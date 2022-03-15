Andrea Germanos Prisoners' Rights

UK Top Court Rejects Assange’s Request to Appeal Extradition Decision

The decision represents "a blow to Julian Assange and to justice," said one human rights campaigner.
Julian Assange has been fighting his extradition to the U.S. from the UK.

By Andrea Germanos | Common Dreams

The U.K. Supreme Court on Monday denied WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s request to appeal an earlier decision permitting his extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges and up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents that exposed war crimes.

“The application does not raise an arguable point of law,” the court declared.

Assange’s supporters say that the case now goes before U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel to authorize the extradition.

The case has sparked global concern from press freedom and human rights groups who warn that prosecution of Assange would have far-reaching impacts on journalists and publishers who dare to challenge powerful governments by exposing their most closely-guarded secrets.

In a statement, Assange’s solicitors lamented that the request for appeal was denied, saying that “the court had found that there was a real risk of prohibited treatment in the event of his onward extradition.”

The legal team also said that they would be able to submit documents to Patel’s office for the next four weeks ahead of her decision and that Assange could still appeal on other grounds.

The high court ruled in December that Assange can be extradited, overturning an earlier ruling by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court that found extradition would endanger Assange’s life.

In a January statement, Committee to Protect Journalists deputy executive director Robert Mahoney warned that “the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder in the United States would set a deeply harmful legal precedent that would allow the prosecution of reporters for news gathering activities and must be stopped.”

Mahoney, like other defenders of free speech and journalism, additionally called on the U.S. Justice Department to stop the extradition proceedings and drop its charges against Assange.

Responding to Monday’s verdict, Amnesty International deputy research director for Europe Julia Hall said the decision represents “a blow to Julian Assange and to justice.”

She also rejected as insufficient claims by U.S. officials that Assange’s wellbeing would be safeguarded in American custody.

“The ban on torture and other ill-treatment is absolute and empty promises of fair treatment such as those offered by the USA in the Assange case threaten to profoundly undermine that international prohibition,” she said.

“The refusal is also bad news for press freedom,” said Hall, “since it leaves intact the nefarious route the U.S. has employed to attempt to prosecute publishers for espionage. Demanding that states like the U.K. extradite people for publishing classified information that is in the public interest sets a dangerous precedent and must be rejected. The U.S. should immediately drop the charges against Julian Assange.”

  1. These legal criminals, the barristers, the judges, the lawyers, the scholars, they are cut from the same illicit cloth, and that Rule of Law is all about who “rules,” and the sops there, United Kingdom, and here, United Kingdom States, and Canada, and, well, the dirty sun never sets on the empire, no: Australia, New Zealand, oh, they all which they could be a rich man, but, that’s spelled Rothschild.

    Think hard about anything coming out of UK-USA-EU-Nato. The lot of them are criminals, but as a whole, they are considered the elite, the vangard, the thinkers. May they rot in hell!

  2. What took so long for this critical, expected but disappointing and outrageous news of MORE Human Rights Abuses by the Anglosphere against Julian Assange to make it on ScheerPost?

  3. The proposed murder of Julian Assange
    The law is an ax murderer defending the psychopaths of the ruling class. No law is human, it has no human life, empathy, compassion or humanness. A law has no humanity embedded in it, or part of it.
    Those who want Assange released are the human natural law.
    Those who want him jailed for evermore are psychotic sick fucks funded by US arms dealers who love the profits of war. Actions against Assange do not care about his life or ours, they want war and death, death pays their bills. Assange’s release would damage their profit, turning the world further against war. Arms dealers want eternal war. They don’t care about humanity. They are the ones who must be removed from life. They have no defense of war because war is indefensible. To put Assange out of life and threaten him with death and madness is primitive and stupid. Assange showed war for what it is, indefensible.The law is an ax murderer defending the psychopaths of the ruling class. No law is human, it has no human life, empathy, compassion or humanness. A law has no humanity embedded in it, or part of it.
    Those who want Assange released are the human natural law.
    Those who want him jailed for evermore are psychotic sick fucks funded by US arms dealers who love the profits of war. Actions against Assange do not care about his life or ours, they want war and death, death pays their bills. Assange’s release would damage their profit, turning the world further against war. Arms dealers want eternal war. They don’t care about humanity. They are the ones who must be removed from life. They have no defense of war because war is indefensible. To put Assange out of life and threaten him with death and madness is primitive and stupid. Assange showed war for what it is, indefensible.

  4. The US’s longstanding policy of Secrecy on every possible issue where it thinks it might be exposed for its nefarious intentions and crimes against humanity is another step toward full Fascism and Corporate control over the world. We need complete transparency across the globe if we expect Humanity to survive into the future and to stop Imperialistic Expansionism in its tracks. I was lied to as a student of the US. We are not a peace- loving country that only defends itself when attacked. We are equally evil as any other country may be in committing crimes against humanity.

  5. In perhaps one of the greatest ironies in history, Britain, the nation of my birth, has become a de-facto colony of the United States. Only a pretense of political and legal independence remains. Perhaps this explains why Brits love the NFL.
    Free Assange!

