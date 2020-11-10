Maj. Danny Sjursen and Oliver Stone Discuss ‘Patriotic Dissent’ (Video)

2 comments
The People can only succeed if they unite…freaks and all. The liberal populists are there. When will the conservative populists drop their defense of the faux (empire, patriotism, capitalism, religion, etc) and join the liberal populists?
CONSPIRACIES, DISSENT AND DRUGS
That conspiracies are everywhere, both real and imagined, is unsurprising given the grotesquely misshapen world in which we live.
Climate change is moving much more swiftly and destructively than scientists anticipated.
Which means that humans, plants and animals are perishing rapidly and the human-occupied world—the Holocene epoch—is dying before our eyes.
World’s end will invoke mania, the filthiest of cruelties, and, naturally, conspiracies.
Why, for example, are narcotic substances such as ketamine, psilocybin, LSD, cannabis, MDMA, cocaine, and even opioids such as heroin, suddenly socially admissible, or at least no longer criminalized?
Did Big Pharma meet in a high-ceilinged, air conditioned suite with a handful of trillionaires and two or three non-cognitively impaired Trump appointees and decide to decriminalize substances which just five or six years before were subject to lengthy imprisonment.
And what does Big Pharma get out of it?
Big Pharma gets a fast track to the billion-dollar production of each of these substances, as happened with benzodiazepines and so-called medical opioids.
And the trillionaire conspiracists, along with the war-mongering government, ensures a youthful public that is not just distracted and hors-de-combat with technology and massive student debt, but with lovely, disorienting, suddenly legal drugs.
Orwell in 1984 envisioned the future as the “boot on the face”; whereas Huxley in Brave New World prophesied the narcotic distraction of “Soma,” while the official world genocides and amasses ever greater wealth.
What we are witnessing as our world in pain winds down are both.