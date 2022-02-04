Lee Camp and Adam McKay on Social Criticisms and Government Corruption

This week on VIP Lee Camp looks back to a 2016 interview with the director of the Netflix smash-hit “Don’t Look Up.” Adam McKay is responsible for brilliant social criticisms in movies like “The Big Short” that took on the 2008 financial crisis and a satire of corporate media in “Anchorman.” His latest movie skewers inaction in the face of climate change. It’s funny how this half-decade old conversation between comedians is still relevant today as climate change, inequality, and media corruption continue unchallenged.