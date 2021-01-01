Best of ‘Scheer Intelligence’ 2020: Chomsky, Abdullah, Prins, and More

Janet Yang: The Power and Pain of Being Asian American During the Coronavirus Crisis

The legendary film producer of “The Joy Luck Club” joined Robert Scheer early into the pandemic to talk about about the appalling onslaught of racism people of Asian descent were facing. Yang, who was born in the U.S. , notes the difference between the discrimination she faced her whole life and the terrifying shape racism took as COVID-19 spread. Listen to the full conversation here.