‘Scheer Intelligence’ Nabs 4 NAEJ Nominations

“Scheer Intelligence,” the weekly award-winning podcast hosted by legendary journalist Robert Scheer and executive produced by Joshua Scheer, has been nominated for 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards. The KCRW-hosted show features thoughtful, provocative conversations with “American Originals”—people who, through a lifetime of public engagement, offer unique, often surprising perspectives on the day’s most important issues.

“Scheer Intelligence” is in the running for the “Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast” award and Robert Scheer has been nominated for his work as host of the show, which, since 2015, has produced more than 250 episodes, all available to NPR stations across the country with transcripts on ScheerPost.

Two episodes of the podcast, which you can listen to in the links below, have also received nominations:

“The Power and Pain of Being Asian American During the Coronavirus Crisis,” an interview with Hollywood powerhouse Janet Yang early in the coronavirus pandemic which talks about the racism Asian Americans were experiencing as Americans (including President Donald Trump) blamed China for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The issues Yang discusses have only become more urgent in recent weeks as attacks on the Asian American community have alarmingly increased.

“America’s Darkest Secrets Are Laid Bare in ‘The Report,‘” a conversation with director Scott Z. Burns about his star-studded film on the Senate’s investigation of CIA torture in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, is also nominated in the same category of “One-on-one Interview, Film Personalities.”

The winners of the L.A. Press Club’s 13th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony in late March or early April.

