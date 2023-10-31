ScheerPost Advisory Board

Eduardo Carreon

Eduardo Carreon is a graduate student at California State University, Los Angeles, with focus on researching systems of oppression and their effects on identity development and mental health among disempowered communities.

Carreon is interested in researching the psychological outcomes of racial discrimination and its effects on identity development and resilience among minority groups (e.g., Latinx, and Native Americans/Indigenous). In addition, he is determined to explore the coping mechanisms that members of different cultural groups use to overcome social inequalities such as poverty and police brutality to achieve a better life. Currently, Carreon is investigating how political activism and a positive sense of self could enhance or diminish resilience among undocumented Latinx individuals. As a future academic and therapist, he is committed to developing culturally sensitive and inclusive therapy, pedagogy, and conducting empirical research. He hopes the results of his academic work improve mental health theories and practices regarding underprivileged groups – LGBTQ. Lastly, Eduardo looks forward to offering a safe space and guidance to students of underrepresented communities to conduct cross-cultural research that could have positive outcomes in their communities.