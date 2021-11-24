Corruption Melvin Goodman Politics

Why There Are So Few Whistleblowers

The fact that there are so few whistleblowers points to the failure of the system, particularly the failure of the oversight system. 
Photo of whistleblower Chelsea Manning
Chelsea Manning in 2018. (mompl / Flickr)(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

By Melvin Goodman / CounterPunch

“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world.  The unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself.  Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

—George Bernard Shaw.

Adam Schiff’s new book, “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” makes a strong case for the importance of whistleblowing, particularly in these fractured times.  Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, argues that his committee is “uniquely dependent on whistleblowers” because of the “classified nature” of its work. Without whistleblowers, the congressional intelligence committees would  be “almost completely reliant on the intelligence agencies to self-report,” according to Schiff.  A whistleblower in the intelligence community cannot go to the press, so they must have “access to Congress” or the “whole system fails.”

The fact that there are so few whistleblowers points to the failure of the system, particularly the failure of the oversight system.  The press certainly hasn’t been helpful.  Chelsea Manning, who provided video evidence of war crimes, was dismissed by Washington Post oped writer Ruth Marcus as a “cross-dressing Little Red Riding Hood.”  Edward Snowden, who provided fulsome evidence of illegal massive surveillance, was dismissed by Post senior writer David Ignatius as an “intelligence defector,” not a “whistleblower.”  NBC’s David Gregory accused then Guardian reporter Glenn Greenwald of “aiding” and “abetting” Snowden, and suggested he could be charged with a crime.  So whistleblowers cannot count on support from the mainstream media.

Nor can congressional committees expect military and intelligence officers to “self-report” transgressions, let alone crimes.  We’ve recently learned that senior military officers and civilian officials have been covering up a war crime that took place in Syria two years ago, taking the lives of dozens of women and children.  According to The New York Times, the military command in Iraq and the Central Command headquarters in Florida participated in the cover-up.  Even the Department of Defense’s independent Inspector General omitted any reference in his report to the Air Force F-15 attack fighters that dropped three 500-pound bombs.  The IG was relying on an assessment of the strike that was prepared by the secret unit that carried out the strike.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation certainly cannot be counted on for “self-reporting.”  We’ve been led to believe that FBI operatives didn’t take part in the sadistic interrogation activities at the CIA’s secret prisons.  According to the New York Times, at least nine FBI agents “temporarily” became CIA operatives in the prison network where torture was used.  The CIA continues to lie about the numbers of detainees who moved through the Agency’s detention program at black sites.  We still do not know how many detainees were then transferred to foreign intelligence services that conducted their own torture and abuse.  And we’ll probably never learn how many innocent people were detained by the CIA, and ended up at these black sites or at Guantanamo.  Finally, we don’t know how many detainees were actually subjected to torture and abuse.  Unfortunately, we have no self-reporting….and no reports from CIA whistleblowers.

The Whistleblower Act of 1998 that covers whistleblowers from the intelligence community requires that they must first report their case to their respective Inspectors General.  But Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have gutted the IG system, particularly in the secret national security community that requires a system of oversight.  Obama left the Department of State without an Inspector General for his first term, which may have contributed to allowing then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s misuse of sensitive intelligence, and also left the CIA without an IG for long periods of time.  When Trump realized how much scrutiny a good IG could conduct regarding his dysfunctional administration, he simply fired five of them in his last year in office, including the IGs at the Department of National Intelligence, the Department of State, and the Department of Defense.  The Congress and the mainstream media should have been all over this treachery in the executive branch of government.

The co-author of the Whistleblower Act of 1998, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), just announced he will retire next year, which leaves the Congress with very few defenders of vigorous oversight, let alone whistleblowing.  Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a forty-year veteran of the Senate and a self-proclaimed defenders of whistleblowers and IGs, did nothing to counter Trump’s wholesale firing of the independent IGs in 2020.  Whistleblowers from the intelligence community are genuinely out on a limb when they decide to correct a wrong.  They get insufficient support from Congress and the media, and they even have to deal with the gratuitous criticism of someone like Molly Roberts of the Washington Post who recently wrote that their actions “look like individualism to some and narcissism to others.”

Finally, there is the case of Thomas Drake who observed all of the requirements of the Whistleblower Act, in reporting the National Security Agency’s failure to protect the privacy of American citizens.  Drake complained to his bosses; the IGs at both NSA and the Department of Defense; and finally to the House and Senate intelligence committee.  Getting nowhere, Drake finally talked to a reporter at the Baltimore Sun, but only on the basis of unclassified information.  Nevertheless, the Obama administration prosecuted Drake on the basis of the Espionage Act, which led to a harsh response from the Federal judge in the case.  The government then dropped all ten charges.

There have been too many occasions when the American people obtained essential information about national security transgressions from whistleblowers and “burglars of conscience,” and not congressional oversight committees or the media.  The Senate could not even stop Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) from revealing the identity of the CIA whistleblower who enabled the first impeachment of Donald Trump to take place.  Our democracy is embattled when CIA directors and deputy directors (Richard Helms, Robert Gates, George Tenet, Michael Hayden, John Brennan) believe they can lie to the Congress and the American people with impunity.

Melvin A. Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University.  A former CIA analyst, Goodman is the author of Failure of Intelligence: The Decline and Fall of the CIA and National Insecurity: The Cost of American Militarism. and A Whistleblower at the CIA. His most recent books are “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump” (Opus Publishing, 2019) and “Containing the National Security State” (Opus Publishing, 2021). Goodman is the national security columnist for counterpunch.org.

7 comments

  1. What a joke. Adam Schiff is a right-wing neocon who despite overwhelming incontrovertible evidence to the contrary continues to promote “Russiagate” to the brink of a US-Russia nuclear war. Schiff is certain to prosecute any real whistleblower who contradicts the current Democratic party’s pro-war agenda.

    Reply

  2. To be a whistleblower today you have to be smart enough to care, yet naive enough to think you can help change things. You can’t. The people will never hear of it and if they do they won’t care enough to do anything about it. You will be left out to hang on your own for nothing.

    I know it sounds harsh. Reality is harsh and America is one sick and twisted puppy. I fear the disease is terminal. God I hope so…..

    Reply

  3. We quite desperately need whistleblowers – the govt. lies to us endlessly. Don’t forget Reality Winner.
    And what’s with the unfilled IG positions? Does Congress have any authority over these?

    Reply

  4. Thank you for calling attention to the fact that the system for reporting by whistleblowers has intentionally been rendered ineffective due to the de facto policy of “our” government of routinely lying about its acts and intentions, particularly with regard to the wholly illegal wars of aggression we now rightly call the “forever wars”. However, it is regretful that your article implies that Adam Schiff is a crusader for truth. The fact that he is, in fact, a major participant in the rampant dishonestly which pervades our government is readily understood by observing that he placed into the Congressional Record a torrent of lies which have come to be known as the Russiagate scandal. At the time he did that, he knew that their contents were false. I am grateful that you named some names of the liars who have have lied to us about critical matters. There are, of course, many others, too many to name in one article. One name which should, I think, always be on the list is the infamous liar, James Clapper. Mr. Schiff’s name also belongs on the list. The de facto immunity extended to these liars by our corrupt electoral/political system empowers and emboldens them to lie as a matter of routine policy. As you point out, the MSM is always there to provide coverups as needed. For example, when the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private server for highly sensitive and classified information was revealed, not one MSM writer or reporter pointed out that one very important reason for doing so was to defeat the public’s right to utilize the Freedom of Information Act to obtain information concerning governmental operations. That is a major crime which should have resulted in a furor, hearings, and, if the rule of law were followed, indictments. None of that happened due to the fact that the MSM did its job of providing protection for the criminals and keeping the people in the dark. Mission Accomplished, as a former President might say.

    Reply

  5. A retrospective on self-congratulatory pride.
    The former CIA asset, and now looking through the revolving door raconteur – teller of tales, Melvin Goodman (MG) tells us it is the “failure of the system, particularly the failure of the oversight system” and has nothing to do with those ‘reasonables’ who, unquestioningly helped create the foundational system itself.
    Of course, in the twenty years he served the CIA objectives, he always knew on which side his bread was buttered and never so much as stepped out of line. Now that he’s comfortably retired, he’s outspoken in rectitude against other lesser mortals.
    For how many years have elected Congress persons covered up American war crimes? All the perpetrators are the innocents, while all those attempting to inform us – the public, are the traitorous guilty. Example par excellence, Julian Assange, yet not a peep from MG to say otherwise about this exemplary human being.
    Anyone on the inside, who only speaks out, after the deeds are done, is definitely NOT a whistleblower. S/He is dirt.
    You would know first-hand (MG) – being a reasonable consummate practitioner of the better part of valor; why there are so few whistleblowers!
    George Bernard Shaw is correct on this one.
    Reasonable men adapt themselves to their careers, while unreasonable men persist in trying to adapt the world to be a better place for everyone.
    The unreasonable man tells us what the future might possibly become, while the reasonable man is constantly telling us, in retrospective alone, how others ought to have conducted themselves going forward, in order to have avoided the catastrophes now facing humanity.
    That’s always been the task of selfless investigative journalists: to keep the public abreast of what its government is doing, in its name – licit and illicit.
    With hypocrites and liars like Adam Schiff filling the seats of Congress; without unreasonably upstanding people, such as Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and last but certainly not least, one of the runner forerunner whistleblowers, Daniel Ellsberg, the totalitarian hideousness of the American regime, under which we now live, would be wholly unknown to us, the gullible. And this is why whistleblowers are much more than a prickly thorn in the side.
    And there we were, apparently mistaken all these years, thinking that Congress itself is an agency of all of the people, rather than the self-serving agency of the owner managers of the imperial corporate state.

    Reply

  7. Is it news that they’ve been lying to us for several decades or more? Or am I an unusual and therefore unwanted, person who has read about this before. Hell, I grew up with it and slayings of leaders who would have headed our country into a more friendly future. They identified and explained some things wrong with our world, like Gary Webb, and were assassinated for doing so. The sooner this all goes to hell where it belongs, the better. In meantime, people ought to gain control of their local food sources, in conjunction with local agriculture caring for the community that surrounds them in very real ways. Air, water, soil, and community are a unit and need to be respected from the bottom up.

    Reply

