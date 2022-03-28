Biden Slips: Calls Openly for Removal of Putin

This weekend in Poland, Biden said Putin cannot remain in power.

By Ray McGovern / Antiwar.com

Biden calling for regime change says the quiet part out loud, this is America’s war on Russia. The difference is the tide has changed. A call like this when Russia, China & the Global South are united in business & geopolitical need is laughable.

Feeling his oats after effusive adulation from leaders of NATO – and Japan at the G-7 summit – Biden gave us the Mother of All Faux Pax this afternoon in Poland.

Echoing imperious King Henry II of England, Biden uttered the equivalent of “Will no one rid me of this troublesome priest” … or troublesome president? The priest, of course, was Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. The president is Vladimir Putin, who had already warned a complete break in Russia-U.S. relations.

Referring in all but name to President Putin, Biden said, “This man cannot remain in power.” Reminder that should not be necessary: Prudent presidents have been reluctant to say that of the leader of other countries – sometimes even when the two are at war. Nor do I need to point out the inevitable hurdle to the cooperation necessary to negotiate a halt to invasions and introduce a ceasefire. Is it all the same to Biden that the carnage continue, with rhetorical promises of support, weapons that are blown up as soon as they cross the border into Ukraine, and crocodile tears.

This will not end well. Among other things, it amounts to public confirmation, at the chief-of-state level, no less, that U.S. involvement in Ukraine (particularly since the U.S.-arranged coup d’etat on Feb. 22, 2014) has been “regime change” in Russia.

That coup has been accurately labeled “the most blatant coup in history”. The main orchestrator, caught on tape arranging for a new Ukrainian prime minister, was Victoria Nuland – now number three at the State Department telling her nominal boss Tony Blinken what to say and do on Ukraine.) See Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Salon.

Coup No Surprise: Neither Was Russia’s Reaction

After Nuland openly bragged in Dec. 2013 of the US having invested $5 Billion in Ukraine’s aspirations to join the West, and then orchestrated the coup two months later, one agency of the US intelligence community, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) got it right, presaging what slipped out of Biden’s lips earlier today. In an annual “National Security Strategy” report mandated by Congress, DIA Director LT Gen. Vincent Stewart on Dec. 2015 signed off on the following text:

The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-established pattern of U.S.-orchestrated regime change efforts.

For some reason, the mainstream media gave no play to that key finding. Let’s see how they play Biden’s confirmation of it.

Ray McGovern Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. His 27-year career as a CIA analyst includes serving as Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and preparer/briefer of the President’s Daily Brief. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). author site