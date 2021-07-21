Don't assume we have left for good, says Maj. Danny, even though we haven't helped anybody by being there.

Scott Horton talks to Maj. (ret.) Danny Sjursen about U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which at the moment the Biden administration appears poised to follow through with. Sjursen is concerned about the response from the mainstream media and both party establishments—Republicans claim pulling out of Afghanistan makes America look weak; Democrats fear that pulling out will make Biden look weak politically. With this kind of bipartisan consensus, it’s extremely difficult to get things done that the establishment doesn’t like. (But it’s also a sure sign that the right thing to do is the exact opposite of whatever they both agree on.) All our time in Afghanistan, Sjursen says, hasn’t helped the people of that country, and it certainly hasn’t made Americans any safer.

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Danny Sjursen is a retired U.S. army major and former history instructor at West Point. He is the author of Ghost Riders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge, Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War and A True History of the United States: Indigenous Genocide, Racialized Slavery, Hyper-Capitalism, Militarist Imperialism and Other Overlooked Aspects of American Exceptionalism. Follow him on Twitter @SkepticalVet.