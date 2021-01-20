Biden Admin Robert Reich

President Biden Must Now Put an End to ‘Centrism’

There is no middle ground between lies and facts. There is no midrange between democracy and fascism.
By Robert Reich / RobertReich.Org

I keep hearing that Joe Biden will govern from the “center.” He has no choice, they say, because he’ll have razor-thin majorities in Congress and the Republican party has moved to the right.

Rubbish. I’ve served several Democratic presidents who have needed Republican votes. But the Republicans now in Congress are nothing like those I’ve dealt with. Most of today’s GOP live in a parallel universe. There’s no “center” between the reality-based world and theirs.

Last Wednesday, fully 95% of House Republicans voted against impeaching Trump for inciting insurrection, even after his attempted coup threatened their very lives.

The week before, immediately following the raid on the Capitol, more than 100 House Republicans and several Republican senators objected to the certification of Biden electors in two states on the basis of Trump’s lies about widespread fraud.

Prior to the raid, several Republican members of Congress repeated those lies on television and Twitter and at “Stop the Steal” events.

Trump has remade the Republican party into a white supremacist cult living within a counter-factual wonderland of lies and conspiracies.

According to various surveys, more than half of Republican voters—almost 40 million people—believe Trump won the 2020 race or aren’t sure who won; 45% support the storming of the Capitol; 57% say he should be the Republican candidate in 2024.

In this hermetically sealed cosmos, most Republicans believe Black Lives Matter protesters are violent, immigrants are dangerous and climate change doesn’t pose a threat. A growing fringe openly talks of redressing grievances through violence, including QAnon conspiracy theorists, of whom two are newly elected to Congress, who think Democrats are running a global child sex-trafficking operation.

How can Biden possibly be a “centrist” in this new political world?

There is no middle ground between lies and facts. There is no halfway point between civil discourse and violence. There is no midrange between democracy and fascism.

Biden must boldly and unreservedly speak truth, refuse to compromise with violent Trumpism and ceaselessly fight for democracy and inclusion.

Speaking truth means responding to the world as it is and denouncing the poisonous deceptions engulfing the right. It means repudiating false equivalences and “both sidesism” that gives equal weight to trumpery and truth. It means protecting and advancing science, standing on the side of logic, calling out deceit and impugning baseless conspiracy theories and those who abet them.

Refusing to compromise with violent Trumpism means renouncing the lawlessness of Trump and his enablers and punishing all who looted the public trust. It means convicting Trump of impeachable offenses and ensuring he can never again hold public office—not as a “distraction” from Biden’s agenda but as a central means of reestablishing civility, which must be a cornerstone of that agenda.

Strengthening democracy means getting big money out of politics, strengthening voting rights and fighting voter suppression in all its forms.

It means boldly advancing the needs of average people over the plutocrats and oligarchs, of the white working class as well as Black and Latino people. It means embracing the ongoing struggle for racial justice and the struggle of blue-collar workers whose fortunes have been declining for decades.

The moment calls for public investment on a scale far greater than necessary for Covid relief or “stimulus” – large enough to begin the restructuring of the economy. America needs to create a vast number of new jobs leading to higher wages, reversing racial exclusion as well as the downward trajectory of Americans whose anger and resentment Trump cynically exploited.

This would include universal early childhood education, universal access to the internet, world-class schools and public universities accessible to all. Converting to solar and wind energy and making America’s entire stock of housing and commercial buildings carbon neutral. Investing in basic research—the gateway to the technologies of the future as well as national security—along with public health and universal healthcare.

It is not a question of affordability. Such an agenda won’t burden future generations. It will reduce the burden on future generations.

It is a question of political will. It requires a recognition that there is no longer a “center” but a future based either on lies, violence and authoritarianism or on unyielding truth, unshakeable civility and radical inclusion. And it requires a passionate, uncompromising commitment to the latter.

Robert Reich, is the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a senior fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time magazine named him one of the 10 most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. His book include:  “Aftershock” (2011), “The Work of Nations” (1992), “Beyond Outrage” (2012) and, “Saving Capitalism” (2016). He is also a founding editor of The American Prospect magazine, former chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, “Inequality For All.” Reich’s newest book is “The Common Good” (2019). He’s co-creator of the Netflix original documentary “Saving Capitalism,” which is streaming now.

5 comments

  1. Assuming the nation is governable at all, the first indication of whether the Democrats have any intention of moving forward will be the Senate decision on the filibuster rule. This anti-democratic rule, if not removed, will prevent any legislation from passing except for more military spending and anything Israel wants.

    Of course, if a simple majority can pass legislation, the Democrats will have no one to blame but themselves when they face the electorate in 2 years and have accomplished nothing.

  2. I was very disappointed to read your article. I have been regularly dismayed by Donald Trump’s assault on our environment and his favors for the one percent, but I’ve read of huge voting fraud reports from whistleblowers in half a dozen states. I think those elections should have been redone, and that Trump would have been declared re-elected. I have seen how the Powers that Be and the NYTimes have decided that this should be ignored, but I didn’t think that you would be captured by their narrative. If Bernie Sanders had received the nomination, we would have elected him honestly and be able to progress for the next four years.

    1. You have been fooled by the repetition of the Big Lie method, where a people believe things if they hear them stated with enough authority.

      I reccommend you study how state elections are actually undertaken, how every court that heard these ridiculous claims threw them out, scrutinize the “whistleblowers,” who have been exposed as phonys and hacks, and then ask yourself why you know Trump won and that the election should have been “redone.”

      Also, become active in your local community to volunteer on elections to see up close how the thing works.

      Finally, the NYT is biased, just like every other media source, but it is hardly the only media game in town. Did you know Fox News is consistently the most watched cable news channel in America? That the NYT is almost entirely read only by coastal, liberal elites? That more people get their news from social media than anywhere else?

  3. Does RR ever get tired of spewing “fan fiction” about what the Dems SHOULD DO? But never do and never will? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have records of corruption that make Trump seem like a choir boy. And Trump was a POS.
    It is because of fantasists like RR that we ended up with Trump and why, IF we ever have a fair election again, a COMPETENT not STUPID version of Trump will win and then we will truly be screwed.

    1. “Records of corruption that make Trump seem like a choir boy.”

      This is the kind of ridiculous stuff that I feel discredits the arguments of obviously intelligent people like yourself.

      I am from Kamala’s stomping ground and while she is fundamentally a run-of-the-mill centrist party hack, all ambition and image and little integrity, to say that she has even 1/100th the corruption record of Trump is just absurd on its face.

      Biden, being a credit card guy and key player in the right-shift of the Demos, plus his family’s dabbles abroad, you can make a stronger case. But Harris? Silly.

