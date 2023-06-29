Frequently Asked Questions

Who are we?

ScheerPost is an independent, daily news organization founded in March 2020 by award-winning veteran journalists Robert Scheer and Narda Zacchino, publisher and editor-in-chief of ScheerPost, respectively.

What is Our Mission?

ScheerPost is dedicated to telling the stories from a progressive point of view, focusing on four pillars that define our journalism:

A commitment to peace and the true costs of war.

A commitment to economic, social, racial and gender equality.

A commitment to climate change awareness exposing the harm enabled as a result of profit-obsessed capitalism.

A commitment to unbiased reporting that holds those in power accountable for their corruption, hypocrisy and/or harm.

Our journalism is vital to providing fact-based understanding of what is going on in our world today. ScheerPost stays up to date on crucial issues of our time, from covering the U.S.’s rampant defense spending in Ukraine, to worker’s strikes and unionization efforts across the country, to wrongful imprisonment and criminal justice reform, and the destruction of the environment by international corporations.

We covered the extradition of Julian Assange and protests across the globe to free him, along with publishers of the world’s largest newspapers including the New York Times, asking the U.S. to drop all charges against him. We had a foreign correspondent travel to Saudi Arabia to cover Joe Biden’s arrival in Jeddah. We have covered the U.S.’s inhumane and frequent use of capital punishment. ScheerPost is committed to raising the voices of those most marginalized in our society and amplifying issues suppressed by some of the most powerful people and organizations in the world.

Now in its fourth year of operation, ScheerPost’s impact is growing. From winning several journalism awards to bringing renowned guests on our podcast, to challenging multiple generations of readers and political activists with different perspectives, ScheerPost has developed a strong internet presence, with more than 9.8 million site visits by our readers.

ScheerPost is primarily sustained from donations, from which the editor-in-chief and publisher receive no compensation.

How does your comment system work?

At a time where free speech is coming under attack, ScheerPost encourages discussion of topics and ideas which might be censored elsewhere. We acknowledge that each reader comes to the site with a diverse perspective and set of life experiences, and we encourage you all to contribute to or challenge the discourse presented on the site.

At the end of each article is a comment section where readers can write comments to express their ideas or reactions to an article or the issue it presents. Readers can also reply to one another’s comments to contribute or challenge ideas presented. We also allow upvotes of comments which readers deem most helpful, and conversely, downvote comments that don’t add much to the conversation. To leave a comment, readers must login to their WordPress account or leave their name and email address below the comment box. Users are allowed to edit their comments following the original post by navigating to the settings button at the bottom right corner. When entering a name, make sure it is longer than three characters.

Every comment will go through moderation to be approved by one of our editors. As a pro-free speech independent news organization, we do not censor comments. We will never delete a comment because of any conflicting beliefs or ideas. However, we do not approve spam, baseless self promotion, and hate / threats directed at the author or another commenter. Users who make threats will be flagged and blocked.

Each Monday, a “Comment of the Week” is chosen to be featured in our weekly newsletter. By leaving a comment, you are consenting to potentially having your comment and username included in our newsletter.

How can I pitch articles to ScheerPost?

Although the process can be selective, ScheerPost does accept pitches. You can submit a pitch to ScheerPost by leaving a message under the “Contact Us” box in our support page, or by sending your pitch to Mailing@ScheerPost.Com, with “Pitch” in the subject space.

Please be as specific as possible in your pitch. Include what sources you have already contacted or plan to contact for the story, a brief bio of yourself, and if and where you have been published. Please be patient with us as we respond to your request.

We do not accept paid guest posts or advertisements.

Can I repost your articles?

We only allow for reposting of our own original content.

ScheerPost is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International license. This means:

Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format

— copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format Attribution — You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.

— You must to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use. NonCommercial — You may not use the material for commercial purposes.

— You may not use the material for commercial purposes. NoDerivatives — If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.

If you are having any technical issues, please contact Mailing@ScheerPost.com

How can I support/donate to ScheerPost?

ScheerPost is an independent news organization. We are mostly reader supported, and we accept donations from PayPal, Patreon, and mailed checks through the USPS, and some grants.

We do not have a paywall, we do encourage our readers to support us by subscribing to our Patreon account, where our patrons can access exclusive posts, polls and messaging with ScheerPost. Patreon is a membership platform that is based on a monthly subscription. You will be charged for your donation on the day you donate — following that, you will be charged on the first of every month for the duration of your subscription.

You can visit our Patreon here.

Alternatively, we accept donations through PayPal, which allows readers to make a one-time donation to us. We are aware of the ongoing shadowban issues with PayPal, and our usage of it is not equivalent to an endorsement.

You can visit our PayPal here.

We also accept mailed checks to the following address:

ScheerPost

PO Box 53735

300 N Los Angeles Street

Los Angeles, CA 90053

ScheerPost is an independent news organization and is not influenced by any donor entity.

Large donations can be tax deductible if made through our nonprofit fiscal sponsor. Information is provided upon request.

How can I find you on social media?

ScheerPost currently operates on these social media platforms; we bring our latest stories straight to your feed:

You can find our Facebook here.

You can find our Twitter here.

You can find our Instagram here.

You can find our TikTok here.

How do I subscribe/unsubscribe from your newsletters?

ScheerPost currently offers two email systems — an email alert and a weekly newsletter.

Our email alerts are sent to subscribers every time we publish a new article, with the article in the email. Our weekly newsletter is a curated accumulation of our top stories from the previous week, which is sent out every Monday morning.

Subscribe to our newsletters here.

You can unsubscribe at any time by navigating to the bottom of the email and clicking “unsubscribe”.

Who can I contact if I have a different question?

If you have a question that is not listed above, or if your question is user specific, please contact ScheerPost by leaving a message under the “Contact Us” box in our support page, or by emailing us at Mailing@ScheerPost.com.

Our email account and submissions page is run by staff. If you are trying to contact Robert Scheer or Chris Hedges directly, your message will be forwarded to them accordingly.

Please be patient with us as we respond to your request. If you feel that we are taking too long to reply, please feel free to follow up with us. We also welcome your feedback but please do not spam us with promotional offers, as we do not accept unsolicited business offers.

Thank you.

