Meet Our Team

Narda Zacchino, Executive Editor

Narda Zacchino, ScheerPost’s editor-in-chief, is an award-winning journalist who was a masthead editor at the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle and as a senior editor at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. During her 31 years at The Times, she was a reporter, government and politics editor, Sacramento bureau chief, editor of the Orange County edition, and Times associate editor. She later served as deputy editor of the Chronicle. Zacchino is author of California Comeback: The Genius of Jerry Brown and co-author with Mary Tillman of Boots on the Ground by Dusk about the questionable death of Pat Tillman. She was chair, and now an advisory board member, of the International Women’s Media Foundation.