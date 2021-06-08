Senate Releases Report on Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

The report marked the culmination of a five-month investigation by a bipartisan Senate committee into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump climb the stairs of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. (TapTheForwardAssist / Wikimedia Commons)

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Gary Peters and Roy Blunt, made public on Tuesday their report detailing their take on the widespread security failures that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, enabling hundreds of people protesting the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election to breach the building.

The senators in their report also offered recommendations for how intelligence and law enforcement agencies can use the attack as an object lesson to modify security procedures in the future. Among their proposals was that the Capitol Police chief be empowered to call on the National Guard for backup.

Click here to read the full text of the Senate report.

“This report lays out necessary reforms including passing a law to change Capitol Police Board procedures and improving intelligence sharing,” Sen. Klobuchar said Tuesday in a statement. “I will work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to implement the recommendations in this report that are needed to protect the Capitol and, in turn, our nation.”

Sen. Blunt also emphasized the bipartisan nature of the investigation in his own comments, adding: “These recommendations are based on an extensive fact-finding effort that included interviews with key decision makers, firsthand accounts from law enforcement personnel, and the review of thousands of documents.”

As The New York Times and other outlets had anticipated, Tuesday’s big reveal did not include findings about President Trump’s, or other key Republicans’,

As of June 4, the Department of Justice was preparing to charge as many as 550 people allegedly involved in the Capitol riot, according to reports.

