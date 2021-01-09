Chris Hedges Video

On Contact: Cornel West on America’s Existential Crisis

By
Leave a Comment on On Contact: Cornel West on America’s Existential Crisis
What we can learn after witnessing enraged supporters of Trump storming the Capitol.

On the RT show this week, Chris Hedges talks to moral philosopher, Dr. Cornel West, about what we can learn about America’s existential crisis after witnessing enraged supporters of Donald Trump storming the Capitol to try and halt Congress’s counting of the electoral votes to confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Dr. Cornel West is the professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard University, and the author of numerous books, including Race Matters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: