In GOP We Trust

by
Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist, freelance writer and ScheerPost regular who has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

  1. This is Prima Facie evidence that society is insane. It’s bad enough that we no longer have a Separation of Powers, and everything is Political. Now we have Institutionalized Religion forcing its beliefs upon the people. At the same time that the right for lifer’s fight abortion, they are quick to let others die cruel and unusual deaths based upon their twisted view of what is right. Whatever happened to: To Each His /Her Own?

    1. I sympathise with your point of view 100%, Mr Case, but the reality is that “sane” people like you and me are in fact insane. We think that rationality, tolerance, nuance and compassion matter, but they don’t. We are the crazy ones. Sad but true.

      The wisest book ever written is “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”.

  2. Wait till we have President Trump….again. Basically if he want’s the job there is absolutely no one the Democrats can put up that can stand against him. Think about that for a second. The Democrats have become so corrupt, so incompetent, so evil, that the likes of the Orange Monster is a better option to many American citizens.

    The truth is this country is in the process of fracturing right now. Brother against brother, sister against sister, we are in for nothing less then a reckoning….think biblical and you will have the right idea. Those who rule in their attempt to maintain their control have successfully created a entire society, devoid of compassion, empathy, or community and full to the brim of self centered, ignorant, cult of me creatures.

    Those creatures will inflict themselves on the society that created them at the first opportunity. The entire economy is nothing but a giant ponzi time bomb. China has come to the conclusion that war with the madmen in Washington is inevitable and are preparing it’s military and it’s people for what they believe is the inevitable. On top of all this we have those who rule using Covid as a means to impose their totalitarian agenda.

    I sit back and watch the entire thing unraveling with ever quicker rapidity and shake my head in disgust and morbid fascination. I thought I would be gone from this world before it got really nasty. Now, I am not so sure.

