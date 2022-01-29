Lee Camp has a very important guest this week. John Pilger is a brilliant journalist with a long history of award-winning reporting. They discuss the show-trial faced by Julian Assange and the current situation on the border of Russia and Ukraine. Julian Assange recently received some good news after a decade of torturous detainment when a British court decided that he could appeal his extradition into the hands of a government who had tried to assassinate him. They then dive into the current reality of a collapsing U.S. Empire and how it’s leading into a dangerous period of nuclear brinkmanship between the falling empire and the world’s other nuclear powers.
Lee Camp and Legendary Journalist John Pilger on Assange, Ukraine, & More
Lee Camp and John Pilger dive into the Assange trial, Russia and Ukraine, and the U.S. empire