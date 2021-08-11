Maj. Danny Sjursen on Genocide, Slavery, Imperialism and Hyper Capitalism

Share this: Tweet





On “Going Underground, ” the host speaks to Retired US Army Major Danny Sjursen, author of ‘A True History of the United States: Indigenous Genocide, Racialized Slavery, Hyper-Capitalism, Militarist Imperialism and Other Overlooked Aspects of American Exceptionalism’. He discusses the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the different strands of American imperialism from liberal to neoconservative and the many US interventions in the global south, national myths about the story of the United States that are taught, the uncomfortable religious history of the US, the horrors of the settler-colonial genocide of indigenous people, the ‘club’ environment surrounding Washington DC resulting in favorable coverage for the US establishment and much more.