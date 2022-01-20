Lee Camp: Pentagon Fails Audit AGAIN!

In his latest installment of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp discusses the Pentagon budget.

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



The Pentagon has a long history of budgetary waste and fraud. They’ve failed every financial audit they’ve ever had by mind-blowingly large margins. Fortunately for the war hawks the corporate media has helped the Pentagon cover up their actions. Lee Camp hates to repeat himself but this story requires it because the Pentagon keeps on pouring trillions into military violence so he shines his spotlight back onto the military industrial complex to open this episode.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page