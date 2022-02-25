Military Robert Scheer SI Podcast

Matthew Cole: A Deep Moral Rot Is at the Heart of the Navy SEALs

by
7 Comments on Matthew Cole: A Deep Moral Rot Is at the Heart of the Navy SEALs
On this week's "Scheer Intelligence," journalist Matthew Cole joins Robert Scheer to discuss his hard-hitting book, “Code Over Country,” about SEAL Team 6, the most celebrated unit in the Navy SEALs elite special forces.
Journalist Matthew Cole.
Journalist Matthew Cole. [Bold Type Books]

The operations of the Navy SEALs and its most famous unit, SEAL Team 6, are shrouded in secrecy. Trained to carry out high-level assassinations and other brief, targeted missions, SEALs units are perhaps best known for SEAL Team 6’s most famous operation: the killing of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks. Bin Laden’s 2011 assassination put the secretive commando unit on the map. However, since then, many questions have been raised not only about that operation but others carried out by the Navy SEALs, some of which amount to nothing short of war crimes. The shocking case of Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL who was accused of murdering a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner of war, as well as news of deaths during SEAL training and hazing, are the most recent evidence of a pernicious culture that permeates Navy SEALS units.  

Now, Matthew Cole, an investigative journalist at The Intercept, reveals more shocking stories about SEAL Team 6, its operations and deadly ethos in his book, “Code Over Country: The Tragedy and Corruption of SEAL Team Six.” On this week’s “Scheer Intelligence,” Cole joins Robert Scheer to discuss his unprecedented exposé on SEAL Team 6 and what its “moral rot” reveals not only about the Navy SEALs, but about America’s pervasive war culture. 

“The [book] title comes from one of the best sources in the book who’s anonymous in describing many years ago the cultural flaw within SEAL Team 6 and the larger Navy SEALs,” Cole tells Scheer. “‘Code Over Country’ means that the SEALs and the men in the unit were putting the unit and themselves ahead of the Constitution and the United States.” 

Throughout the episode, Cole details the “SEALs’ carnage and coverups”–including never-publicly-revealed-accounts of heinous crimes, all perpetrated in Americans’ names. Listen to the full conversation between Cole and Scheer as they discuss whether these “assasination units” are exemplary of a violent empire and whether, as the investigative journalist explores in his book, the Navy SEALs can change for the better

  2. Just the Navy’s pinapeds (seals)? Headline after headline over the decades —

    Report: As sexual assault reports increase at Naval Academy, prevention efforts may not be effective

    Naval Academy sexual assault allegations change the lives of four midshipmen An off-campus party had profound impact on four young people involved in high-profile sex assault case

    Reports of sexual assault are on the rise at all three principal U.S. service academies, according to data the Defense Department released

    Too much religion at military academies? West Point cadet revives charge.
    Citing overt religiosity on campus, a West Point Academy cadet publicly quit this week just months before graduation. This is not the first time the military has come under fire for practices that nonreligious students see as aggressively evangelical.

    Rotten to the core, military bootcamps, military training, military mindset.

    Reply

  3. Really, you still believe the tired old OBL mastermind trope? This is an example of the end of critical thinking. Evidence disproving the official 9/11 narrative is now so extensive that adherence to the official explanation means either you’re part of the problem or just dumb. It’s hard to tell. By the way, OBL died of marfan’s syndrome and kidney failure in 2002.

    Reply

  5. They should have called it “Working for the Enemy”. As the US is inextricably intertwined with Trans-National Corporations and does their bidding on the political front. It is nefarious, secrecy laden and contrary to forming a peaceful world, which is what all people want at heart. Who doesn’t? Well those who profit from death, disinformation, misinformation, lies and deceit, and those who run the media outlets in conjunction with this evil CABAL.
    Paul Hellyer, former Minister of Defense for Canada wrote a book called” The Money Mafia” and hit the nail on the head. The International Bank of Reparations was one of the worst offenders. Our future as a species lies in our ability to take peaceful control of a planet that has been abused for far too long. Wake up to the truth that we have been lied to about EVERYTHING and start anew. Namaste EWC

    Reply

  6. A deep moral rot existed in Europe and was exported to the Americas and Australia. Evil groups — aggressive military groups like Navy Seals — are just a symptom and result of this, it started hundreds of years ago.

    Reply

  7. Scheer derails the interview about corruption within the unit by soap boxing about high level policy. Very annoying, Bob.

    Reply

