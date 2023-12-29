Meet Our Team

Narda Zacchino, Executive Editor
Narda Zacchino, ScheerPost’s editor-in-chief, is an award-winning journalist who was a masthead editor at the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle and as a senior editor at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. During her 31 years at The Times, she was a reporter, government and politics editor, Sacramento bureau chief, editor of the Orange County edition, and Times associate editor. She later served as deputy editor of the Chronicle. Zacchino is author of California Comeback: The Genius of Jerry Brown and co-author with Mary Tillman of Boots on the Ground by Dusk about the questionable death of Pat Tillman. She was chair, and now an advisory board member, of the International Women’s Media Foundation.
Robert Scheer, Publisher
Robert Scheer, publisher of ScheerPost and award-winning journalist and author of a dozen books, has a reputation for strong social and political writing over his nearly 60 years as a journalist. His award-winning journalism has appeared in publications nationwide—he was Vietnam correspondent and editor of Ramparts magazine, national correspondent and columnist for the Los Angeles Times—and his in-depth interviews with Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev and others made headlines. He co-hosted KCRW’s political program Left, Right and Center and now hosts Scheer Intelligence, a KCRW podcast with people who discuss the day’s most important issues.
Diego Ramos, Managing Editor
Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports.
Mr. Fish, Creative Director
Mr. Fish (Dwayne Booth) is ScheerPost’s cartoonist/illustrator who lives in Philadelphia, PA. Fish, as he is known to the ScheerPost staff, chose to write his own mini-bio, He has this to say of himself: “Occasionally, he laughs his head off. His mother has no idea what he’s up to. She cries easily. Fish creates original illustrations for ScheerPost articles. For more information, date him.” That’s Fish!
Victoria Valenzuela, Asst. Publisher
Victoria Valenzuela, ScheerPost’s assistant publisher and investigative reporter, is a graduate student at the University of Southern California, focusing on investigative and social justice journalism. She has worked with The Marshall Project, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, BuzzFeed News, ProPublica and LA Taco. She is the social media manager for Renewing American Democracy and a fellow with the Law and Justice Journalism Project.
Max Jones, Staff Writer
Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be “an idealistic financially struggling screenwriter,” and, at ScheerPost, “a journalist who always challenges power.”