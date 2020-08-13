A cute yet educational counterpoint to the intolerance and cruelty coming down from the top.

Excerpted from a children’s book written by Jeff Durston and illustrated by Hannah Howerton

There’s been an unexpected shake-up in the fruit nation, and an angry orange wants to send away all the imperfect fruit. Will the fruit learn to appreciate their differences, or will they have to say goodbye to the misshapen apples, overripe mangoes and wrinkly raisins? Sound familiar…?

Told in clever rhyme, Make America Grape Again gives parents a way to talk to their children about the Trump presidency and the values that are now part of the national conversation in a way that feels straightforward, and yet also playful and humorous. The story is a celebration of diversity, and it will have both grownups and kids laughing while they root for a common winner; for inclusion over intolerance and fairness over injustice. Buy Make America Grape Again for your favorite kiddo, parent, grandparent, or misguided Republican friend who needs a coffee table book.

The author’s social media handle is @grapeagainbook and their website is makeamericagrapeagainbook.com (or people can get it on Amazon if they want to give a chunk of the money to Bezos). Excerpted here are pages 7 through 11, in slideshow, above, and stack, below.

[Full disclosure: This site earns no money from sale of the book. We just like it.]

But it doesn’t end there! To find out what happens, check out makeamericagrapeagainbook.com!

