Biden’s Claims About His Progressive Cabinet Picks Are Literally Unbelievable

Leftist politicians, pundits, and people reacted with indignation at the president-elect's comments about his selections.
By Brett Wilkins / Common Dreams

Progressives responded with incredulous indignation Wednesday after President-elect Joe Biden said he is considering tapping Republicans for his Cabinet, while claiming that there is a “significant” progressive presence in his nascent administration.

Biden’s remarks came during a Tuesday interview with NBC News, the president-elect’s first since winning the election, in which he acknowledged he is considering Republicans—even people who supported President Donald Trump—for positions in his administration.

“We still have a lot more appointments to make,” said Biden. “I want this country to be united.”

When asked if he has spoken with progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) about possible Cabinet nominations, Biden then said that “we already have significant representation of progressives in our administration, but nothing is off the table.”

Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement led progressive groups and people who pushed back on Biden’s claim, noting that while the organizations are “encouraged” by some of the new appointments, “we do not agree that progressives already have significant representation in the administration as it stands.”

The two groups suggested some potential Cabinet appointments that would lend credence to the president-elect’s “significant representation” claim, including Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) for interior secretary; either Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) or Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for housing and urban development secretary; and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) or former Detroit Health Commissioner Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for health and human services secretary.

Other observers, many with red roses on their Twitter profiles indicating their support for democratic socialism, were less diplomatic about their disdain for Biden’s choices so far:

Aligning with Biden’s comments, The Daily Beast on Tuesday published an article by Hana Trudo entitled “Progessives Can’t Find Anyone in Biden’s Cabinet to Be Mad About—Yet” that left legions of lefties scratching their heads. Many progressive Twitter users showed Trudo just how “mad” they actually are:

Outside the 280 character limit stricture of Twitter, leading progressive voices offered more incisive critiques of Biden’s selections. Panning the president-elect’s hiring of oil and gas industry favorite Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) and former Big Pharma lobbyist Steve Ricchetti, Justice Democrats’ Waleed Shahid said on Democracy Now! last week that “progressives are upset” and “deserve adequate representation if Joe Biden wants to be a unity president.”

On climate change, Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash called Biden’s fossil fuel-friendly picks and prospects a “betrayal” and “an affront to the young people who made [the president elect’s] victory possible.”

On the related issue of toxic chemicals, consumer and environmental acivist Erin Brockovich lamented Biden’s inclusion of DuPont consultant W. Michael McCabe on his transition team: “Dear Joe Biden,” she wrote in an op-ed. “Are you kidding me?”

On the issue of economic inequality and supporting middle- and working-class Americans, progressive advocacy groups including Demand Progress and the Revolving Door Project have implored Biden to avoid appointing a “corporate Cabinet” and to pick people who will serve human need, not plutocrats’ greed.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have warned against the appointment of former Biden Chief of Staff Bruce Reed to head the Office of Management and Budget.

“We are extremely concerned by the reports that Reed is a frontrunner to head [OMB]… given his history of antipathy towards economic security programs that working people rely on,” the three Squad members said as part of a petition.

On the issue of U.S. militarism, CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin, also appearing on Democracy Now!, ripped Biden’s consideration for defense secretary of leading military-industrial complex player Michèle Flournoy—who supported the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and helped persuade the Obama-Biden administration to wage war on Libya in 2011—warning that she “represents the epitome of what is worst about the Washington blob.”

“The foreseeable dangers of picking Flournoy to run the Pentagon are compounded by Biden’s selection of Antony Blinken to be secretary of state.”
—Norman Solomon

Echoing Benjamin’s sentiments, author and activist Norman Solomon wrote for Common Dreams Monday that “the foreseeable dangers of picking Flournoy to run the Pentagon are compounded by Biden’s selection of Antony Blinken to be secretary of state.”

The possibility of Flournoy’s selection, wrote Solomon, “should be understood as a scenario for the president-elect to stick his middle fingers in the eyes of Americans who are fed up with endless war and ongoing militarism.”

CodePink and other peace groups and activists also expressed alarm and outrage over Biden’s tapping of Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, citing her role in drone strike policy during Barack Obama’s presidency and covering up torture perpetrated by members of the George W. Bush administration.

It wasn’t all anger and angst, however; Benjamin took time out for a literal song and dance to show her contempt for the prospect of a Defense Secretrary Flournoy, singing to salsa strains, “We don’t care about your gender, we care about your plans/If you are a warhawk in heels we will not be your fans.”

  1. Look. Mr. Biden. I’m your generational cohort. Have you any awareness the extent to which your mindset/world view has been crystallized over decades? This is not unusual. For it to be open and flexible requires a constant search for who and what you are under the layers of personality and ego. Your picks so far reveal the extent to which your thinking-mind frame is – like the labels on your medicine bottles – way past it’s effective date. Today holds a dynamic reality vastly different than 40 years ago. You must deeply listen to the young. 50 years ago the young got significant help – not onerous debt – to go to college/university from the government. 50 years ago we were not on the edge of the climate abyss as we are today. 50 years ago – pre Gingrich’s Contract [on] America – the Republican party collaborated with the Democrats unlike McConnell et al. When a person shows who they are – you must believe them. Wake Up. You can be a freshly minded in an old body. Have you the slightest clue that your win was caused by the Progressives’ assiduous labors? Can you sense how they would feel were you to put Republicans in the Cabinet? Please name one Republican who fought like hell to redress the poverty and joblessness, the jobs being shifted overseas, the poverty of no health care, the wealth gap abyss of the hypercontrolling 1%? Was Kasich one who responded to the prodigious problems that our burying our American family?

    1. Well … God bless your little heart anyway … You go girl …. Give ole Skinny Joe a dose of ‘what fer’. THAT’ll surely bring him around. Take it from ole Caliban, to be scolded by Ms. Sweet is a terrible fate, (ask me how I know), and I’m sure that the good folks in the Obama-Clintonista Regime, that knew the Left was so stupid that they could run a senile old ‘stiff’ and the Left would still vote for them, is now quaking in their very boots.

      You’re going to appeal to the ‘good heart’ of a senile old man who has been a lick-spittle bootlicker to The Elites over his entire 40 year career? Awe … That’s SO adorable … (Cue Lily Tomlin as Ma Bell on ‘Laugh In’)

      Seriously? …. Ahhh …. good lord …

  2. Progressives were incredibly disciplined in their support of Biden despite his serious shortcomings to insure Trump’s defeat. We must demand that he reciprocate when he makes appointments to his cabinet and other senior positions if he expects the support he needs to advance any legislative agenda.

    1. LOL … I’m sorry … I shouldn’t laugh … These poor folks are clearly completely delusional.

      No …. seriously …. This is an actual pathology. These people have no grounding in reality. They are living in a complete make-believe world.

      “We must DEMAND that he reciprocate” … LOL … (I’ll be weeping soon enough).

      That’s SO adorable (Cue Lily Tomlin as Ma Bell)

  3. AOC remarked that in any other country she and Biden would be in opposing parties. For a political mediocrity like Biden, he actually believes that a centrist is a liberal and a liberal is a “flaming” liberal.

    1. Yea … well … good to hear … Why is she IN that Party, then?

      I’ll tell you. Because the Left is just too stupid, and too completely lacking in creative energy and Spirit, to do anything else.

      We could get these Democratic Party Machine scumbags out of our way easy as can be. We will announce that we will, henceforth NEVER vote for them again. And without the stupid Left voting for them, these Scum Viper Democrats will NEVER win another election. (EVER!)

      They will tumble into History’s dustbin, as irrelevant, and our two-party system will be back to The Elites, represented by one Party, the Republicans, and the Common People by the other, the Party of TRUE Democrats.

      If you don’t believe in TRUE democracy, then DON’T call yourself a True Democrat.

  4. Let’s review. The Left said, “We DEMAND you adopt our agenda”. Skinny Joe said back, “FRACK you!”. Then. the Left said, “Well, we DEMAND that you at least pay us lip service”. Ole Joe said back, “Frack you!”

    But the brilliant Left, following its razor’s genius strategy, voted for Skinny Joe anyway.

    Now this Bret Wilkins character tells us about the Left’s “incredulous indignation”?

    LOL …. Are they TRYING to strike a public posture of pathetic sycophantic impotence, just to show everyone how stupid-crazy they have been?

    Common Dreams is by FAR the most crazed-stupid-shrieking nest of Bolshevik Marionettes in the entire land. These people reportedly start shrieking in hateful ugly hysterics the moment they wake up, and they go on this way all day.

    Yea … I’m subscribed …. I read these yokels every dang day. You talk about a collection of kool-aid drunk cult Bolshevik Marionettes promoting their OWN Enemy’s agenda to divide the Common People into hateful factions? Yea, these Common Dream folks are WAYY up there among the most crazed mavens of hysterical hatred of HALF (fracking HALF!) the nations workin people,

    With these crazed Bolshevik Marionettes in our way, the Left will NEVER be more than the complete joke we are now.

    Geezus. How can folks even BE this stupid? “INCREDULOUS” indignation, is it? LOL … What part of “FRACK YOU” from Uncle Joe did these poor lost pathetic folks not understand?

