Blog Cartoon mr. fish

The Edit

by
5 Comments on The Edit
"The Edit," a new original cartoon by the inimitable Mr. Fish, reminds us how slaughter always becomes the leading component of sausage making in politics.
Mr. Fish
Mr. Fish

Dwayne Booth (a.k.a., Mr. Fish) is a cartoonist, freelance writer, and ScheerPost’s artistic director, and he has been published in many reputable and prestigious magazines, journals and newspapers. In addition to Harper’s Magazine, his work has appeared in The Los Angeles Times, The Village Voice, Vanity Fair, Mother Jones Magazine, the Advocate, Z Magazine, the Utne Reader, Slate.com, MSNBC.com and various European newspapers. He has also written novels, screenplays, short fiction and cultural criticism collections, and several volumes of political cartoons.

Artist site

5 comments

  2. It’s just semantics: on the one hand are the “prophets of doom”; on the other are the “profiteers of doom!”

    Reply

  3. “Worry not about climate destruction and the elimination of all life on earth! Our constant provocation of Russia and China with military exercises on their borders and interference in their internal affairs will inevitably lead to all-out thermonuclear war years before climate destruction takes its toll, so enjoy yourselves, it’s later than you think!
    —Department of State

    Reply

  4. CO2-driven climate change catastrophism is a master narrative produced by and for the very elite powers whose system of rule is the real threat to us and life on earth, a fear-driven sleight of hand designed to deflect us from realization of and resolve against root causes such as accumulation for the few through dispossession of the many and, beyond elite techno-fixes to how ‘capitalism isn’t working’, the overall destructive nature of class-based society and the need for its revolutionary reorganization. And in the name of another global emergency for biosecurity, the “masters of mankind” (Adam Smith) plan to impose more ‘temporary’ authoritarian measures like (lethal) lockdowns of national economies and move us into a future of absolute austerity comparable to a “boot stamping on a human face – forever” (Orwell). ‘Saving the world’ is indeed a ‘f*ck you and yours’ proposition, but not in the way envisaged by those terrorized by this grand psyop.

    Reply

  5. Success in business means always putting profit and greed before people and planet! Where would we be without capitalism and giant corporations controlling our minds, our government, our laws and even our religions.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: