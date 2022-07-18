“Hard Work Brings Opportunities”: The Promotion Process for Young, Grassroot Cadres

After the transformation of the political climate, the small environment of each unit has also undergone fundamental changes, and the environment for the growth and development of young cadres has been greatly improved.

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



By Yang Hua / The Liaowang Institute

In the new era, the ideological situation of young cadres at the grassroots level across the country has developed to a more positive and healthy side, gradually forming a great situation for officers and entrepreneurs, but at the same time there are also some negative thoughts of self-protection and avoidance of responsibility due to excessive work pressure.

Both positive and negative aspects are manifested in some important “new understandings” of young cadres at the grassroots level.

1

From “promotion mainly depends on the relationship” to “hard work will have the opportunity,” young grassroots cadres’ perceptions and views on job promotion directly affect their self-positioning, work status and career development planning, and are the vane of the political ecology at the grassroots level. There is a reversal process of young grassroots cadres’ perception of job promotion, that is, from the dominant perception of “promotion mainly depends on relationship” before the 18th National Congress to the dominant perception of “opportunity if you work hard” after the 18th National Congress.

It is through the organic combination of governance mechanisms and talent training mechanisms that grassroots governance work to train and exercise young cadres, so that truly capable young cadres stand out.

Grassroots cadres generally claim that before the 18th National Congress, as soon as they heard which cadres around them were promoted and reappointed, they immediately associated him with the main leaders, gave gifts to the main leaders, or that he “has someone in the dynasty who is good at his job”, without linking to his work ability and work performance. When you do not get promoted and reappointed, instead of reflecting on your own work attitude and the way you conduct yourself, you think you have no relationship and background, no gifts to the leaders, no treats and no slap on the wrist.

Under the guidance of this dominant understanding and way of thinking, “relationship” is considered the first element of promotion, work ability, performance and attitude are placed in the secondary position. Although this understanding is not necessarily true, but the negative impact it brings will make nepotism, small-circle concept flying around, grassroots young cadres pay more attention to “make connections,” “go through the back door” and run for officials, rather than doing a good job itself; it will also make those cadres who really work and start a business because they are not promoted and reused to produce feelings of aggression, disappointment and complaints are thick.

After the 18th National Congress, a series of initiatives by the Party Central Committee have reshaped the general political climate of the Party and the country, and the orientation of selection and employment has been put back on the right track. After the transformation of the political climate, the small environment of each unit has also undergone fundamental changes, and the environment for the growth and development of young cadres has been greatly improved.

The main manifestations are.

First, unit leaders take the initiative to build a platform for young cadres to work.

The growth and promotion of young cadres reuse, not its personal matter, but the unit as a whole, and the overall atmosphere of the unit is closely related. “A phoenix comes out of a nest”, is the truth. A unit (department, township, section) within the formation of leadership and team, ordinary cadres unity and cooperation, together with the atmosphere of entrepreneurship, the spirit of the unit will change, the work performance will be outstanding, in competition with other units have an advantage, it is also easier to enter the leadership of the vision and the formation of the general public opinion, then, the unit’s leadership and ordinary cadres are easy to get growth and promotion and reuse.

In a township in the central region, the “post-60s” party secretary and the “post-80s” mayor cooperated tacitly and united the members of the team to build a small backward township into a model township for small town construction in three years, which has a very good reputation in county politics. Not only was the party secretary promoted to deputy divisional level cadres, the mayor was transferred to the party secretary of a more important township, and other team members and a number of middle-level cadres were promoted or reappointed.

The level of economic development in the county ranked in the lower position of an agricultural township, the last five years in a row for other townships to deliver eight township party secretaries or town mayors. The reason for this is that the township team members have formed a tradition of unity and officer, the administrative village team is also more stable and united, the township as a whole, political stability, good morale, effective governance.

The so-called “platform”, in short, is in the general atmosphere of clean political climate, within the unit to create an atmosphere of unity and entrepreneurship. The unit with such an atmosphere is the best platform for young cadres to work and grow and develop.

Second, the unit leaders consciously build the institutional mechanism for the growth and emergence of young cadres.

In the training of young cadres, many grassroots unit leaders not only take the initiative to create a good atmosphere and build a good platform, but also consciously build relevant institutional mechanisms within the unit, so that young cadres can be trained and grow in it.

In Shandong, the township and the administrative village set up between the “district” level, each “district” is responsible for the management of several administrative villages, “district” secretary is a hand and the first responsible person. According to the regulations, township cadres must have three years of experience as “district” secretary for promotion, thus motivating young cadres to compete to go down as “district” secretary. “District” secretary as a hand, not only to take charge, but also direct contact with complex rural affairs, so it can exercise the comprehensive ability of young township cadres.

In many townships, the new civil servants first in the Party and Government Office to stay for a year and a half to familiarize themselves with the township and the overall work of the administrative village, and then work in the village for a year or two, after a certain amount of experience in rural work and then transferred to other stations and offices in the township. After multi-position exercise, young civil servants can soon grow into qualified township cadres.

These mechanisms at the grassroots level are both governance work mechanisms and talent training mechanisms. It is through the organic combination of governance mechanisms and talent training mechanisms at the grassroots level that young cadres are trained and exercised in the work of grassroots governance, allowing young cadres with real ability to stand out.

Third, unit leaders often care about the work, life, learning and growth of young cadres.

The care and attention of unit leaders is an important source of motivation for young cadres to work, and is the key to their growth and development. The investigators asked the party secretaries of townships in many places: why do they care about the growth of young cadres and take the initiative to train them?

Township party secretaries believe that, first of all, training young cadres is a requirement of the Party Central Committee, cadres training, recommendation and appointment, the party secretary is responsible for the first responsibility and lifelong responsibility, so you need to choose, use and train young cadres; secondly, grass-roots affairs need someone to do, do not train good talent, things can not do, do not do well, the responsibility will eventually fall on the party secretary; finally, there is a future of training Young cadres in the county, the city and even the province, the country, to train them well, but also the township and party secretary’s glory.

There are four main ways for leaders to show care and concern for young cadres.

One of them is the way of individual conversation and heart-to-heart talk.

Leaders often find young cadres to talk and talk, not only to understand the dynamics of the work, life and learning of young cadres, grasp their ideological trends, solve their problems and confusion in a timely manner, but also to specifically give them guidance, ideas, give them experience guidance and spiritual motivation.

For example, a township in the Midwest “after 80” mayor, often hands-on guidance to the Party and Government Office of the new civil servants to write materials and change the draft.

A township party secretary, according to his own growth experience, timely and accurately understand the problems and confusion encountered by young cadres in different stages and positions, and give targeted solutions.

A township party secretary believes that “will write materials is a shortcut to promotion”, he himself is a typical case, so he asked new civil servants must first learn to write materials in the Party and Government Office or the Organization Office, and then to other positions to practice.

The second is in the form of a group symposium.

This form can not only comprehensively grasp the overall situation of young cadres, solve the common problems in the work and life of young cadres, but also create an atmosphere in the unit where young cadres are valued and achieve the effect of mobilizing young cadres and giving them a boost.

The third is the way things are delivered.

Leaders to some difficult to share down, temporary, important or with confidential nature, private nature of things to young cadres to do, both to exercise the ability of young cadres to work, but also let them feel the leadership of their own importance.

The fourth is the way to pressure the burden. That is, young cadres are put into key positions, complex affairs to deal with the exercise.

Fourth, the grassroots selection of people with ability and attitude as the only guide and principle, the formation of a new understanding of “hard work will have the opportunity”, a new atmosphere, a new way of thinking.

Grassroots cadres in the past is the promotion of the “relationship” understanding is gradually replaced by “hard work will have the opportunity”, “ability” and “attitude ” has become the guide and principle of selection and employment of grassroots units. In townships, those young civil servants with good attitudes, strong abilities and outstanding performance are easily appreciated by leaders and recommended by units; when promoting and reappointing cadres under county control and equipping township team members, the recommendations and opinions of township party secretaries are crucial.

According to the survey, at the grassroots level, the so-called “ability” includes business ability, ability to write materials, mass work and mass mobilization ability, comprehensive coordination ability, political leadership ability, overall control ability, etc. The basic requirement for ordinary cadres is to have business ability, ability to write materials, mass work and mass mobilization ability, etc., deputy section-level leadership cadres also The basic requirements for ordinary cadres are to have business ability, ability to write materials, ability to work with the masses and mobilize the masses, etc. Deputy section-level leading cadres also need to have comprehensive coordination ability, and township officials must have political leadership and overall control ability.

The so-called “attitude”, including political attitude and work attitude, the former is mainly to have the “four consciousness”, the latter refers to obey the leadership arrangements and work hard and responsible and down-to-earth. Since the attitude is good, and work ability is strong, generally able to do a good job, the masses in the unit will be good, the leadership will be satisfied, then the opportunity for promotion and reuse is large.

Of course, the ability and attitude is the premise and basis for the selection of people, does not exclude the “relationship” will still play a role, but it does not play a decisive, critical, fundamental role. People with relationships to be promoted and reused, the premise is also to have the ability and attitude.

2

The “Sword of Damocles” overhead

In the grassroots, “after 80” “after 90” young cadres have taken up leadership positions. The author investigated the township, “after 80” has accounted for most of the team members, including a township team members of seven out of nine people are “after 80”, two are “after 70”. In one township, seven out of nine team members are “post-80s” and two are “post-70s. In another township, the party secretary is from 1987 and the deputy secretary is from 1990.

At the grassroots level, “post-80s” and “post-90s” young cadres have taken up leadership positions.

In the survey, I felt that these young leaders and cadres have ideas, experience, energy, ambition, and entrepreneurial drive, but also deeply felt that they are carrying a heavy pressure, they seem to be carrying a heavy load.

Many township leaders and cadres describe the pressure on them this way, “after lying down and falling asleep at night, I don’t know if I’m lying in bed or in jail the next morning”. There are fifteen or sixteen townships in a poor county in central and western China, and half of the township party secretaries have been removed from their posts by accountability in the past two or three years, and some of the township party secretary posts are still vacant.

In the new era, the pressure on grassroots leading cadres comes not from the fear of being caught in corruption, fierce competition for promotion, or even from having many things to do, heavy tasks, complicated conflicts, or not being understood by the masses and public opinion, but from political accountability. Among the township leading cadres, the most stressful are the township party secretaries and township mayors.

Political accountability is like a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the heads of grassroots leaders and cadres, and there is always the danger of it falling down. Grassroots leaders and cadres fear political accountability mainly from the following five aspects.

First, the grass-roots “rights and responsibilities” do not match.

The grassroots, especially the townships, have a lot of things to do and a lot of responsibilities, but no corresponding authority. The township is the most grassroots unit of power, and it is also the unit of power with incomplete authority. The higher functional departments to “local management” principle, and the township signed a “responsibility certificate”, the work and responsibility to the township, they only supervise the township to do things without direct responsibility, which will cause things to be responsible for local but not local authority, resulting in the township “Things right responsibility” does not match. Township only the power of management, and no law enforcement powers, it will not be able to really put the responsibility in place, and once the accident, it must take the blame. “Management of the industry should be managed safety”, the responsibility of production safety in various industries has become the township leaders worried about the “sword of Damocles”.

The slogans of special affairs are now on the streets of the city.

The second is the proliferation of grassroots “one vote veto” items.

In the grassroots assessment, the “one vote veto” items belong to the political tasks of the grassroots party committee and government, which generally have two sources: one is the things that the central or provincial and municipal party committees and governments attach importance to, such as family planning in the past; the other is the important governance affairs at the county level. These political tasks are determined by the county-level party committee and government as the central work, and the “one vote veto” system is implemented.

This mechanism has a strong incentive effect for the grassroots to compact responsibilities, implement tasks and ensure effective results, and gradually becomes an important mechanism to promote work at the grassroots level. Not only does the county party committee government raise some important matters to political tasks to make township leaders and cadres pay attention to them; the functional departments also try every possible way to turn them into “one-vote veto” items for township assessment of the business work assigned to them. In this way, the township faces more and more “veto” items, all the tasks are “important” tasks, the pressure on the township cadres more and more, so they are tired to cope.

Third, the grassroots “accountability mechanism” is abused.

The purpose of accountability does not lie in the accountability itself, but in compacting grassroots responsibility to better promote the work. However, the current grassroots “accountability mechanism” in a paradoxical phenomenon is that the higher leaders in order to protect themselves from accidents, not to be accountable, and frequent abuse of the “accountability mechanism” for subordinate leaders and cadres, increasing the degree of accountability punishment.

In the following two cases, the “accountability mechanism” will be abused: one, the township out of the problem was found or known by the province and city, in the higher leadership to pursue responsibility before the county leaders will be timely and decisive aggravated accountability township leading cadres, to show their attention to the problem; second, the township out of the problem was exposed by the media, the county leaders will be sacrificed township leadership cadres at the expense of the township to quell public opinion.

In both cases, the common accountability measure is to give the main leaders of the township removed from office. This kind of punishment is too heavy, which means directly interrupting the career of township leaders. The main leaders of the township are afraid of this kind of thing, but they can’t prevent it and feel the pressure.

Fourth, the grassroots “fault tolerance mechanism” is not sound.

Although the central government proposed to establish a sound mechanism to tolerate mistakes and errors, forgiving cadres in the reform and innovation mistakes, errors, emphasizing the effective support for cadres who dare to take charge, but to the grassroots, grassroots leaders and cadres worried about the accountability of subordinates in place, carrying the charge of condoning subordinates and be accountable to superiors, therefore, the grassroots not only difficult to implement the work mechanism to tolerate mistakes and errors, but also in the accountability of the layers of accountability.

Fifth, the grassroots “top implementation” task is not realistic.

Today, with the emphasis on top-level design, the autonomy and motivation of the grassroots is getting weaker and weaker. The top level manages the subordinate level, and its tasks require the subordinate level to “implement” the top level. However, requiring the grassroots to “implement the top level” ignores both the differences between the grassroots and the scarcity of resources at the grassroots level, making it necessary to “implement the top level” even if there are no conditions to give the “top level The task that does not have the conditions for “top implementation” is also “top implementation”. Because not “top implementation” may be accountable, so it will certainly bring pressure on grassroots leaders and cadres.

Accountability high pressure to the grassroots leadership cadres has brought some negative impact, in some grassroots leadership cadres appear to relieve the pressure of some strategic behavior. For example, formalism to cope with the top management, territorial management and excessive political tasks; to do not seek credit, but to seek no fault mentality, believe in less officer entrepreneurship less mistakes, not officer entrepreneurship not wrong law; self-protection and avoidance of responsibility to strengthen the consciousness; and so on.

Another example is that there is much accountability from above, and the risk of serving as a grassroots leader is high. The longer you stay in a leadership position at the grassroots level (especially in townships), the greater the risk. This will make some promising young cadres are reluctant to stay long at the grassroots level, and once they have grassroots experience, they may move to a higher unit with more power and less risk.