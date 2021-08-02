Nick Bryant and Chris Hedges on the Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

Share this: Tweet





On this week’s “On Contact,” Chris Hedges talks to investigative journalist Nick Bryant about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. Nick Bryant is a journalist whose work largely focuses on the plight of disadvantaged children in the United States. His mainstream and investigative journalism has been featured in ScheerPost, Gear, Playboy, the Reader, and on Salon.com. He is author of The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal.

Read Bryant’s original investigative report on the Jeffrey Epstein cover-up on ScheerPost.