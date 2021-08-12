ScheerPost Staff Nab 9 Nominations for 2021 SoCal Journalism Awards

Share this: Tweet





The Los Angeles Press Club announced the finalists for the 63rd annual Southern California Journalism Awards on Wednesday, and ScheerPost’s staff are thrilled to announce they are in the running for 9 prizes. The list includes work by ScheerPost’s editor in chief Robert Scheer, columnist Chris Hedges, cartoonist Mr. Fish, and foreign editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata.

ScheerPost’s very own Chris Hedges is nominated for best online columnist, as well for his piece “Trump’s Barrett Nomination Another Step Toward Christian Fascism” in the Political Commentary category. You can read Hedges’ biweekly ScheerPost columns, book reviews, and other work here.

Four episodes from Robert Scheer’s award-winning KCRW podcast “Scheer Intelligence” are nominated in various categories for radio shows. Scheer’s interview with activist Prof. Melina Abdullah, titled “The Powerful Past, Present and Future of Black Lives Matter” is nominated in the Race and Society category; the episode with filmmaker Sarah Holt about her PBS NOVA documentary “Decoding COVID-19” is listed in the Pandemic Reporting category; his two-part interview with public intellectual Noam Chomsky is nominated in the Personality Profile category; and his interview with Janet Yang–which won a 2021 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award–is listed in the Entertainment Reporting category.

Mr. Fish has been nominated for his editorial cartoon, “The Greatest Snow on Earth,” which you can see in full below.

Natasha Hakimi Zapata is nominated in the Foreign Correspondent category for her Nation piece “How Brexit Infected Britain’s Coronavirus Response” and for her book review “Antidotes to Brexit, COVID-19, and Other Afflictions in Ali Smith’s Seasonal Quartet,” which appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books last summer.

The winners of this year’s Southern California Journalism awards will be announced at a Los Angeles event on October 16.