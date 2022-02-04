Lee Camp and Adam McKay on Social Criticisms and Government Corruption

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



This week on VIP Lee Camp looks back to a 2016 interview with the director of the Netflix smash-hit “Don’t Look Up.” Adam McKay is responsible for brilliant social criticisms in movies like “The Big Short” that took on the 2008 financial crisis and a satire of corporate media in “Anchorman.” His latest movie skewers inaction in the face of climate change. It’s funny how this half-decade old conversation between comedians is still relevant today as climate change, inequality, and media corruption continue unchallenged.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page