Ralph Nader: Everyone Loses in the Conflict Over Ukraine

The U.S. and Russia are toying with a dangerous recipe for an out-of-control escalation, much like the lead-up to World War I.
By Ralph Nader

When two scorpions are in a bottle, they both lose. This is the preventable danger that is growing daily, with no end game in sight between the two nuclear superpowers, led by dictator Vladimir Putin and de facto sole decider, Joe Biden.

Putin’s first argument is, Washington invented the model of aggressive, illegal invasions, and destruction of distant countries that never threatened U.S. security. Millions have died, been injured, and sickened in defenseless countries attacked by U.S. armed forces. George W. Bush and Dick Cheney killed over a million innocent Iraqis and devastated the country in so many ways that scholars called it a “sociocide.”

Putin’s second argument is that Russia is being threatened on its sensitive western border, which had been invaded twice by Germany and caused the loss of 50 million Russian lives. Soon after the Soviet Union collapsed, the West’s military alliance against Russia began moving east. Under Bill Clinton, NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) signed up Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in 1999 leading to major arms sales by the U.S. giant munitions corporations.

More recently, Putin sees U.S. soldiers in these countries, ever closer U.S. missile launchers, U.S.-led joint naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, and intimations that Ukraine and Georgia could soon join NATO. (Imagine if the Russians were to have such a military presence around the U.S. borders.)

Even often hawkish New York Times columnists – Thomas Friedman and Bret Stephens made this point this week about the brazen U.S. history of military hypocrisy while tearing into Putin. Stephens brought up the Monroe Doctrine over the entire Western Hemisphere, in raising repeatedly the question, “Who are We?”

The chess game between Russia and the West has become more deadly with Putin’s military moves followed by immediate Western sanctions against some Russian banks and oligarchs close to Putin. Travel bans and freezing the completion of the second major natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany are in place with promises of much more severe economic retaliation by Biden.

These sanctions can become a two-way street. Western Europe needs Russian oil and gas, Russian wheat, and essential Russian minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Sanctions against Russia will soon boomerang in terms of higher oil and gas prices for Europeans and Americans, more inflation, worsening supply chains, and the dreaded “economic uncertainty” afflicting stock markets and consumer spending.

The corporate global economy gave us interdependence on other nations, instead of domestic self-reliance under the framework of corporate-managed free trade agreements.

So how many billions of dollars in costs and a weakened economy will Joe Biden tolerate as the price of anti-Putin sanctions that will blowback on the American people? How much suffering will he tolerate being inflicted on the long-suffering Russian people?  What will be the impact on the civilian population of more severe sanctions? And who is he to talk as if he doesn’t have to be authorized by Congress to go further into this state of belligerence, short of sending soldiers, which he said he would not do?

Is Congress to be left as a cheerleader, washing its hands of its constitutional oversight and foreign policy duties? Also, watch Republicans and Democrats in Congress unify to whoop through more money for the bloated military budget, as pointed out by military analyst, Michael Klare. What energy will be left for Biden’s pending “Build Back Better” infrastructure, social safety net, and climate crisis legislation?

In recent weeks, the State Department said it recognizes Russia’s legitimate security concerns but not its expansionism. Well, what is wrong with a ceasefire followed by support for a treaty “guaranteeing neutrality for Ukraine, similar to the enforced neutrality for Austria since the Cold War’s early years,” as Nation publisher and Russia specialist Katrina vanden Heuvel urged. (See: Katrina vanden Heuvel’s Washington Post article and her recent Nation piece).

Putin, unable to get over the breakup of the Soviet Union, probably has imperial ambitions to dominate in Russia’s backyard. Biden has inherited and accepted the U.S. Empire’s ambitions in many other nation’s backyards. Events have polarized this conflict over Ukraine, which is not a security interest for the U.S., into two dominant egos – Putin and Biden – neither of whom want to appear weak or to back down.

This is a dangerous recipe for an out-of-control escalation, much as it was in the lead-up to World War I. Neither the people nor the parliaments mattered then, as seems to be the case today.

Putin isn’t likely to make a cost-benefit assessment of each day’s militarism. But Biden better do so. Otherwise, he will be managed by Putin’s daily moves, instead of insisting on serious negotiations. The Minsk II Peace Accords of February 2015 brokered by Germany, France, and the United Nations that Russia and Ukraine agreed to before falling apart due to disagreements over who should take the first steps, still makes for a useful framework.

It is too late to revisit the accords to stop the invasion. But it should be proposed to introduce a climate for waging peace. Already, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has spoken about an increase in cyberattacks and ransomware demands in her state in recent weeks. Has Biden put that rising certainty in his self-described decades-long foreign policy expertise? Watch out for what you can’t stop, Joe.

  1. Scorpions now? Absurd. Ralph needs to move away from areas he has no diplomatic sense about. Dictator Putin? I wish he’d go full throttle on Dictator Military Industrial Complex, with its fiberous cists covering everything in the USA. Even felon Musk wants to “help” Ukraine with satellites.

    Here you go: Live now>

    Max Blumenthal speaks live with Alfred de Zayas, former United Nations Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and professor at Geneva University school of diplomacy. De Zayas addresses international law in the context of Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent republics, and its military incursion in Ukraine. He also offers his unvarnished views on NATO, the EU, and the role of the human rights industry in bolstering US power. De Zayas’ most recent book is Building a Just World Order https://www.claritypress.com/product/

    Or, this,

    In his new essay for the New York-based Foreign Affairs magazine, Mearsheimer argues that the US and China are locked in a dangerous security competition, more perilous than the first Cold War. In essence, once China grew wealthy, a US-China cold war was inevitable. Had US policymakers understood this logic in the early 1990s, they would have tried to slow down Chinese growth and maximise the power gap between Beijing and Washington.

    However, the US did the opposite: it pursued a policy of engagement, which aimed to help China grow wealthier – based on the assumption that China would become a democracy and a responsible stakeholder, which would lead to a more peaceful world. Instead of fostering harmonious relations between China and the US, engagement led to an intense rivalry.

    Is Australia and the world in deep trouble? Absent a major internal Chinese crisis, Washington and Beijing are consigned to waging a dangerous security competition. Can we manage on the margins to prevent disaster?

    John Mearsheimer is professor of political science and international relations at the University of Chicago and author of The Tragedy of Great Power Politics (2001). He was a guest at the Centre for Independent Studies in 2019.

    Host: Tom Switzer is executive director of the Centre for Independent Studies.

    https://youtu.be/8mCzbiF5TmQ

  2. While Nader makes great points, he like the MSM refuses to admit the creation of the crisis is entirely on Biden (first as VP and now as POTUS). Putin is cornered; nuclear war becomes an option. Certainly Biden did not allow the Ukrainians to honor the Minsk II Accords they agree to in 2015; he wants a war.
    David Stockman has an excellent overview of recent Ukraine-Russia history: davidstockmanscontracorner.com/the-land-where-history-died-part-1/ (paywall)
    also re-published here: unz.com/article/the-land-where-history-died-part-1/
    and probably on other sites

  3. The winners in this are:
    – the State Department Neocons that have successfully maneuvered Russia into a position where only military action seemed a viable course. This gives them a new lease on life that may well end ours.
    – the U.S. Military Industrial Complex that now has a reason for “defense” spending increases beyond the already obscene annual official $750bn.
    – The NATO bureaucracy and its military welfare queens as without Russia’s military thread there was no real reason for its existence.
    – U.S. oil and gas producers as the Russian competition is neutralized for some time.
    – Western weapons manufacturers and Russian weapons manufacturers.
    – Russian hardliners and the Russian Military Industrial Complex.

  4. Biden and his NATO allies are winning this encounter and will emerge with one fewer notable adversary. Only old-timers like Nader — and I’m like Nader — will tolerate the “What-about-ism” arguments in the face of invasion and attempted occupation. Putin is failing his team of geo-gangsters who are losing access to western goods and high-life opportunities for their families. They can’t be happy with Putin’s decisions that have put them at great risk. Down on the streets, Russians can’t be happy with a sclerotic culture and shabby living and now the national disgrace of making war against their close cousins, and not doing at all well at it. If Biden and Co. can use this apparent victory to turn the tide against US fascists and the rebellious MAGA mass, that may constitute a good outcome. Otherwise, only the arms manufacturers will come out well.

  5. Thank you, Mr. Nader, for another voice of realism which is to say sanity. With global warming the most critical dynamic we and our children’s children’s children face, why choose to squander precious time, energy, and (as jinkoist Pat used to mutter), “treasure” on the outrageous folly of war?

