Lee Camp takes on how the capitalist system sits at the heart of the worst problems facing society.

In this history lesson Camp takes you back to the feudal system, to the creation of corporations and currency, to the modern system that’s destroying the lives of the poor today. The ruling class don’t even try to hide the inhumanity that keeps the system running anymore now that it has become almost impossible to ignore. This leaves it up to popular movements to end the capitalist system and create something new.

Click here to watch the full episode.