Reproductive Rights Defenders Rally as SCOTUS Hears Challenge to Roe

Panorama of the west facade of United States Supreme Court Building at dusk in Washington, D.C., USA. (Joe Ravi )(CC-BY-SA 3.0)

By Andrea Germanos / Common Dreams

Reproductive rights advocates rallied Wednesday outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices heard oral arguments in a case directly challenging the constitutional right to abortion affirmed in Roe v. Wade.

At issue before the conservative-leaning court is a challenge to Mississippi’s ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. Thus far blocked by lower courts, the law, according to Dr. Martin Tucker, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is “an example of harmful legislative interference into the practice of medicine.”

The stakes of the ruling, say abortion care defenders, couldn’t be higher.

“There’s no middle ground,” the Center for Reproductive Rights said in an event description for the Abortion Is Essential: Rally for Our Rights event it’s hosting in collaboration with the National Abortion Access Coalition.

“Any ruling upholding Mississippi’s ban guts the central holding of Roe and our right to make fundamental decisions about our lives, our futures, and our families,” the group added.

Everyone deserves access to the abortions they need on the timeline they deserve, in their own community, and with a provider they trust. Access to abortion changes peoples’ lives and allows all people to determine their futures on their own terms. #LiberateAbortion pic.twitter.com/FkNXm630Yi — NARAL (@NARAL) December 1, 2021

According to the Guttmacher Institute, “26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion,” should Roe fall, with a dozen of those states having so-called “trigger bans” on the books that would immediately curtail abortion rights.

The case before the court Wednesday is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—the latter referring to Mississippi’s sole remaining abortion clinic, which is being represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights. Dobbs refers to Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s top health officer.

As #SCOTUS prepares to hear the case that directly challenges #RoevWade, we must come together and defend EVERY person's right to an abortion. #AbortionIsEssential to the pursuit of reproductive & racial justice in every city, state and nation around the world. pic.twitter.com/47QZCvO34U — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) December 1, 2021

Good morning from the Supreme Court. We are here #LiberateAbortion #AbortionIsEssential pic.twitter.com/qZ4CCyuyoi — UltraViolet wants to #LiberateAbortion (@UltraViolet) December 1, 2021

Mississippi is asking the court to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe affirming the constitutional right to abortion prior to viability, which was upheld in 1992 in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The challenge to that right comes amid a wave of anti-choice measures put forth by state officials and as the top court now has a 6-3 conservative majority, with three of the right-wing justices—Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh—having been appointed by former President Donald Trump.

“This is NOT a debate.

Bodily autonomy is NOT a debate.

It is non-negotiable.”



Erin Grant, @AbortionCare #KeepOurClinics #AbortionIsEssential — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) December 1, 2021

The potential gutting of abortion rights is being relished by anti-choice groups and figures like Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who said Tuesday that he hoped Roe was headed “to the ash heap of history where it belongs”—a remark that flies in the face of strong public support for upholding the ruling.

In a statement Tuesday, NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju said that “the constitutional right to abortion faces a terrifying and unprecedented threat” and called “this moment of crisis … the culmination of the anti-choice movement’s decadeslong efforts to undermine the will of the overwhelming majority of people in this country who support the legal right to abortion.”

“Make no mistake,” she said. “The future of reproductive freedom is in grave danger, and the time to take bold action to protect it is now. It is absolutely critical that our leaders in the Senate pass the Women’s Health Protection Act immediately to safeguard the right to abortion throughout our country.”