“Disappeared”: Chris Hedges Responds to YouTube Deleting His 6-Year Archive of RT America Shows

by
YouTube has deleted the entire archive of “On Contact,” an Emmy-nominated television show by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges which was hosted on the Russian government-funded news channel RT America.

By Amy Goodman / Democracy Now!

We speak with Hedges, who connects the YouTube censorship of his show to a growing crackdown on dissenting voices in American media. “There’s less and less space for those who are willing to seriously challenge and question entrenched power,” says Hedges, who says “opaque entities” like YouTube shouldn’t have the power to take down outlets like RT America, despite the channel’s source of funding. “Are we better off not hearing what Russia has to say?” asks Hedges.

Transcript

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The War and Peace Report. I’m Amy Goodman.

We spend the rest of the hour with Chris Hedges, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who has just seen YouTube delete the entire archive of his Emmy-nominated television show On Contact, which he hosted for six years on RT America, a news channel funded by the Russian government that recently closed down. This comes as Britain announced Thursday new sanctions on 14 more Russian entities and people, including state media organizations behind RT and Sputnik and some of their senior figures, to target those who spread President Putin’s, what they called, quote, “fake news and narratives.” RT’s deputy editor-in-chief, Anna Belkina, told Reuters, quote, “With this action, the U.K. government has sounded the death knell for media freedom in Britain.” Belkina said Britain had tried to silence both RT and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

For more, we’re joined in New York by Chris Hedges, who is just back from London as a guest at the wedding of the imprisoned WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, and his partner, now wife, Stella Moris. We’ll talk more about that in a minute. But first, Chris, you wrote a piece headlined “On Being Disappeared” about having your RT show’s archive completely deleted, saying, “If this happens to me, it can happen to you, to any critic anywhere who challenges the dominant narrative.” Chris Hedges, can you lay out what happened?

CHRIS HEDGES: There was no notice. There was no warning. There was no inquiry. It just vanished. It’s not surprising. I think if you go back and look at the 2017 director of national intelligence report, seven pages were devoted to RT. And while they accused RT of disseminating Russian propaganda, all the examples that they cited in that report were that RT was giving a voice to Black Lives Matter activists, anti-fracking activists, Occupy activists, third-party candidates — all of which was true. And so, I think this was the culmination. We expected it.

I was on your show, by the way, when they deleted Trump from the social media, and vigorously opposed it, not because I ever want to read another tweet by Donald Trump, but because we don’t want these opaque entities — and they know everything about us, we know nothing about them — to wield this kind of censorship. What I didn’t expect when I was arguing not to delete Trump from social media was that I would so quickly be one of the victims.

AMY GOODMAN: So, do you have any access to this archive?

CHRIS HEDGES: Through the — the RT.com On Contact site is still up. I don’t know how much longer. So we’ve copied them, so at least I’ll have them. But, no, off of YouTube. And you had hundreds of thousands of views for some of those shows. It’s all gone.

I want to stress that there wasn’t one show on Russia, and the few times that we ever mentioned Putin or Russia was not in very flattering terms. I remember the great investigative journalist Allan Nairn using RT — I’m sure, on purpose — to excoriate Russia for war crimes in Syria. But we broadcast it.

This was a show that, if we had a functioning public broadcasting system, would be on, probably late at night. I primarily interviewed authors — I’m an author myself, of course, have written 14 books — and intellectuals that I admire — Cornel West, Noam Chomsky, Slavoj Žižek. And it was erased for its content, I mean, not because it was Russian propaganda but — it wasn’t — but because there’s been such a marginalization of critics of anti-imperialism, anti-capitalism. I’m a very strong supporter, very public supporter, of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction movement, which, of course, I think was the key issue that saw my great friend Cornel West denied tenure at Harvard.

The walls have just closed in, Amy, since I began as a reporter in Central America in the 1980s. There’s less and less space for those who are willing to seriously challenge and question entrenched power. I mean, you do it. Allan does that. But it’s become a pretty lonely profession. And, of course, Bob Scheer, who I write for Scheer Post, but he doesn’t have any money. He doesn’t have any advertisers — also true when he ran Ramparts. So, it’s becoming harder and harder. I’ve gone to Substack, like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald, ChrisHedges.substack.com. And if I can get enough subscribers, I will fund the column and fund the show myself. But that’s where we’re left at. And, of course, you pioneered that model for many of us.

AMY GOODMAN: And, Chris, if you were on RT America right now, if it existed, if DirecTV hadn’t canceled, taken RT America off, what would you be saying about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

CHRIS HEDGES: Well, I denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the inception, for the same reason I denounced our invasion and occupation of Iraq at the inception — for which, of course, I ran into conflict and had to leave The New York Times — because preemptive war, under post-Nuremberg laws, is a criminal war of aggression. And I was very clear about that. Now, RT went dark six days later. I don’t — I have hard time believing Moscow would have allowed me to publicly embrace that kind of critique and remain on the air. I mean, I don’t know. That’s conjecture. But, yes, I can’t — it would be deeply hypocritical to lambaste the United States for war crimes and not lambaste Vladimir Putin for war crimes — with this caveat: The invasion of Iraq, occupation of Iraq, was based on lies and fabrications.

I believe — I was in Europe in 1989 covering the revolutions in Eastern Europe. And this, of course, was — we assumed, naively, that NATO would be obsolete. NATOwas created to prevent Soviet expansion in Eastern, in Central Europe. I saw the leaders of — Margaret Thatcher and the Reagan administration, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, all promise Gorbachev that NATO would not be expanded beyond the borders of a unified Germany. Then later, with the Clinton administration, after 13 or 14 states now, of course, have been integrated into NATO, the Clinton administration promised not to station troops. This was another violation. Russia has every right to feel threatened and baited. That doesn’t justify the war crime that they committed. I mean, they pulled the trigger. But again, this kind of understanding of the historical antecedents that led to the attack on the Ukraine — you’ve had Katrina on here. She, of course, knows Russia very well. That’s almost unheard of within the kind of cheerleading from the media, within the mainstream media.

AMY GOODMAN: Katrina vanden Heuvel, the publisher —

CHRIS HEDGES: Yeah.

AMY GOODMAN: — of The Nation. Chris, you wrote the award-winning book, War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning. What does this war give Russia in terms of meaning?

CHRIS HEDGES: Well, I just read The New York Times this morning, and they’re talking about Putin’s approval ratings going through the roof. That’s what war does. It unleashes all sorts of dark, toxic poisons, including the poison of nationalism, which we imbibed in Iraq and, I think, to a certain extent, are imbibing now, ignoring the two decades of egregious war crimes that we committed in the Middle East. The idea that somehow NATO is a defensive organization would be greeted with ridicule in countries like Iraq or Afghanistan or Syria or anywhere — or Libya or anywhere else. So, yeah, of course, every society is susceptible to that dark elixir. Russia is no exception. They’ve, of course, turned on their press, and they’re drinking deep from it. But we’re as guilty of that sin as the Russians.

AMY GOODMAN: What would you say to critics that say RT America, RT, was an outlet for Russian state propaganda, which is why it was targeted for removal by YouTube?

CHRIS HEDGES: Well, to a certain extent, that’s probably true. But are we better off not hearing what Russia has to say, not understanding why they think the way they do? I was a foreign correspondent for 20 years. My job was to be culturally, linguistically, historically, religiously literate, to step into the shoes of a Syrian or an Iraqi or a Palestinian — and, of course, I spent six years in Latin America and then, later, in Yugoslavia — and explain how the world looked from their vantage point, why they felt the way they did. And oftentimes the grievances they have are very legitimate. I certainly think that Putin’s complaints about the expansion of NATOhave a great deal of credibility. It’s just a historical fact that the leaders of the West lied to Gorbachev, lied to Yeltsin and lied to Putin. That’s just historically true. We’re not a better world by shutting down these outlets and essentially living within our own echo chamber, especially when we wield the kind of military power that we do wield. And this gets into the whole collapse of foreign reporting. It’s kind of gone the way of the dinosaurs. But it’s extremely important, especially when you’re an imperial power.

  1. I love the former DN reporter, Aaron Mate, and Max Blumenthal, of Grayzone, and so many others who know this Goodman is part of a huge controlled opposition, Soros money and all. Alas, she is broken, on so many levels as a journalist, and not sure what going on Un-Democracy Now will do for Chris, but I suppose he is making the rounds. As Max Tweeted, “Democracy Now! is indistinguishable from the podcasts of Beltway think tanks when it comes to Syria. Here, they host regime change “intellectual” and longtime US government informant Yassin al Haj Saleh. And as usual, there is no debate or counterpoint. “

  2. In his recent 42m interview with Jimmy Dore, Chris Hedges mentioned the plight of the U.S. working class and suggested there was enough tinder in place to spark a revolution ….but these past two years have proven he does not want to be a player in any working class revolution … and unlike truly fearless journalists Glenn Greenwald, Abby Martin and Max Blumenthal, he will not take sides …

    I’ve read all but one of his books, watched all of his VIDs here on YouTube, subscribed to his ScheerPosts and I regularly watched his show ON CONTACT on RT … I know what he stands for – or at least what he says he stands for … and I believe he is forever obligated to stand behind his publicly-stated words and principles … I also feel obligated to hold him to account because it seems his followers would never dare do so … they comport themselves as cult members – Chris can do no wrong and they can find no fault …

    He has spoken on the importance of grassroots activism many times … he has consistently encouraged us to resist tyranny even when things look bleak …
    In a 2021 speech he said we actually “become free” by merely resisting tyranny …
    Here’s one of his more damning quotes:
    “Let us stand up and resist so future generations will at least say ‘they tried.’ We cannot do this alone … (Truthdig needs your solidarity and support) … Together we have a chance” …

    Ok, so what has he done for the working class since the lockdown was declared in March 2020? …

    1) HE HAS NOT COMMENTED ON MANDATES & PASSPORTS … Although he has spoken on the global politics of COVID, he has still not taken a stand on the working class issues posed by the illegal and unconstitutional mandates and passports … Phizer CEO Albert Bourla recently admitted the VAX is “not very good against infections and does not last very long” … but when asked to comment on the vaccinations in a recent interview with Krystal and Kyle, Chris ignored the data that supported increasing breakthrough rates by saying “I don’t think we’re going to stop the pandemic and the mutations until everybody gets vaccinated” … that’s not true and he knows it! … he also made this comment just a few weeks after a FOIA request forced Phizer to release its initial trial data that revealed that over 1200 participants died within the first 10 weeks after getting jabbed … and when Jimmy asked Chris to comment on the VAX, he conveniently redirected the discussion back to COVID global politics … I was also disappointed that Jimmy did not ask him THE big follow-up question: “why have you never commented on the VAX until now?” …

    2) HE HAS NOT COMMENTED ON THE TRUCKER CONVOYS …In a 2020 interview, he said he told indigenous pipeline protesters to “park your cars in their path, remove the engines and walk away” … but in early January something happened … Canadian truckers formed a convoy and convoys were then organized in the U.S. and other countries … thousands of trucks and many thousands of people participated ALL OVER THE WORLD! … but they were quickly and unfairly stigmatized as being too far-right and too republican … the MSM chose to either not cover them or smear them by saying the organizers were “right-wing extremists” who wore swastikas and promoted vandalism and violence … when asked to comment at the end of this interview, Chris was sympathetic to the plight of the Canadian truckers, but so what? … this is the first time he has publicly commented on these protests … weeks ago when the protests were at their peak, Chris was nowhere to be found … and don’t forget that a U.S. trucker convoy was organized on the heels of the Ottawa protests … the MSM blacked them out and so did Chris … the trucker convoys actually presented an opportunity to unite the working class right and left, and it would have been awesome for a major independent media figure like Chris to at least admit as much … but he chose to hide his head and not say a word about these courageous people, some of which are still in jail and/or have had their personal bank accounts illegally frozen … they followed his advice, practiced his principles and paid the price … beneath it all, the goals of the convoys were to compel the govt to drop the mandates and abandon vax passports … Chris could have written an article, made a comment on his Twitter page or consented to an interview on this topic, but it was all beneath him …

    3) HE HAS NOT COMMENTED ON THE GREAT RESET …The GREAT RESET is an attempt to diminish the power of the working class and to my knowledge, Chris has never had a word to say about it, the World Economic Forum or its founder Klaus Schwab … I find this very revealing and rather amazing … and most surprisingly, he has never commented on the book THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION, which presents the WEF’s plan for re-engineering society … one excerpt from this book quotes Schwab as saying living standards after HIS reset “will enable new forms of surveillance and other means of control that run counter to healthy, open societies” … independent media figures have been reluctant to comment and Chris is no exception … you can read reviews of the book on Amazon …

    I’m disappointed in Chris because I once admired him so much … he’s said many awesome, memorable things that helped me understand and accept our current predicament, but since the lockdown was declared he has offered nothing on what we the people can do to fight back and resist … in my world, he is no longer an activist … he’s now morphed into a cherry-picking elitist … since losing his position with RT, Chris has claimed that he cannot continue his work without our support and I believe him … but I will not help him survive professionally if he will not take the professional risks to help the working class when others are risking their careers and lives to expose the truth …

    Here’s my current list of fearless independent journalists, political analysts, commentators and whistle-blowers …
    In no particular order:
    – Glenn Greenwald
    – Max Blumenthal
    – Dan Cohen
    – Kim Iversen
    – Aaron Mate
    – Abby Martin
    – Jimmy Dore
    – Karen Kingston
    – Stew Peters
    – Jordan Chariton
    – Dr Robert Malone
    – Dr Peter McCullough
    – Dr Michael Yeadon
    – Catherine Austin-Fitts
    – Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller
    – Former Amazon VP Tim Bray
    – Former FDA Officials Philip Krause, Marion Gruber
    – Australian Journalist Maria Zeee

    The list goes on and on … but Chris is no longer on it … last year Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller took an incredibly courageous stand by demanding our military Generals be accountable for their actions in Afghanistan …he posted a 5m video here on YT knowing it could result in jail time and the loss of his military benefits … and only afterward did he tell his wife!

    1. Good stuff from Jack Rasmus,

      The greatest danger to world peace is US imperialist interests now reacting irrationally to growing indications that the American empire is now under threat like never before; that the US global unipolar world order since 1991 can no longer be sustained. With neocons largely in control of US foreign policy since the late 1990s it is likely the US is about to engage in another, even more dangerous adventure in Europe than it did in the middle east in the previous two decades. That conflict ended with a tremendous loss of life, trillions of dollars of wasted US resources, a region left in shambles from Libya to Syria to Iraq to Afghanistan. A repeat of that policy on the Eurasian continent will prove many times more destructive and very likely lead to a tactical nuclear conflict that cannot be contained.

      This proxy war in Ukraine is not at all about freedom or democracy. That’s just bullshit propaganda. It’s about money and power. It’s about restoring US imperial hegemony over Europe, breaking Russia as a global challenger to the US, and a dress rehearsal for then going after China.

    3. To Doug,
      ” … over 1200 participants died within the first 10 weeks after getting jabbed ”
      Here’s my question – how many of those would not have died if they had not gotten the jab?

    4. No man, the trucker convoy was a scam led by white nationalists, barely literate, ultra Christian, racist anti immigration and openly calling for the overthrow of a democratically elected government. And yeah they showed up with neo nazi gear including flags at their protests. Seen it enough times.

      The same people offering to volunteer to smash strikes at CP Rail and Co-Op. They have a deep hatred of organized labour, social safety nets, public healthcare and education. Then they caused disruptions at borders hurting businesses. But yeah, you’ll never catch these guys protesting at a bank, or asking for the minimum wage to go up, or protesting austerity.

      These are all a package deal for for the so called “vaccine protesters”. The last thing the protest was about was vaccines and mandates.

      So why hasn’t Chris Hedges commented yet? I don’t know. Guessing he’ll say the truckers are people surviving to make ends meet and not surprising, will make connections go Trumpers storming Congress.

      As for Jimmy Dore, his backing of the convoy and anti-vaxx stand, did it for me. Watch how he coerces his guests into backing his views. It’s about him, no one else. Day in day out, every episode.

    5. Chris teaches in a prison and does it with inspiration, and has great appreciation and love for his students. He deserves no criticism from anyone. He’s devoted his life to reporting and analyzing the world as it is. We’re better off for his work.

  3. Hmm – well he points out that you can still see his show “On Contact” on RT America – just not on U-tube. Has he been banned from Twitter, FB, etc. as well? All the RT shows produced in this country are gone – they have shut down their operations in the US – but which came first, did they shut down because no US outlets, Direct TV etc would carry them? Or did the outlets not carry them because they cease to be produced? And if they shut down first, why? If they were all Russian propaganda, wouldn’t you think Russia would want to continue them? If it was the outlets who first refused to carry them, why? Where did that pressure come from? I, for one, being a subscriber to DISH, called DISH when I first heard they were considering not carrying it and urged them to continue. Seems to me a good investigative reporter would have investigated the reason –

  4. Let me see, Chris Hedges thinks that we will learn about what Russians think by listening to RT America? Disingenuous doesn’t cover this.

    Also, his critique of NATO is straight out of Putin and Trump’s talking points.

    And Putin’s approval ratings are up? And we know that because Russians are so comfortable telling the truth about how they feel in an autocratic state run by a guy who kills journalists and political opponents. Yeah, let’s trust those polls.

  5. Gawd! More on the disappearance of Hedges’ product from the already unfree press that’s come under even greater systematic crackdown for dissent to plandemic propaganda which he helped promote. And from no less a contemptible tool of philanthrocapitalist control over ‘independent’ and ‘alternative’ journalism than Amy Goodman, whose Demokracy Now show, aka The Quarantine Report (!), has led the way for the worst examples of ‘leftist’ collaboration with the Ministry of Truth and covid-1984.

    1. Give her a break …
      I’ve yet to hear her accuse the Russians as being linked to far-right extremist groups …

  6. Good article, thanks. Chris Hedges has always done a great job reporting on the war crimes of the US, NATO and Israel. Now that he’s finished with RT, it’s encouraging that he’s now discussing war crimes by Russia in Syria and Ukraine.

  7. More good work, not found at Scheer, and these commentators? Sad sacks, almost, one and all (almost all, but not all). Gobbled up the propaganda. Laura Ruggeri

    https://laura-ruggeri.medium.com/is-russia-losing-the-information-war-79016e0ee32e

    Cognitive warfare integrates cyber, information, education, psychological, and social engineering capabilities to achieve its ends. Social media play a central role as a force multiplier and are a powerful tool for exploiting emotions and reinforcing cognitive biases. Unprecedented information volume and velocity overwhelms individual cognitive capabilities and encourages “thinking fast” (reflexively and emotionally) as opposed to “thinking slow” (rationally and judiciously). Social media also induce social proofing, wherein the individual mimics and affirms others’ actions and beliefs to fit in, thus creating echo chambers of conformism and groupthink. Shaping perceptions is all that matters; critical opinions, inconvenient truths, facts that contradict the dominant narrative can be cancelled with a click, or by tweaking the algorithm. NATO uses machine learning and pattern recognition to quickly identify the locations in which social media posts, messages, and news articles originate, the topics under discussion, sentiment and linguistic identifiers, pacing of releases, links between social media accounts etc.

    Such system allows real-time monitoring and provides alerts to NATO and its social media partners, who invariably comply with its requests to remove or ‘shadow ban’ content and accounts deemed problematic.

    A polarized, cognitively disoriented population is a ripe target for a type of emotional manipulation known as thought-scripting and mind-boxing. A person’s thinking comes to congeal around increasingly set scripts. And if the script is arguable, it is unlikely to be changed through argument. The well-boxed brain is impervious to information that doesn’t conform to the script and defenceless against powerful falsehoods or simplifications that it has been primed to believe. The more boxed a mind, the more polarized the political environment and public dialogue. This cognitive damage makes all efforts to promote balance and compromise unattractive, in the worst cases even impossible. The totalitarian turn of Western liberal regimes and the insular mentality of Western political elites seem to confirm this sad state of affairs.

    With the ban on Russian information outlets, the exclusion and bullying of anyone who seeks to explain Russia’s position, the equivalent of ethnic cleansing of public discourse has been achieved and its cheerleaders have a mad grin on their face that doesn’t bode well.

  8. Amy’s Atlantic Council, Bell¿ngcat & CFR puppeteers shorten the strings, if Chris thought she would let him expound on Alphabet disappearing him, because they can silence ALL or ANY contradictory narrative, fact, journalism or whistleblowers being on THEIR internet? Amy is blatantly obnoxious in bullying guests into her ever more blatant ALLOWABLE tropes, permissable perspectives of her petit bourgeois retired yuppie & reactionary, liberal Creative Class™ pearl-clutching virtue-signalling viewership. Echo-chamber, hive-minded cage-rattling for boomers?

