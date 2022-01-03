The Insufferable Hypocrisy of Western Governments Hell-Bent on Destroying Julian Assange (Video)

By Eric Garris / Antiwar.com Blog
In his New Year’s message, South China Morning Post chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo demands Western governments free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange before preaching press freedom to everyone else.
You are in pretty ad shape when the Chinese government can justifiably accuse you of hypocrisy.
yes it is hypocritical, but this video is much more so. it makes a difference to have some, albeit limited, press freedom, non-state trade unions, demonstrations which are not always attacked by the police and not always suppressed, elections which may be decided by money but through which the masses sometimes bring serious pressure on the rulers, court trials where you can possibly get a serious lawyer, a judge who might not actually be decided ahead of time or by money, and a jury which may look at evidence seriously, especially if the case is pressured from the outside by angry people, as was the jury in the trial of the racist murderers of ahmoud arbery in georgia, where the murderers were convicted of murder and are facing long sentences. china is not socialist or communist in fact; it is a state-capitalist regime, capitalism run by the state, the government, with a big dose of private capital thrown in. none of these rights exist at all there, but government thugs like this think they are making a dramatic exposure of the us. everybody knows these truths about the us; what they do not know is that you are defending an fascist regime with no rights for the masses whatsoever. shame on you, you big, big hypocrite!