Hedges and Žižek, pt 2: Chronicles of a Time Lost

In On Contact with Chris Hedges, Chris Hedges continues his discussion with philosopher Slavoj Žižek about the social, political and psychological consequences of the prolonged lockdown, social distancing, and mass illness and death caused by the pandemic.
In his new book “Pandemic 2: Chronicles of a Time Lost,” Žižek argues the failure of global capitalism to cope with the pandemic presages, he fears, systems collapse, a dress rehearsal for a frightening form of authoritarianism where the world is starkly divided between the elites and the rest of us. “[T]he return to normality thus becomes the supreme psychotic gesture, the sign of collective madness,”” Žižek writes.
[Chris Hedges writes a regular original column for ScheerPost. Click here to sign up for email alerts.]
Copyright 2021 Chris Hedges