activism Paul Street Ukraine

Stop This Imperialist Russian War

by
We must press the war masters on both/all sides of the Ukrainian conflict to negotiate for peace since there’s no social justice, no democracy, and no livable ecology for the common good on a war-levelled planet any more than on a climate-baked Earth.
By Paul Street / CounterPunch

Try Harder

I would encourage many online “leftists” to try a lot harder not to come off as Vladimir Putin bootlickers indifferent to the plight of ordinary Ukrainians (and for that matter of everyday Russians who are losing access to non-state media and who face 15 years in prison for even calling Putin’s war of invasion a war or an invasion) when you bring up the undeniably horrible role of the imperialist United States and the imperialist North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Russian people are captive to an imperialist capitalist gangster state understood as such by many Russian Marxists, who oppose Putin’s war of invasion. F*ck Putin and his oligarchic regime.

“We so-called ‘bootlickers,’” an old white left Putinist wrote me in the name of anti-imperialism, “are standing up to the pressure of the new Cold War just as Paul Robeson stood up in the first.” I guess Comrade Dinosaur hasn’t heard about the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rise of kleptocratic gangster capitalism in Russia. Everyone on what’s left of an actual Left opposes NATO and a New Cold War (see below), but the smarter ones among us reject the false belief that there’s only one imperialism (the US-American Empire) on Earth.

F the Zelinsky Cult Too

At the same time, I would encourage other leftists and progressives and liberals to also distance themselves from the Cult of Zelinsky – a mediocre comedian turned oligarchic politician who was first granted world celebrity status by Donald Trump (who earned his first impeachment by trying to use the threat of withholding US military aid to bully Zelinsky into somehow providing political dirt on Joe Biden) and who has now been turned into a Western messiah by Vladimir Putin, the US, Europe, NATO, and the corporate media. Zelinsky’s call for a NATO-imposed No-Fly Zone over Ukraine is a call for US warplanes to directly engage Russian jets and thus a call for great power escalation potentially proceeding to World War III, which nobody wins. Talk about reckless!

“If you won’t close the air-space over Ukraine, then give us planes to fight back,” Zelinsky says. That’s not much better than No-Fly. That too will make it impossible to NATO to be taken seriously in claiming that it is not at war with Russia. Who will fly Polish Soviet-era fighter aircraft into Ukraine? “If Ukrainian pilots do,” the military historian Alexander Hill writes on The Conversation, “then they are operating from NATO bases, but if Polish pilots do, then are they participants in the war? Few in the West or Russia want open war between NATO and the Russians…For the West to get even more deeply involved militarily,” Hill adds, “would undoubtedly open the door to a much wider war, one that would dramatically increase the possibility that nuclear weapons will be used. The current Ukraine crisis simply cannot be allowed to morph into the Third World War or a conflict in which the West’s end game is Putin’s ‘unconditional surrender.’ Even if he’s saber-rattling to instill fear, Putin’s hints at the possible use of nuclear weapons must not simply be dismissed, because the stakes are too high….”

Zelinsky soaks up the love and adoration the television actor craves in his new role on the global stage while women and children die so that Ukraine can cling to the poison option of someday joining the mass-murderous Western imperialist military alliance (NATO) – something that any Russian state (including an imaginary socialist Russia) would legitimately consider an existential threat (Imagine Ontario refusing to stay out of a Chinese and/or Russian military alliance that already claimed northern Mexico, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan).

No to Zelinsky and his Western imperialist allies and the vast Western ideological apparatus that have converted him into a symbol of “democracy” and “freedom.” He is, as I once described Barack Obama, “the [US and Western] Empire’s New Clothes”: a supposedly insurgent but in fact oligarch-backed rockstar called forth by history to wrap the bloody-toothed wolf of Western capitalism-imperialism in adorable sheep’s clothing.

Perhaps that judgement is too harsh, but this seems clear: the cult of Zelensky, the related exaggeration of Ukraine resistance power, and the smoothing of the path to NATO engagement with Russia (via Polish planes and/or pilots) seems likely to get a large mass of human beings turned into corpses before their time.

As events speed forward to possible if not likely further and expanded disaster, it is difficult indeed not to acknowledges the wisdom of George Kennan’s oft-quoted 1997 warning. In a New York Times opinion piece, the architect of the United States Cold War policy of Soviet “containment,” argued that “expanding NATO would be the most fateful error in American policy in the entire post-Cold War era.” Kennan predicted that “it would inflame nationalistic, anti-western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion,” “have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy,” “restore the atmosphere of cold war to east-west relations,” and “impel Russian foreign policy in directions decidedly not to our liking.”

You Can Oppose Two and Even Three Things at the Same Time

Here is a very wise reflection from the venerable Left commentator Peter McLaren:

Listening to many news reports that have decried the bloody violence inflicted by the Russian military in Ukraine reveals a disturbing trend: there appears to be a flagrant ethnocentricity and racism at work. Some pundits appear to be upset with the Russian attack on Ukraine mainly because (as they shockingly proclaim) it’s a war between prosperous middle-class people, between peoples that you would never find in Third World populations in Latin America or Africa, between ‘civilized’ people, people who ‘look like us’ – fashionable victims, unlike those unfashionable victims being bombed in, say, Yemen. If they were reporting on a war between tribal factions in Africa, they would not be nearly as emotionally invested. Those are the pundits whose demands for NATO to impose a no-fly zone are the loudest. But a physical engagement between Russia and NATO would be guaranteed to bring about mutually assured destruction…Social media accounts of the war raise our emotions to a fever pitch. But we cannot lose our capacity for sound, rational judgement. And that means that those of us in the West must continue to challenge the imperialist playbook of NATO, as we continue to challenge Putin… We must hold all imperialist regimes accountable for their crimes the world over. That is why socialist internationalism is so important, especially at this inflection point in history… All imperialist regimes must be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Notice McLaren’s ability to properly criticize two, even three things at the same time – Putin’s criminal aggression, NATO imperialism, and racist selectivity in media designation of who counts as a worthy victim of imperialist aggression. We need more thinkers and activists to chew gum, walk, and raise and chant for peace at the same time.

“The Last Thing the U.S. Wants is for Peace to Break Out”: Hence “the New Winston Churchill”

On the morning of Monday, March 7Reuters reported the Kremlin’s offer to immediately cease hostilities – to end its military actions “in a moment” – if Ukraine and the West do four things: cease military action as part of a wider ceasefire; change Ukraine’s constitution to enshrine neutrality, meaning pledge to stay out of NATO; acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory; recognize the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. In other words, the Minsk Accords.

The offer received little if any attention in the big three cable news networks (CNN, MSNBC, and FOX) entrusted with manufacturing mass consent to US and Western imperialism. As my correspondent Frank Hughes explains:

“Basically the Minsk Accords which Russia has agreed to in principle all along and the us has consistently scuttled. As [Russian foreign minister Sergi] Lavrov has stated on multiple occasions, ‘they refuse to negotiate.’ The last thing the US wants at this point is for peace to break out. From the US perspective the more dead Ukrainians, he better. Ukies need to wake up. There’s no doubt about who will ‘win’ this and Russia’s offer is not going to get any better.”

As another correspondent, Terry Thomas reflected on Tuesday morning:

“I have checked all over the internet and see no reference this peace offer anywhere. Everything is ‘Biden to prohibit Russian energy imports.’ Also, and this is rich, apparently kissing Maduro’s ass to try to get oil from Venezuela. Just saw an article referring to Zelensky as a new Winston Churchill. And my guess is Biden wants to humiliate and completely defeat Putin, probably wants him gone. Then he can announce to the world that freedom has prevailed and get a big boost in his flagging approval ratings. The idea of rational conclusion to this bloody chapter may have gone away when Russian troops crossed the border, which would help explain [Washington’s] apparent refusal to really negotiate with Putin prior to invasion. Perhaps they were not completely displeased when the shooting started.”

Negotiate

It’s a shame, likely to kill a large number of soldiers and noncombatants. Instead of dismissing and burying Putin’s peace offer, the West should, well, negotiate to save lives and to pre-empt the slide to great nuclear power conflict. As the bloody battle for Kyiv beckons, what in the name of God would be so horrible about (a) pledging Ukrainian neutrality (maybe this could be negotiated down from a constitutional change), (b) officially accepting the fait accompli of Crimea’s incorporation into Russia, and (c) recognizing independence (or perhaps negotiating increased autonomy) in the two Russian-speaking breakaway provinces? How many more Russian and ordinary troops and how many Ukrainian civilians needs to die so that some version of the Minsk Accords can’t be implemented? Is the prevention of official Ukrainian neutrality and demilitarization really worth tens if not hundreds of thousands of deaths and potential escalation to nuclear winter? Seriously?

The alternatives are not pretty and the likelihood of decent outcomes with accepting some version of the terms offered are not high. “Putin won’t back down without some sort of win… If things carry on as they are,” professor Hill writes. Further:

“the result will eventually be diplomatic discussions about just the sort of terms Putin has put forward — but after countless additional deaths and unimaginable suffering in Ukraine. The likelihood of Ukraine fighting Russia to the point at which Putin is willing to drop any demands is still extremely low, no matter how many weapons the West provides Ukraine. There’s a chance Putin will be overthrown, but at this moment in time that too is unlikely. Putin has more support in Russia than many western commentators seem willing to admit, and currently has a firm hold of the reins of power…A long, drawn-out war and the impact of sanctions will drain Russian support for Putin’s war, but we shouldn’t underestimate the strength of Putin’s resolve or patriotic elements within Russia.”

Wise words.

“Back After This Brief Message”: Scenes of Depravity Floating in the Icy Waters of Bourgeois Calculation

Here is a grave MSNBC understatement I saw a few nights ago: “A No-Fly Zone is a big ask.” No shit! Someone should tell NBC there’s no advertising revenue from Liberty Mutual and Pfizer under conditions of nuclear winter. Which reminds me: it is deeply offensive and disturbing to watch the cable news talking heads move from scenes of sheer horror in Ukraine to the Liberty Mutual insurance idiot with is f*#king emu. Wow: “we’ll be right back with more images of dead families, live coverage of nuclear power plants under artillery attack and reflections on potential nuclear after a few infantilizing messages from our parasitic corporate sponsors.” Thomas again:

“Been watching these scenes of pain, misery, and cruelty for more than a week now, and I have hit a point where the commercials have become something different than they were before. Previously, before this all started, I sort of saw them as part of the creepy absurdity of late consumer capitalism and a bizarre manifestation of the obvious power behind the information I was being fed. I would turn the volume off when they came on. But it was just sort of the pathetic way our pathetic society did its pathetic thing. But now they seem like something way worse, way darker: something truly odious, disgusting, and quite frankly evil. These talking heads can go through scene after scene of absolute human depravity and then inform us they’ll be back after “this brief message” to show us some more depravity. They don’t blink an eye or even show embarrassment at what they are doing. It all just speaks volumes. How anyone could watch the juxtaposition of the two and find it anything but filthy and existentially hollow is beyond me. Real horror brought to you by evil absurdity… It’s not like this horrible stuff doesn’t happen on a regular basis, and of course a good deal of it the result of the degenerate late capitalism complex that also pukes up the Liberty Mutual commercials. But it is the way cable news is covering this particular horror story, and then they have the audacity to simply do the other shit without as much as a comment or an apology. It is really beyond description. And apparently Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Lawrence O’Donnell don’t seem to notice or care at all, which makes it just surreal.”

These are things that the Frankfurt School, Aldous Huxley, Ray Bradbury, and Neal Postman, among others, have tried to warn us about. Like also-capitalist US foreign policy, it’s shameless, soulless, crass, cynical, cold, calculating. “The bourgeoisie,” two young and peripatetic German philosophers-turned-communists wrote in 1838, “has drowned the most heavenly ecstasies of religious fervour, of chivalrous enthusiasm, of philistine sentimentalism, in the icy water of egotistical calculation… All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned….” Capitalism is imperialist and it is also socio-pathological like the modern corporation and the military industrial complexes it has hatched.

No War but the People’s War

“Fight the Rich, Not Their Wars.”

“No to Putin, No to NATO: Stand with the People.”

“No War but the People’s War.”

“The Working People Have No Country.”

These slogans no doubt strike many liberals, and many “left” campists as empty platitudes. I disagree. We must press the war masters on both/all sides to negotiate for peace since there’s no social justice, no democracy, and no livable ecology for the common good on a war-levelled planet any more than on a climate-baked Earth. But we must also wage a people’s war on class rule and oligarchs of all national stripes for it is the chaotic and soulless capitalist order that most fundamentally gives rise to modern imperial war (and eco-cide) in the first place.

Paul Street’s new book is The Hollow Resistance: Obama, Trump, and Politics of Appeasement.

  1. “I would encourage many online “leftists” to try a lot harder not to come off as Vladimir Putin bootlickers indifferent to the plight of ordinary Ukrainians ”

    I would encourage Counterpunch to not come off as Biden cocksuckers indifferent to the plight of ordinary Ukrainians.

  3. When I point out on social media that Putin has expressed concerns that are vital to Russia and not imaginary, that the Biden neocon crew has refused diplomacy and exacerbated conflict, and that Biden et al are the ones who can stop this war in an instant, I get labeled as Paul Street says people call, “an ass-licking Putin apologist.”
    I agree with Paul, but I usually limit myself to only two things to keep in mind at once, “this war in Ukraine is literally terrible, the US/NATO are responsible as much as Putin.” Or, is that three things?

  4. I’m simply bewildered at how people can’t see It by now. Yet I’m quite sure if a well-known academic, scholar or politician voiced similar observations then their peers would at the very least be engaging with the author and perhaps even discussing them publicly.

    Seems however the unconscious hierarchy of interpretation will remain ingrained until a ‘name’ puts their head above the parapet. Until then, like it or not, acknowledge it or not;

    ‘Tory Militarisation of UK Is Inevitable’ (2022) https://wp.me/p94Aj4-33w

    …which if it succeeds on its own terms will be made to spread – globally.

    Good luck all but honestly, we really haven’t helped ourselves…

    Twitter: @GasGilligan (©2017) *free download*.

  5. Excellent column. We the people ought to oppose all the sides.
    Stop the war and end NATO.

  6. Our top legislators have approved an additional $1.5 trillion for our military just for Ukrainian operations. We’re supposedly not escalating this crap?

  7. I agree with most of the sentiments expressed here, even though I don’t consider myself a leftist. I do think it’s very… idealistic, which is okay in my book, in theory. Unfortunately, relations, let alone wars between large and powerful states are seldom, if ever, based on noble principles and high ideals. They are closer to the strategies and tactics employed by rival gangsters in old-time Chicago.

    As the people, the working class, are virtually powerless almost everywhere, have no political organisations, no mass-circulation newspapers, no tv channels, no rivals to Google or Facebook, no political leaders and are subjected to mass political indoctrination by mass propaganda… I don’t know what their role in what’s happening in Ukraine is? The left, liberals, are so fragmented and disorganised that I don’t see how they can influence anything. If we lived in healthy and functioning democriacies in the West, where citizens had real power, influence and true citizenship, things would be different. Only we don’t live in those kind of states anymore, if we ever really did. I think the era of ‘democracy’ is over in the West. We’ve still got much of the ritual and rhetoric, but the substance has been eroded to almost nothing.

    It gets much worse. We cannot have meaningful democracy when we’ve been on an aggressive war spree for decades. Democracy would have stopped this lurch and practice and put the political elite on trial for their obvious crimes. Only this didn’t happen anywhere in the West, on the contrary, going to war became easier, not harder. The difference was we didn’t send vast armies abroad anymore, we used mercenaries, terrorists and proxies to do the killing and bleeding, like in Afghanistan.

    I’m not sure what choice Russia had in Ukraine. Washington didn’t want a peaceful resolution to the problems there, they wanted conflict. First one creates a ‘coup’ that overthrows the elected government, speardheaded by ultra-rightists, then one pours weapons into the place and supports the creation of a Spartan state preparing for war against Russia down the line. A state dedicated to war and little else as far as I can see and Washington was fine with this. Only Ukraine in NATO a Ukraine that attached Russia would mean WW3 breaking out for obvious reasons.

    Washington is ready to sacrifice Ukraine to bring down Putin’s regime, whatever one thinks of it, and that’s a price worth paying seen from Washington’s perspective. A new Afhanistan in the heart of Europe, right on Russia’s doorstep, and didn’t Afghanistan turn out well? As the media is under almost total state/corporate control in the West and democracy has broken down, there is no left anymore or anti-war movement to speak of. Washington wants war and destruction in Ukraine to weaken Russia in a giant great game on the imperialist chessboard. Here there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’, no ‘good’ or ‘bad’, only the battlefield. What was so bad about creating a neutral and peaceful Ukraine based on compromise. A federal Ukraine, with regional autonomy? Only Washington didn’t want that outcome and the ultra-nationalist didn’t either. They all wanted war and worked hard for war, and now they’ve got it.

  8. As ugly as things appear to be, I fear there are deeper, uglier truths lurking just below the surface. Like what’s with those bio-weapons labs we have in the Ukraine? Why does half of the democratic leaderships close relations have connections with corrupt Ukrainian Oligarchs? Why doe’s the leadership of the west seemed determined to blow up the entire world economy while at the same time creating and irrevocable schism with over half the population of the world (Russia, China, India) over a self manufactured crisis in a country that at least in theory has no economic benefit to the west at all (Ukraine).

    When I declare that we are led by madmen and psychopaths, I often think people interpret that as being overly dramatic. I wish.

  9. Read this piece on Counter-Punch last evening. So glad to see it again here at Scheer post.

  10. In December 2021 Putin put forward a nine-point draft treaty to discuss his concerns about the further expansion of NATO, the management of war games on each others borders, the US dropping out of key nuclear treaties, and other matters. This was described as “his demands.” They all seemed reasonable to me and they were proposed for discussion, I did not read them as ultimatums. Biden chose to ignore this proposal and , very unfortunately and I’d feel stupidly, Russia invaded Ukraine. Now all we hear from Biden is escalation and further arming the Ukrainians, nothing about ways out of this mess. In addition, Biden keeps sending Zelensky back to negotiate with Putin.

    My summary of this situation is that there is a football game going on between the US and Russia. Ukraine and maybe others in the World, think that the game is between Ukraine and Russia. Biden sending Zelensky back for negotiations might make it look this way. But for Russia and the US, Ukraine is the football, not a player in this game. And every time a Ukrainian or a Russian dies, Biden scores a point. When the Russians bomb a hospital, Biden wins big time. His goal is see Russia damaged to the greatest extent possible, so its all the better when they damage themselves. Only Ukrainian and Russian lives are at stake anyway, right?

    For all of the “support” the World has for the Ukrainian people in the way of sanctions – which may never have an effect – I am not hearing people call for real negotiations to end the killing and destruction.

  11. LEFT LOCKDOWN SKEPTICS:

    For, now, we have almost the entirety of the modern left lining up to support the authoritarian ‘pandemic’ policies of the world’s capitalist states, and its neo-Stalinist ones, that the left of old would have once instinctively screamed blue murder about, including:

    shutting down entire economies and throwing masses of workers out of jobs whilst slashing wages for those left idling in the limbo-land of state-paid furlough,
    trashing civil liberties (freedoms of speech, association, protest, movement, etc.) which have been the fruit of centuries of working class struggle,
    saturating the media with totalitarian-intensity government propaganda whilst censoring dissident views and debate,
    forcing the wearing of filthy face-rags and other rituals of regime loyalty,
    cancelling children’s education,
    micro-managing people’s everyday lives with arbitrary, ever-changing and ludicrous Public Health Orders on what is and isn’t allowed using made-up ‘science’ which is kept hidden from the public,
    forcing an unnecessary for most, harmful for many, and ineffective for all, experimental gene-therapy on the population,
    demonising, marginalising, scapegoating and discriminating against a subset of second-class citizens who decline to hand over control of their body to the state,
    facilitating Big Pharma to turbo-charge its profits ledger as a reward for its stage-magic of the Saviour Vaccine; and
    suspending working class recreational and cultural pursuits whilst generally sucking all the pleasure and joy out of life.

    As if all that weren’t enough, the modern left has deemed, as both necessary and unproblematic, cockamamie levels of ‘pandemic’ government expenditure which is seeding a major rise in inflation (at thirty/forty year highs) which will erode real wages and reduce living standards, and which our economic managers will attempt to control by lifting interest rates, increasing taxes and cutting social expenditure, all of which are the precursors to a recession which will be further deepened by the servicing of a stonking great ‘pandemic’ debt through the giant financial Ponzi scheme of yet more government borrowing and money-printing (‘quantitative easing’) at the expense of the next generation of the working class. A macro-economic program all socialists could get behind!

    Before Covid, the left would have put a big red cross against all of these anti-working-class policy disasters but, après Covid, the pro-restriction/mandate left are the new reactionaries arguing for state authoritarianism, police state repression, censorship and medical discrimination whilst it is the anti-restriction/mandate right which has now found itself in the, largely unaccustomed, space of standing up for working class well-being, civil liberties and free speech and standing against the criminal, profiteering beneficiaries of the madcap response to the virus. It is the Covid-crazy left, the self-proclaimed ‘party of science’, which is now defending the state-approved voodoo science of job-killing lockdowns, restrictions, the dud vaxxes and their unethical mandates and passports, whilst it is the ‘science-denying’ Right that is now defending science and the scientific method on all things Covid.

    MORE AT

    https://leftlockdownsceptics.com/2022/03/left-right-left-right-left/?doing_wp_cron=1646931136.6486699581146240234375

  12. You sound hysterical. How did this tripe get past the editors. I didn’t read this type of article when huge numbers of people were killed and displaced in other parts of the world. How shall we ‘press’ the war masters on both sides?

  13. Mr. Street,

    As you appear to know, there are serious ethnic differences in Ukraine which were well under control under a democratically elected government until the U.S. removed that government from power in a violent coup in 2014. The U.S. then stirred the cauldron of latent hate to a boiling point (as it often does in order to create turmoil and violence where it deems it useful), using the large neo-Nazi element to effect its coup, then to murder approximately 14,000 Ukrainian citizens in the Donbass because they opposed the illegitimate government forced on them by the U.S. I decline your invitation to regard “both sides” (the U.S. and Russia) to be equally at fault for this mess. For eight years following the coup, Russia tried in good faith to resolve the issues by diplomacy and agreement. It agreed to the Minsk Agreements which would have accomplished that purpose. The U.S./Ukrainian government refused to implement them. Russia tried in vain to obtain some kind of help from the United Nations, all to no avail. Nonetheless, it continued to try to persuade the U.S. to resolve the matter diplomatically. Russia’s last effort to do so was its presentation of two detailed agreements, both completely reasonable, in December of 2021. One agreement was presented for the signature of the U.S./Ukrainian government, the other for the signature of NATO. The U.S. rejected the agreements out of hand and continued its steadfast refusal to negotiate in good faith. Russia was left with two options: 1. Continue to accept the de facto inclusion of Ukraine as a U.S. controlled satellite which would continue to murder the dissenting Ukrainians in the Donbass and serve as a de facto U.S. military base; or 2. Do as it warned it would do – resolve the matter by force. It is well past the time when the people in this Country must accept two facts, both clearly established by U.S. foreign policy since WWII (and especially so post 9/11): 1. The U.S. has explicitly rejected international law by promoting and adopting its “Rules-Based International Order”, which is a fancy term for only one rule – The Rest of the World Must Follow U.S. Orders; and 2. The U.S. does not practice diplomacy. The State Department has been made into a de facto part of the War Department (the real name for what is called the Defense Department). When faced with good faith proposals to negotiate, as Russia has done with regard to Ukraine, the U.S. amateurs posing as “diplomats” automatically respond with insults and threats. They are not just unprofessional – they are rude and an embarrassment to their Country. Russia was left with no option but to allow the U.S. to roll over it and do what it clearly intended to do, which is to place missiles right on its doorstep, as it has done in the Baltic States. Russia was right to conclude that there would be no end to U.S. aggression and it had no choice but to use force to resist since the U.S. has clearly rejected both international law and diplomacy.

  14. Fantastic article! Unfortunately my experience no matter how careful you are with wording these days you’re dismissed as a Russian troll. The length and intensity of the propaganda campaign to perpetuate the Cold war has indeed been firmly rooted and is growing. Articles like this are sorely needed in multitude.

  15. It’s another imperialist US war — and we spent over a year talking about it. Biden, sending thousands of US/NATO troops into Eastern Europe and along Ukraine’s western border, in violation of the 1990 NATO agreement against eastward expansion. Provoking war. As pointed out all along, what has been needed is UN diplomatic teams to help resolve the conflict between Ukrainians, that is the root of this war (those who want to align with the west vs. those who want to maintain alliance with Russia).

