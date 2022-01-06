A Seemingly Targeted Attack Puts George Floyd’s Grand-Niece in the Hospital, Police Don’t Come for Hours

Arianna Delane, the four-year-old grand-niece of George Floyd, was taken to the hospital in the early hours of New Years Day following what appears to be a targeted shooting. The police took four hours to arrive on the scene.

By Ezra Brain / Left Voice

Arianna Delane, the four-year-old grand-niece of George Floyd, was taken to the hospital in the early hours of New Years Day following what appears to be a targeted shooting. Early in the morning, a car pulled up outside her family home and began spraying bullets. Delane, who was asleep in her bed when she was shot, was hospitalized with a punctured lung and several broken ribs.

The exact perpetrators of the crime are currently unknown; with police denying any evidence that this was a targeted attack, despite statements from the family that it was. Delane’s family are also calling out the police for a delayed response time. According to the family, despite the shooting happening at 3 am, the police did not arrive until 7.

It is important that we not trust the police to investigate this on their own. Whether this a targeted shooting or not, there is a long history of the police getting revenge on the relatives of victims of police violence. Cops around the country are angry at the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial — cops expect to get away with murder, and this time they didn’t due to the strength of the BLM movement. The police are not interested in Black lives, much less the life of four-year-old Delane or anyone in George Floyd’s family. They didn’t respond for four hours.



Justice for Arianna Delane.

Ezra Brain Ezra is a NYC based theatre artist and teacher. author site