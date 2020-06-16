RT #295: 16 Mind-Blowing Facts About the Police

Also: Naomi Karavani dives into the many examples of police departments breaking the rules to crush dissent from the Black Lives Matter crowd.

Comic and activist Lee Camp on “Redacted Tonight” relays sixteen facts about American policing that will blow your mind and prove that the police aren’t what you think. He tells us their origins, their worst crimes, and the most useless jobs that society expects them to do. People need to have a more accurate understanding of what the police do in order to understand why society wouldn’t fall apart if police department budgets were slashed.

Also: Naomi Karavani dives into the many examples of police departments breaking the rules to crush dissent from the Black Lives Matter crowd. Police were covering their badge numbers & DC had unmarked militarized police stationed around the city. Natalie McGill and Lee sat down with proper social distancing to discuss the various police reform efforts being undertaken across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

