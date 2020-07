Subscribe to Receive Email Alerts

Support Independent Journalism Become a Patron!

POLITICAL CARTOONS

Food for Thought

Please Stand Up

White Legacy

Inside Out

Good Cop / Bad Cop

The Election Year

Drain the Swamp

White Power

Blackout

Thanks

Freedom Isn’t Free

‘Robert Scheer: Above the Fold’ https://vimeo.com/248500630?loop=0

Now available to view for free, on Kanopy

Click movie poster to see viewing options.

Posts by Month Posts by Month Select Month July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 January 2017