Cartoon mr. fish

Behind Every Hitler Comparison

Editor
By Editor
3 Comments on Behind Every Hitler Comparison
Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist and freelance writer, has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

Artist site

Copyright 2020 Mr. Fish / Dwayne Booth

3 comments

  1. “Hitler for all that has been said against him, is hardly the brilliant imaginative demon we credit him with being. He merely served to unleash the dark forces which we tried to pretend did not exist. With Hitler Pluto came out into the open. In England and America we have far more realistic , far more ruthless, types.” – OF ART AND THE FUTURE (from Sunday After the War)…Henry Miller

    Reply

  2. If we remove Trump from office only to replace him with Biden will leave the Intel community and the military industrial complex even more empowered.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: