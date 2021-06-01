Steven Donziger and Chris Hedges on Corporate Tyranny

Read Chris Hedges’ original piece on Steven Donziger’s case and listen to Robert Scheer’s interview with the environmental justice attorney on “Scheer Intelligence.”

On this week’s “On Contact,” Chris Hedges talks to Steven Donziger, the human rights environmental justice attorney about the grim reality exposed when we confront the real centers of power. Donziger has been fighting polluting American oil companies for nearly three decades on behalf of indigenous communities and peasant farmers in Ecuador, and has been under house arrest in Manhattan for nearly two years. He went on trial in federal court in New York two weeks ago on contempt of court charges, which could see him jailed for six months, for appealing the demand to hand over his computer, cellphone, and other electronic devices to the court, a violation, he argues, of attorney-client privilege. No attorney without a criminal record in federal court has ever before been detained pre-trial for a misdemeanor offense.

[Chris Hedges writes a regular original column for Scheerpost twice a month. Click here to sign up for email alerts.]

Chris Hedges Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning News, The Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of the Emmy Award-nominated RT America show On Contact. MORE

Copyright 2020 Chris Hedges.

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp

