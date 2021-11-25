History Robert Scheer SI Podcast

Robert Scheer: Three Antidotes to America’s Toxic Thanksgiving Myth

This Thanksgiving, we're reposting three critical "Scheer Intelligence" episodes that highlight the country's original sins of white settler colonialism and Native American genocide.
“Red Meat” by Mr.Fish.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: Lies Liberals Tell Themselves About the Second Amendment

The author of “Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment” joins Robert Scheer to discuss the deep-seated denial about the colonial ideology undergirding gun rights in the U.S. and how it has hampered the left’s approach to arms control. Listen to the full discussion, which first aired on KCRW in 2019, here.

Benjamin Madley: The California Genocide No One Talks About

UCLA history professor Benjamin Madley joins the “Scheer Intelligence” host to talk about his An American Genocide: The United States and the California Catastrophe 1846-1873  which details the killing of tens of thousands of Native Americans as the state was being settled in the 19th century. Listen to the full episode from 2016 here.

Tony Platt: California’s Grim Genocidal Past Implicates the University of California

The historian discusses his recently re-released book,  “Grave Matters: The Controversy over Excavating California’s Buried Indigenous Past,” which digs into the Golden State’s dark history of not only massacring Indigenous Peoples, but later desecrating their graves and excavating their remains without their descendants’ consent, in this must-listen “Scheer Intelligence” episode. Listen to the full episode, which aired last week, here.

Be sure to tune in next week for a new episode of Robert Scheer’s “Scheer Intelligence.”

  1. Yep, and today,

    https://dissidentvoice.org/2021/11/no-thanks-thanksgiving-national-day-of-sorrow-mourning/

    I personally think that it’s just another reminder of all the horrible things that this nation has done to not only us, but all native people,” the Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, 29 year-old Brian Weeden tells TIME of that “first” Thanksgiving, adding that he and his tribe feel largely forgotten. Courtesy of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

  3. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz kicks ass ! I’ve read her “A Native People’s History of the US” as well as “Not A Nation of Immigrants” and will attest that these books do not fit into the patriotic history we were forced to endure in our “make-believe this is history” classes. She is a breath of fresh air in this land of pretend.

    1. Her book, Loaded (on the Second Amendment) is also essential reading for anyone interested in a better understanding of our past and present.

  5. The thanksgiving article hearkens me back what is now a long forgotten item of history , buried in the now familiar phrase, “memoryhole” The corporate plan promoted by LBJ during his visit to South Vietnam, promising the largest dam ever built on the Mekong river. But the Vietnamese didn’t want a dam ruining both the cultural traditions and farming techniques built around the rice paddies there. For a thousand years, the whole ecology was stable but today, the Vietnamese continue to suffer, this time under the thumb of a new smiling tyrant, the CCP and their sanctioned corporate entities. An exploitation of water resources mainly due to dams upstream in China, exacerbated by conditions of extreme drought in Vietnam, and again worsened by opening more dams further south in Laos and Cambodia. At bottom, it seems apparent that technocracy, no matter what political persuasion or progressive guise their representatives portend to believe in, always claim to have “the better way”, rather then chose to hold fast to indigenous tradition. Another flashback came to mind as well, that of the imagery produced during a memorable American ad campaign against pollution, where Eyes Cody, an actor in Native American clothing paddles along, on river water and as the scene continues, more and more pollution becomes evident everywhere around him. The eyesore gets worse with passersby throwing more garbage at and around him, A voice announcement snaps in, distinguishing the event with a quote; “Some people have a deep, abiding respect for the natural beauty that was once this country. and some people don’t.” Who could have imagined just how accurate this advertisement was? with the discovery of nano-particle size contamination in our drinking water, or the food-chain in the EU infused with fission products spewed from Chernobyl.No! its not going to melt away, not even fifty years from now!

