anybody can get infected by, and get sick from, this virus.
    4) As for the vaccines driving mutations – may i remind folks that the more dangerous mutations, Delta, e.g., arose in countries with quite low % of vaccinations – not in those countries with the highest rates – so the counter argument can be made that it is the lack of vaccination, allowing more “petri dishes” (humans) for the virus to experiment in, that fosters mutations – the fact is, viruses mutate – and unless they runs out of humans that they spreads from, as SARSCov1 did, it will persist and do so
    5) As to the generic drugs used for Rx, ivermectin, e.g, have you heard about the potential “side effects” of cardiac damage – ask physicians if they are prescribing them.
    Having said all that – I do have some critiques of these “hi-tech” vaccines –
    1) They have, IMO, been oversold, not just in terms of the price tags – essentially we were led to believe they would save us and we could all go back to “normal” – but the fact is, even if we have a decreased chance of getting really sick or dying – we can still transmit the disease, in fact, it was indicated early on that much of the transmission was from asymptomatic individuals – the vaccines were “neutralizing” to a certain degree, but not sterilizing
    2) All the vaccines “approved” here, from what i can tell, put all their stuff in the Spike protein basket – but with more and more variants, having more mutations re Spike, that basket is getting leakier – most recently with Delta, now i have heard there is a Delta+ found in SA – is it even leakier with regard to our immune system? too early to tell ..
    3) I agree that these vaccines have been a cash cow for the pharmaceutical companies, and the fact that there has been enormous resistance to granting patent waivers so that the rest of the world can access them, rather indicates to me, cynic that I am, that they would just as soon have more variants – “needing” more boosters – we are now on shot 3, will there be more needed? And now they are getting into “treatments” – if the vaccine didn’t work, they have a drug for us!

    So after all that – what do I come down to
    a) With regard to your child – hey, obviously it’s up to you – but I would strongly advise you have him/her keep (properly) wearing a good mask – and all of us too, for that matter – I think, from the beginning, if we had all done that we would be in much better shape now – of the right material and properly worn, they work – and we still need them because, vaccinated or not, we can all still transmit
    b) As to the vaccine – I have been vaccinated, because I do think they are better than nothing – vaccines prime the immune system so that when we are exposed to a pathogen, it has a head start on dealing with it –
    c) We need better vaccines, not just more of the same … using different platforms, not just this hi-tech, expensive, exclusive, mRNA one. The polio vaccine that is so widely used and effective uses a killed/inactivated virus – advantages – it exposes the immune system to the entire gamut of antigens of the virus, not just one part of it – making it more difficult, it seems to me, for the virus to “outmutate” the system, is a platform that has been successfully used in other vaccines, nothing “new” here, is able to be produced in a number of places all over the world more cheaply and easily, is able to be stored and transported more easily, making it more accessible to more people …

    I believe in vaccines – good ones, and my fear is that because there are issues with these that cause folks to be skeptical or cynical, to the point of refusal, that attitude will persist toward any vaccine that comes along, even to better ones … and we will revert to “let nature take its course” – no matter how many folks die …

  17. The current dominant system or establishment of Western societies would use the invisible dictatorship of compulsive consumerism of material goods to annul the ideals of the primitive individual and transform him into an uncritical, fearful and conformist being who will inevitably swell the ranks of a homogeneous, uniform and easily manipulated society through the techniques of mass manipulation. Thus, the German sociologist and philosopher Herbert Marcuse, in his book “One-Dimensional Man” (1964), explains that “the basic function of the media is to develop pseudo-needs for goods and services manufactured by the giant corporations, tying individuals to the cart of consumption and political passivity”.

    A prime example of this would be the crusade in European countries to implement the COVID passport, which allows the vaccinated individual to have a QR code that will facilitate access to work, cultural and social life, but which would implicitly entail the obligation to be vaccinated and would violate the sacrosanct individual freedom recognized by the Constitution. Thus, the propaganda of the establishment is directed not at the individual subject but at the Group in which the personality of the one-dimensional individual is diluted and is wrapped up in the patchwork of false expectations created and common yearnings that sustain it (the vaccine is the salvation against the pandemic.

    However, the outbreak of the health pandemic and the subsequent economic recession that follows implemented the stigma of uncertainty and disbelief in a society immersed in the culture of the Welfare State of the Western world, subsequently resulting in a traumatic shock when the limitations of non-sterilizing vaccines that do not prevent contagion became apparent. As a result, Western citizens will be immersed in lifelong vaccination while being controlled by the COVID passport to achieve a society that will be subjected to the dictates of the pharmaceutical monopolies of Pfizer and Moderna, with the sectors refractory to the health dictates being marginalized from the usual circuits of work, culture and leisure.

    https://libya360.wordpress.com/2021/11/26/invisible-dictatorship-one-dimensional-man-vs-the-emerging-multidimensional-individual/

  18. Continue reading . . . Ya’ll . . . Conservative . . . Knee jerk. . . . Techno Branch Codian Fascists.

    +–+

    Invisible Dictatorship: One Dimensional Man vs the Emerging Multidimensional Individual
    Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on NOVEMBER 26, 2021
    Germán Gorraiz López
    The current dominant system or establishment of Western societies would use the invisible dictatorship of compulsive consumerism of material goods to annul the ideals of the primitive individual and transform him into an uncritical, fearful and conformist being who will inevitably swell the ranks of a homogeneous, uniform and easily manipulated society through the techniques of mass manipulation. Thus, the German sociologist and philosopher Herbert Marcuse, in his book “One-Dimensional Man” (1964), explains that “the basic function of the media is to develop pseudo-needs for goods and services manufactured by the giant corporations, tying individuals to the cart of consumption and political passivity”.

    A prime example of this would be the crusade in European countries to implement the COVID passport, which allows the vaccinated individual to have a QR code that will facilitate access to work, cultural and social life, but which would implicitly entail the obligation to be vaccinated and would violate the sacrosanct individual freedom recognized by the Constitution. Thus, the propaganda of the establishment is directed not at the individual subject but at the Group in which the personality of the one-dimensional individual is diluted and is wrapped up in the patchwork of false expectations created and common yearnings that sustain it (the vaccine is the salvation against the pandemic.

    However, the outbreak of the health pandemic and the subsequent economic recession that follows implemented the stigma of uncertainty and disbelief in a society immersed in the culture of the Welfare State of the Western world, subsequently resulting in a traumatic shock when the limitations of non-sterilizing vaccines that do not prevent contagion became apparent. As a result, Western citizens will be immersed in lifelong vaccination while being controlled by the COVID passport to achieve a society that will be subjected to the dictates of the pharmaceutical monopolies of Pfizer and Moderna, with the sectors refractory to the health dictates being marginalized from the usual circuits of work, culture and leisure.

    However, through the interactivity provided by the social networks of the Internet (the so-called Sixth Power that links and helps in the formation of modern identities), the endemic isolation and passivity of the submissive and uncritical individual of Western societies (one-dimensional Man) is breaking down and a new individual is already emerging. The new Multidimensional Individual is reaffirmed in a solid critical conscience, sustained by values that have fallen into disuse but are present in our atavistic code, such as the defense of sacrosanct individual freedom, solidarity and collective indignation in the face of the dictatorship of the pharmaceutical multinationals, and will be willing to break the rules and laws imposed by the dominant system (Sanitary Dictatorship).

    Likewise, this individual would be provoking a popular tsunami of denunciation of the current democratic, social and values deficit under the slogan “forbidden to prohibit” and, together with the social revolts to protest against the high cost of living, could establish a constructive chaos that would end up diluting the opiate inhibiting critical conscience and could lead to a new May ’68.

    Germán Gorraiz López is an economic and geopolitical analyst, he is a regular contributor to several Spanish and Latin American digital and printed publications.

    The Left’s Covid Failure

    The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia

    Who’s Wrong, Who’s Right?

    Vaccination: Most Deceptive Tool of Imperialism

    Towards Technofascism: Vaccine Passports and the Inequality Virus in the Debate

    Fertility Concerns as Experimental mRNA Vaccines Wreak Havoc with Women’s Menstrual Cycles

    The Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Vera Sharav

    The United Nations and Western Governments Endorse Shocking Vaccine Mandates, Violating Human Bodily Integrity and Autonomy

    Pfizer’s Experimental Covid-19 Vaccine: What You’re Not Being Told

    The Science and Ethics Regarding Risk Posed by Non-Vaccinated Individuals

    Same Networks that Sold Us War Promote Pfizer’s Vaccines

    Pfizer Exposed

    More Deaths and Adverse Reactions Fuel Increasing Criticism of COVID-19 Vaccines

    Moderna: A Company “in Need of a Hail Mary”

  20. Good for you Mr. Goodman. This I believe is a rare editorial : not frantic nor filled with hyperbole and not, thankfully, abjectly political. Rather Mr. Goodman writes thoughtfully and clearly expresses eminently reasonable concerns about the vaccination conundrum. The doubts he raised about Covid vaccines for children make a lot of sense. I hope his column is given the consideration it deserves.

  21. finally. FINALLY SOMETHING ABOUT THE INSANITY AND CORRUPTION behind the mass vaccine program. Why tf did it take so long to be willing to publish an article like this?
    It is so strange to check sheer post day after day a magazine that is about issues of the day and see nothing about the covid madness happening.

