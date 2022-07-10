Father of Parkland Victim Calls Out Biden During New Gun Laws Celebration
Manuel Oliver, who campaigned for and voted for President Biden, calls out the half-measures that Biden's new gun laws really are.
Biden’s law is worthless. Just more much ado about nothing.
Most days I and millions of others operate something that can be very lethal. Our motor vehicles! So we can exercise our First Amendment right to assemble. Our motor vehicles are titled, registered, and insured. Operators are tested and adjudicated safe, or else the license is revoked.
Guns must be titled, registered, insured, and owners proven to be responsible. Just as bus drivers need higher levels of proven capability, and ratcheting up to airline pilots, more lethal guns need higher criteria.
And insurance commensurate.