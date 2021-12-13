Chris Hedges Justice Original

Hedges: The Execution of Julian Assange

by
35 Comments on Hedges: The Execution of Julian Assange
He committed empire’s greatest sin. He exposed it as a criminal enterprise. He documented its lies, callous disregard for human life, rampant corruption and innumerable war crimes. And empires always kill those who inflict deep and serious wounds.
Original illustration by Mr. Fish, “Mind Games.”

By Chris Hedges / Original to ScheerPost

Let us name Julian Assange’s executioners. Joe Biden. Boris Johnson. Scott Morrison. Theresa May. Lenin Moreno. Donald Trump. Barack Obama. Mike Pompeo. Hillary Clinton. Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Justice Timothy Victor Holroyde. Crown Prosecutors James Lewis, Clair Dobbin and Joel Smith. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser. Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia Gordon Kromberg. William Burns, the director of the CIA. Ken McCallum, the Director General of the UK Security Service or MI5.

Let us acknowledge that the goal of these executioners, who discussed kidnapping and assassinating Assange, has always been his annihilation. That Assange, who is in precarious physical and psychological health and who suffered a stroke during court video proceedings on October 27, has been condemned to death should not come as a surprise. The ten years he has been detained, seven in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and nearly three in the high security Belmarsh prison, were accompanied with a lack of sunlight and exercise and unrelenting threats, pressure, anxiety and stress.  “His eyes were out of sync, his right eyelid would not close, his memory was blurry,” his fiancé Stella Morris said of the stroke. 

His steady physical and psychological deterioration has led to hallucinations and depression. He takes antidepressant medication and the antipsychotic quetiapine. He has been observed pacing his cell until he collapses, punching himself in the face and banging his head against the wall. He has spent weeks in the medical wing of Belmarsh. Prison authorities found “half of a razor blade” hidden under his socks. He has repeatedly called the suicide hotline run by the Samaritans because he thought about killing himself “hundreds of times a day.” The executioners have not yet completed their grim work. Toussaint L’Ouverture, who led the Haitian independence movement, the only successful slave revolt in human history, was physically destroyed in the same manner, locked by the French in an unheated and cramped prison cell and left to die of exhaustion, malnutrition, apoplexy, pneumonia and probably tuberculosis.  

Assange committed empire’s greatest sin. He exposed it as a criminal enterprise. He documented its lies, callous disregard for human life, rampant corruption and innumerable war crimes. Republican or Democrat. Conservative or Labour. Trump or Biden. It does not matter. The goons who oversee the empire sing from the same Satanic songbook. Empires always kill those who inflict deep and serious wounds. Rome’s long persecution of the Carthaginian general Hannibal, forcing him in the end to commit suicide, and the razing of Carthage repeats itself in epic after epic. Crazy Horse. Patrice Lumumba. Malcolm X. Ernesto “Che” Guevara. Sukarno. Ngo Dinh Diem. Fred Hampton. Salvador Allende. If you cannot be bought off, if you will not be intimidated into silence, you will be killed. The obsessive CIA attempts to assassinate Fidel Castro, which because none succeeded have a Keystone Cop incompetence to them, included contracting Momo Salvatore Giancana, Al Capone’s successor in Chicago, along with Miami mobster Santo Trafficante to kill the Cuban leader, attempting to poison Castro’s cigars with a botulinum toxin, providing Castro with a tubercle bacilli-infected scuba-diving suit, booby-trapping a conch shell on the sea floor where he often dived, slipping botulism-toxin pills in one of Castro’s drinks and using a pen outfitted with a hypodermic needle to poison him. 

The current cabal of assassins hide behind a judicial burlesque overseen in London by portly judges in gowns and white horse-hair wigs mouthing legal Alice-in-Wonderland absurdities. It is a dark reprise of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Mikado with the Lord High Executioner drawing up lists of people “who would not be missed.”

I watched the latest installment of the Assange show trial via video link on Friday. I listened to the reading of the ruling granting the appeal by the United States to extradite Assange. Assange’s lawyers have two weeks to appeal to the Supreme Court, which they are expected to do. I am not optimistic. 

Friday’s ruling was devoid of legal analysis. It fully accepted the conclusions of the lower court judge about increased risk of suicide and inhumane prison conditions in the United States. But the ruling argued that US Diplomatic Note no. 74, given to the court on February 5, 2021, which offered “assurances” that Assange would be well treated, overrode the lower court’s conclusions. It was a remarkable legal non sequitur. The ruling would not have gotten a passing grade in a first-semester law school course. But legal erudition is not the point. The judicial railroading of Assange, which has eviscerated one legal norm after another, has turned, as Franz Kafka wrote, “lying into a universal principle.” 

The decision to grant the extradition was based on four “assurances” given to the court by the US government.  The two-judge appellate panel ruled that the “assurances” “entirely answer the concerns which caused the judge [in the lower court] to discharge Mr. Assange.” The “assurances” promise that Assange will not be subject to Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) which keep prisoners in extreme isolation and allow the government to monitor conversations with lawyers, eviscerating attorney-client privilege; can, if the Australian his government agrees, serve out his sentence there;  will receive adequate clinical and psychological care; and, pre-trial and post trial, will not be held in the Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado. 

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,” the judges wrote. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

And with these rhetorical feints the judges signed Assange’s death warrant. 

None of the “assurances” offered by Biden’s Department of Justice are worth the paper they are written on.  All come with escape clauses. None are legally binding. Should Assange do “something subsequent to the offering of these assurances that meets the tests for the imposition of SAMs or designation to ADX” he will be subject to these coercive measures. And you can be assured that any incident, no matter how trivial, will be used, if Assange is extradited, as an excuse to toss him into the mouth of the dragon. Should Australia, which has marched in lockstep with the US in the persecution of their citizen not agree to his transfer, he will remain for the rest of his life in a US prison. But so what. If Australia does not request a transfer it “cannot be a cause for criticism of the USA, or a reason for regarding the assurances as inadequate to meet the judge’s concerns,” the ruling read. And even if that were not the case, it would take Assange ten to fifteen years to appeal his sentence up to the Supreme Court, more than enough time for the state assassins to finish him off. I am not sure how to respond to assurance number four, stating that Assange will not be held pre-trial in the ADX in Florence. No one is held pre-trail in ADX Florence. But it sounds reassuring, so I guess those in the Biden DOJ who crafted the diplomatic note added it. ADX Florence, of course, is not the only supermax prison in the United States that might house Assange. Assange can be shipped out to one of our other Guantanamo-like facilities. Daniel Hale, the former US Air Force intelligence analyst currently imprisoned for releasing top-secret documents that exposed widespread civilian casualties caused by US drone strikes, has been held at USP Marion, a federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, in a Communications Management Unit (CMU) since October. CMUs are highly restrictive units that replicate the near total isolation imposed by SAMs. 

The High Court ruling ironically came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced at the virtual Summit for Democracy that the Biden administration will provide new funding to protect reporters targeted because of their work and support independent international journalism. Blinken’s “assurances” that the Biden administration will defend a free press, at the very moment the administration was demanding Assange’s extradition, is a glaring example of the rank hypocrisy and mendacity that makes the Democrats, as Glen Ford used to say, “not the lesser evil, but the more effective evil.” 

Assange is charged in the US under 17 counts of the Espionage Act and one count of hacking into a government computer. The charges could see him sentenced to 175 years in prison, even though he is not a US citizen and WikiLeaks is not a US-based publication. If found guilty it will effectively criminalize the investigative work of all journalists and publishers, anywhere in the world and of any nationality, who possess classified documents to shine a light on the inner workings of power. This mortal assault on the press will have been orchestrated, we must not forget, by a Democratic administration. It will set a legal precedent that will delight other totalitarian regimes and autocrats who, emboldened by the United States, will gleefully seize journalists and publishers, no matter where they are located, who publish inconvenient truths. 

There is no legal basis to hold Julian in prison. There is no legal basis to try him, a foreign national, under the Espionage Act. The CIA spied on Assange in the Ecuador Embassy through a Spanish company, UC Global, contracted to provide embassy security. This spying included recording the privileged conversations between Assange and his lawyers. This fact alone invalidates any future trial. Assange, who after seven years in a cramped room without sunlight in the embassy, has been held for nearly three years in a high-security prison in London so the state can, as Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, has testified, continue the unrelenting abuse and torture it knows will lead to his psychological and physical disintegration. The persecution of Assange is designed to send a message to anyone who might consider exposing the corruption, dishonesty and depravity that defines the black heart of our global elites. 

Dean Yates can tell you what US “assurances” are worth. He was the Reuters bureau chief in Baghdad on the morning of July 12, 2007 when his Iraqi colleagues Namir Noor-Eldeen and Saeed Chmagh were killed, along with nine other men, by US Army Apache gunships. Two children were seriously wounded. The US government spent three years lying to Yates, Reuters and the rest of the world about the killings, although the army had video evidence of the massacre taken by the Apaches during the attack. The video, known as the Collateral Murder video, was leaked in 2010 by Chelsea Manning to Assange. It, for the first time, proved that those killed were not engaged, as the army had repeatedly insisted, in a firefight. It exposed the lies spun by the US that it could not locate the video footage and had never attempted to cover up the killings. 

[Watch the full interview I did with Yates:]

The Spanish courts can tell you what US “assurances” are worth. Spain was given an assurance that David Mendoza Herrarte, if extradited to the US to face trial for drug trafficking charges, could serve his prison sentence in Spain. But for six years the Department of Justice repeatedly refused Spanish transfer requests, only relenting when the Spanish Supreme Court intervened.

The people in Afghanistan can tell you what U.S “assurances” are worth. US military, intelligence and diplomatic officials knew for 18 years that the war in Afghanistan was a quagmire yet publicly stated, over and over, that the military intervention was making steady progress.  

The people in Iraq can tell you what US “assurances” are worth. They were invaded and subject to a brutal war based on fabricated evidence about weapons of mass destruction. 

The people of Iran can tell you what US “assurances” are worth. The United States, in the 1981 Algiers Accords, promised not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and then funded and backed The People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), a terrorist group, based in Iraq and dedicated to overthrowing the Iranian regime.

The thousands of people tortured in US global black sites can tell you what US “assurances” are worth. CIA officers, when questioned about the widespread use of torture by the Senate Intelligence Committee, secretly destroyed videotapes of torture interrogations while insisting there was no “destruction of evidence.” 

The numbers of treaties, agreements, deals, promises and “assurances” made by the US around the globe and violated are too numerous to list. Hundreds of treaties signed with Native American tribes, alone, were ignored by the US government. 

Assange, at tremendous personal cost, warned us. He gave us the truth. The ruling class is crucifying him for this truth. With his crucifixion, the dim lights of our democracy go dark.  

Chris Hedges writes a regular original column for ScheerPost. Click here to sign up for email alerts.

Chris Hedges
Chris HedgesChris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of the Emmy Award-nominated RT America show On Contact.  Author Link

Copyright 2021 Chris Hedges

35 comments

  1. One thing is clear to me. The world is run by certified psychopaths, sociopaths, evil beings who prefer secrecy over truth, lies over truth, deception over honesty, and destruction of the First Amendment and the entire US Constitution. These people are the ones who should be condemned to prison for the Crimes against Humanity that they have engaged in. The world cannot put up with any more of this Draconian nonsense. Control is clearly what they are after, and fear is their weapon. We need not live in fear, as we do not die. Once you realize this, freedom is in your hands.

    Reply

  3. Wonderful indictment. I’m sure there is a slew of other executioners too numerous to mention. But I think Secretary Blinkin deserves to be named! Also that Stratfor jerk (sorry I can’t remember his name) who in 2012 said something like “drown him in a Guantanamo toilet” among such other niceties.

    Reply

  4. Thank you for the passionate defense, and story. It is terrible, and we must keep praying. It is probably not unnoticed that there are still people like you and other excellent journalists, as well as lawyers trying to secure his safety. Perhaps a miracle will occur and the needed protections for house arrest will be put in place. I continue to pray for that miracle.

    Reply

    1. Nonsense. If you stay away from powerful people (as Stanly Kubrick famously recommended), you can live to a ripe old age and enjoy everything live has to offer — provided you have the spondulicks, of course. And live in a country the US does not decide to invade (admittedly, these are getting increasingly rare).

      Reply

  6. Chris Hedges’ eloquence in defending whistle blower Julian Assange is undeniable. But, Assanges’s executioners will never be moved to stop the execution by such eloquence because to do so would require them to admit all their complicity in illegally detaining and torturing a journalist for 11+ years for publishing the facts of US War crimes. Instead of hacking him to death like Khosoghi in one afternoon they are killing him slowly over the last decade.

    Reply

  9. Jesus was executed by the evil Roman Empire, Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Claus von Stauffenberg were executed by the evil Nazi Empire and Julian Assange is being executed by the evil American Empire.

    Reply

  10. thankyou so much for writing this piece of honest journalism which speaks to the heart of this abomination toward humanity…. represented by the life that remains of Julian Assange slowly but surely dying in the British Jail. My heart and soul bleeds and especially when so many have added their voice to the outcry against this persecution of Julian …when an eloquent writer of your stature explains this total dark Injustice as you have …and yet it continues?
    I despair🙏

    Reply

  11. Black people in the US and more specifically, Targeted Individuals (whose testimonies are included in the Wikileaks docs) can also attest to how useless
    legal assurances given by the US govt are.
    Not only is the US govt/Military illegally using people (disproportionately black and other people of color, which is the US govt’s m.o.) as involuntary human
    guinea pigs to test the efficacy of DoD/Military directed energy/electromagnetic frequency weapons, Voice to Skull, brain-to-computer interface, remote neural monitoring, nanotechnologies/nanobots/hydrogel, constant surveillance and monitoring, as well as employment blocking–all of this basically equate to a virtual Gitmo. Though we know Assange is being railroaded for revealing the truth of the barbarity of the global organized criminal network posing as legit governments, TIs are never publicly or formally accused of, let alone indicted or charged with any crimes. Yet some of us have been subjected to these organized state abuses (that also enlist foreign govts) for decades on end. All hiding in plain sight.

    Reply

  12. The people must realize that what is being done here is NOT in their best interest. It is an assault on them, and the Truth. If we as a civilization and species are to expect advancement of our species, we all will need unfettered access to the truth. What is being done here is no different that what the NAZI’s did to people who spoke out against them. Of course we welcomed that. These people was a controlled closed society where we are not told the truth, and are kept ignorant of what heinous crimes the government is committing until it is far too late to do anything. This is what Evil is and what Evil does. It is contrary to a civil existence. Yet we sit back and watch the show as if it could not happen to us, when in fact it is happening right now to us. Wake up people. Do something. Say something, speak your mind before you are not allowed to do so.

    Reply

  13. Chris Hedges litany of martyrs most glaringly omitted John Brown.

    Despite all the politician enlightenment blather, the US has always been a Krieg Stadt. Ergo, damaging the national security state is the supreme capital crime, functional equivalent of treason. Assange being one of us makes the pathos palpable and excruciating; but, countless millions over its 3 & 1/2 centuries have fallen beneath the fateful lightening of the nation’s terrible swift sword, and the “goons” honored thereafter for heroes.

    We’ve long known all this. The only thing worthy discoursing now is “What is to be Done? “

    Reply

    1. > Chris Hedges litany of martyrs
      > most glaringly omitted John Brown.

      And weirdly included Guevara and almost-martyr Castro. Not exactly friends to mankind.

      I notice that Hedges tends to suffer from the “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” fallacy.

      Reply

  14. The Evil which is the United States, Great Britain and Israel and all Nations that support this insanity must now more than ever be exposed, and every whistleblower in the world who knows of some corruption must expose it, for the people must reassert their control over Government. Either we control the government or it controls us. It’s your choice, make it stick. You want your kids to grow up in a Fascist Authoritative world? then support the government. Its lie is that it has your backs.

    Reply

    1. You can “expose, expose, expose” like a two-bit hooker, people really don’t care. Most people are quite happy to have somebody else in charge of their lives, and why would you risk an ignominious demise like Assange’s as long as you can eat, drink and make merry?

      Reply

  15. Assange exposed U.S. war crimes and Democratic Party cheating Bernie Sanders out of the 2016 presidential nomination, and for that he will be punished!

    All large countries are evil and problematic, but WE’RE NUMBER ONE in this. All hail the mighty U.S. empire, very soon to be in major decline. The sooner the U.S. empire is off the planet, the better.

    Reply

    1. I regretfully agree. With one possible exception(*), the United States are the worst thing ever to happen to the rest of the world.

      (*) Fukushima, liable to wipe out all life on Earth. All. Not just humankind.

      Reply

  16. I’m getting sick and tired of all of this sermonizing. Hedges and Scheerpost in general are great at pointing a finger at the monsters but NEVER have an answer about what to do about them! Why?? Because there is no answer to controlling these types that forever manage to claw their way to the top of the food chain.

    Reply

    1. There is no answer; there is no solution. The powerful do whatever the heck they want. Focus on your loved ones; eat, drink, dance, sing, make love, read, smell the morning air; give something to charity if you can spare it. You have only one life, don’t waste it on impossible battles. And don’t have kids!

      Reply

      1. No one has an answer and there most certainly is no solution. I’ve been hearing this same shit since the 60’s, and when I ask “what are you going to do about the monsters?” they look at me like a deer caught in the headlights. Hedges said something to the effect “Wishful thinking without a workable plan of action is just a fantasy”. And while I commend him and Scheerpost for their efforts, without a workable plan that will not be co-opted by the monsters it’s all just fantasy. 😉

    2. @Chris Wolf
      If you’re sick &tired of what they write, why do you read it? You’re sick & tired of reading the truth?

      The solution is that humans as a whole need to evolve mentally and spiritually so that the kind of people that Assange pissed off become a very small minority without any support, and the large majority strongly oppose empire materialism.

      Reply

  17. Considering that Wikileaks has performed such valuable service as reporting the ‘Manning video’ of a U.S. war crime, trying Assange may end up as ‘having a tiger-by-the-tail’. It would be Biden’s electoral undoing, and in fact might be the catalyst for the final unraveling of the U.S. Empire. Fascism, feudalism, total war and environmental collapse may be inevitable–but why initiate in such a demented and blatantly wrong-headed action?

    Reply

    1. > trying Assange may end up as
      > ‘having a tiger-by-the-tail’.
      > It would be Biden’s electoral undoing

      I respectfully disagree. Biden’s undoing will be the simple fact that the Republicans have a clear message that appeals to the rubes: “Things are getting increasingly dangerous. That’s all THEIR fault. Vote for us and we will get rid of THEM, so we can return to the mythical past, where all was well.”

      This is the universal right-wing populist message and it NEVER fails.

      If the Democrats were a little better at pretending to give a shit (they really don’t), they might stand a change of winning the next midterms and presidential elections. But they won’t. America is doomed. I’m still not sure how to feel about that.

      Reply

  18. I think there should be a campaign to make Assange/Manning the write-in candidacy of 2024.

    considering it looks like a rerun of 2020, at this point, there are going to be hundreds of thousands, if not millions, looking for a protest vote. They want to make him an example, not a martyr.
    Think of the slogans; They looked the Beast in the eye and didn’t blink.
    They can drink the hemlock, get nailed to the cross, burned at the stake, tortured, shot, thrown in jail for life, but history doesn’t forget those who stood up for what is right.
    Pictures of Assange, Trump and Biden; Who would you trust with your children’s future?
    Picture of Assange and Pompeo; who is the Jedi and who is the storm trooper?
    Laugh or cry. Don’t let them get to you.

    Reply

    1. Star Wars analogies always make for a cogent argument… It’s a bunch of movies about space wizards, for crying out loud!

      Reply

  19. Thank you Mr. Hedges for reporting the real news! I really like the illustrations you include, along with the YouTube videos. Keep up the good fight. We are with you good Sir.

    Derek

    Reply

  20. Please, please, get yourself onto NPR and PBS to tell this story. When I talk with people about it, no one has heard of Julian Assange. The public has a right to know what is going on with their government and the Empire. Mainstream media is killing him by their silence. When huge organizations like Amnesty International can’t even be heard, we are doomed.

    Reply

    1. > When I talk with people about it,
      > no one has heard of Julian Assange.

      Exactly.

      > The public has a right to know what is going on

      The public doesn’t care, Dianne. Haven’t you heard the PlayStation 5 is out? And my sister’s neighbour’s hairdresser put some great videos of his poodle on TikTok!

      Reply

  21. I am another like Julian Assange. I have uncovered evidence of American involvement in corruption here in Mexico where I have been trapped for 7 years now after fleeing persecution in the United States. In September, I took possession of land iriginally stolen by Malcolm Neil Shroyer Schoen, a jewish American, in his capacity as director of API, the official, private port authority of Mexico.

    I was attacked and eventually illegally detained on my legal property by privately hired state police at the behest of the
    US State Department.

    Most of this is on my shadowbanned Youtube channel, diaryofawolf.

    I am hoping to find a journalist to stay with me and document what is going on. I am trying to figure out what to do.

    If you can, please come to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

    Reply

  22. sociologically the American character has worsened since Tocqueville wrote, “I know of no nation where there is no independence of mind nor any real freedom of debate except america”. After Geoffrey Gorer examined the media and curriculum in Soviet schools he described the censorship in US media and schools as “ludicrous”—he found the liberal media to be the worst. 2 years ago Georgi Derlugian wrote, “American academia is far more effectively censored than was Soviet academia”

    Reply

  23. Hedges coverage of state crimes against Assange is inversely proportional to both his lack of attention and active collaboration with the biosecurity state’s crimes against humanity across the world.

    In this respect, there have been reports Assange has suffered a stroke. Perhaps as with so many others already, execution has been delivered Assange by neither judicial or intelligence (CIA) branches of the state but by its ‘public health’ fronts in the form of a ‘vaccine.’

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: