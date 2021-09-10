Forever Wars Robert Scheer SI Podcast

John Kiriakou: A Traitor to Torture

by
8 Comments on John Kiriakou: A Traitor to Torture
Those who invented America's torture program were promoted and protected by presidents of both parties. Only the whistleblower was prosecuted. This is his story.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.
  • Drawings by Abu Zubaydah, the first prisoner of more than a hundred known to have been tortured by the United States, depict techniques used by CIA operatives. He was falsely believed to be a member of Al Qaeda. Courtesy Mark P. Denbeaux.

Click to subscribe on: Apple / Spotify / Google Play

Once upon a time, a keystone of American exceptionalism was the claim of a moral high ground when it came to how our forces operated abroad, in war or peace, especially when it came to the use of torture, that hallmark of enemies we stamped as evil, primitive and sadistic. The ends were not supposed to justify the means, lest we be no better than our rivals and predecessors. 

Yet, within months of the 9/11 attacks, frustration with the interrogation of a single alleged enemy agent led to the creation of a sprawling, global CIA-run torture program using violence, sleep deprivation and isolation on more than 100 men. While the program was eventually outlawed and deemed a massive strategic and moral failure, nobody was held legally accountable — except, in a terrible irony, a whistleblower who risked everything to expose it. 

Nearly two decades after US taxpayer dollars began paying, against all international law, to waterboard, beat, freeze, shackle, and isolate humans in boxes not much bigger than their bodies, the only person who has been prosecuted is John Kiriakou, a former analyst and case officer for the CIA, who served 23 months in federal prison for telling reporters the truth — after being prosecuted by a Democratic administration which actually promoted the torturers. 

In this week’s installment of the Scheer Intelligence podcast, host Robert Scheer hears from Kiriakou the inside story of how the the program started as part of a cynical power struggle between the CIA and FBI, why torture does not save lives or secure better intelligence, and how, while the program was started under Republican President George W. Bush, it was a top appointee of President Obama, himself a key architect of the torture program, who chose to prosecute him five years after his interviews with ABC which should have made him a national hero instead of a disgraced felon. 

The discussion also reveals how much is still unknown about the torture program, and how much bipartisan work has been done to repress a full accounting of it. What we do know, however, is horrifying, as Kiriakou details with many examples of practices that often led to madness, death and permanent disability:

“You know, people begin undergoing organ failure with no sleep. The CIA was authorized to keep people awake for 14 days beyond the point of [risk of death]. That was one technique. Another was called the cold cell, where you’re chained to this bolt in the ceiling and you’re naked, and your cell is chilled to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. And every hour a CIA officer goes into your cell and throws a bucket of ice water on you. We killed people with that technique.”

The conversation also explores the highly selective and self-serving choices the US government makes in who is prosecuted for leaking government secrets, including the shocking case of Gen. David Petraeus, who gloated when Kiriakou was convicted but himself had leaked classified information to his biographer (with whom he was having an affair), including the identities of ten covert CIA officers, but suffered minimal repercussions

“[Petraeus] had given her access to the black books, which are literally the most highly classified documents produced by the Central Intelligence Agency,” said Kiriakou. “And what did he get? He got 18 months of unsupervised probation, a misdemeanor, and at sentencing, the judge came down from the bench to shake his hand and thank him for his service to the country.”

Even before he left the CIA and became a whistleblower, it became clear to him that having a conscience and belief in the law were detriments to advancement. He tells the story of how, despite having been lauded for capturing the “number three in Al-Qaeda” he was passed over for a promotion; he was later told it was because he was the only one of 14 agents recruited for the torture program who had deemed it immoral, unethical and illegal.

Those who would eventually participate were otherwise highly-educated, successful people — as Scheer notes, the same so-called “Best and the Brightest” who engineered the disastrous war in Vietnam. 

“That’s right,” agrees Kiriakou. “These were friends of mine. Our wives were friends. Our children played together and here they turned out to be monsters, monsters. Murderers in some cases.” 

Credits: 

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producer:
Joshua Scheer

8 comments

  1. The best and brightest are now proudly participating in the torture programs of the war on bioterrorism, collaborating with Nazi medicine to turn the whole world into a concentration camp. You’d be lucky to find one traitor among their ranks to crimes against humanity.

    Reply

  2. Hindsite is golden. I voted for Obama. Twice. So many of our veterans have committed suicide. I am nauseated with the realities and my anger level is off the charts. Most of my anger, perhaps, comes from feeling insignificant and helpless to know what in the H to do. Even if we were to execute all of the major players, in all countries involved, 10 more will spring up to take their place. And no, don’t throw religious jargon at me for an answer.

    Reply

  3. “Those who invented America’s torture program were promoted and protected and well rewarded by presidents of both parties. Only the whistleblower was prosecuted.”
    FIFY.

    Reply

  4. We shouldn’t need “whistleblowers” to “shine a light” on what our government is doing in our name. The “light” should always be ON, It’s the duty of our lavishly paid “elected representatives” to keep us informed of what our government is doing in our name—not persecuted for revealing the truth about what’s actually going on.
    https://thegalareport.substack.com/p/politicians-are-celebrities?r=79z6p&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy

    Reply

  5. Our torture program is when we became the terrorists. The victims and their families and friends will never forget or forgive us, and rightfully so. Torture is more than a blemish on American history. It will forever identify our nation as being susceptible to hubris and folly.

    Reply

  6. We have no right to talk trash on Russian or Chinese human right practices ! THE 911 WAR IS A FAKE ! The captured men did not blow the towers ! The filthy rich Bin Ladin FAMILY from Saudi Arabia ARE GUILTY! And our WEAPON WAR BUSH CHENEY MACHINE made billions in the 20 year FAKE WAG THE DOG WAR ! Dumb Trump blurted out “we kill people too” when compared to Russia… HE IS RIGHT ! He’s an idiot but he blurted out THE BIG SECRETS FOR FOUR YEARS. NOBODY BELIEVED HIM BECAUSE HE IS SO FULL OF BS !

    Reply

  7. To think that these people in charge of us are considered civilized, a model for other countries to follow, even Christians who denigrate others for their religion.

    Reply
  8. Pingback: Hedges: The Evil We Do Is the Evil We Get – scheerpost.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: