Environment Military Sam Carliner

The US Military is Driving Environmental Collapse Across the Planet

by
6 Comments on The US Military is Driving Environmental Collapse Across the Planet
The U.S. military emits more carbon than 140 countries combined, fueling climate change and environmental degradation. Below we examine five ways in which the Pentagon is destroying the environment.
Photo: Reuters

By Sam Carliner / Left Voice

Summer 2021 has been an alarming season for climate news. Massive fires have raged from California to Europe; countries in the Global South have been hit by deadly droughts and historic winters; and on August 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report confirming what many people already knew: the climate crisis is already here. For the past three years, leading climate scientists have argued that the global average temperature rise needs to remain below 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. The recent IPCC report suggests that humanity is past the point where meeting that limit is possible.

Left Voice has regularly covered how the climate crisis is a result of the capitalist system which is incapable of responding to such a universal and rapidly-evolving threat to humanity. While capitalists are doing their part to fuel global disaster, the Pentagon, one of the bastions of the imperialist state, deserves a notable mention for its role in the climate crisis. The U.S. military — with its 800 foreign bases planted around the globe to enforce the will of the U.S. empire — is a bigger polluter than 100 countries combined.

Here are five of the ways the Pentagon is fueling climate change.

1: Keeping Imperialism Running 

As noted above, the U.S. military consists of nearly 800 bases in foreign countries and territories. Keeping all of these bases running and connected also requires a massive network of transportation, including ships and planes, and infrastructure like energy and water.

An article in Newsweek found that in 2017 “the U.S. military bought about 269,230 barrels of oil a day and emitted more than 25,000 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide by burning those fuels.” Research by Brown University’s Costs of War project shows that from 2001 to 2017, U.S. “overseas contingency operations” in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria have produced 400 million tons of CO2 emissions. Other findings by Costs of War show that the war in Afghanistan resulted in illegal logging which has led to the destruction of wildlife habitats, and the war in Iraq has increased cancer rates and birth defects.

Even outside of warzones, the U.S. military threatens human life and prosperity daily by pumping CO2 into the atmosphere. There is unjustifiable harm from even the U.S. military’s most mundane fuel use, such as keeping the lights on at some base in Italy or filling up vehicles for training U.S. troops in Australia. Every penny spent on such actions is a penny spent on fossil fuels that are slowly making the world uninhabitable, all for the purpose of maintaining U.S. capital’s control of the world’s resources for profit.

2: Supporting Oil

One of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis is the burning of fossil fuels. As covered above, the U.S. military consumes enormous amounts of fossil fuel. However, its role in fossil fuel use goes far beyond its own consumption — an entire global economy has been built around the cheap extraction of oil. Fossil fuel capitalists were able to build such an economy by using the U.S. military to violently secure their interests. This violent protection of fossil fuel interests was one of the main drivers of the U.S. military’s wars in the Middle East.

We will never know the Pentagon’s exact contribution to global warming, but we can calculate the extreme spike in oil production as a result of U.S. capital seizing Iraq with the help of the U.S. military. In 2016, Iraq produced more than 4 million barrels of oil per day, more than double what it was producing in 2003, the year of the U.S. invasion.

The intertwining of U.S. imperialist hegemony at the start of the 21st century and oil production has created an uphill battle for the transition to renewable energy. Even with the obvious planetary benefits of wind and solar technology, the most influential sectors of capital will continue to back fossil fuel extraction. Between finance capital, which has billions of dollars invested in oil and expects returns, and the fossil fuel industry, which has sunk costs in extraction infrastructure, the most influential sectors of capital will continue to oppose an economy built around green energy.

This continued investment in oil will mean continued investment in resource wars. Already, some figures in the U.S. State Department and Pentagon have been discussing the need for the United States to compete with Russia in the Arctic over newly emerging trade routes and below ground oil reserves.

3: Harming Indigenous Communities

Indigenous people around the world have been at the forefront of environmental protection. Many indigenous communities have fought bravely to protect their land from the U.S. empire and its knack for destroying whole ecosystems. 

In fact, the U.S. military is founded on a history of war against Native people and their lands. This was the legacy of the “American Indian Wars,” in which the U.S. army was used to colonize North America, and enforce the genocide of Native people and theft of land and resources.

The modern U.S. military continues to pose a threat to indigenous communities and their land by maintaining foreign bases. While U.S. military violence towards indigenous people has continued, so has the resistance led by indigenous communities. For example, in Okinawa, the presence of the U.S. military has been the subject of significant opposition. Currently, indigenous Okinawans are trying to stop construction of a new base which would destroy burial grounds for victims of war and pose a threat to 262 different endangered species.

The U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to become a greater focus of the Biden administration as he puts more emphasis on competition with China. This makes it all the more essential for an international environmental movement to stand in solidarity with indigneous communities on islands key to U.S. operations in the Pacific, such as in Okinawa, Hawaii, and Guam.

4: Producing Hazardous Waste

The destructive presence of U.S. military bases is not limited to foreign soil. Throughout the United States, military bases have produced toxic chemicals which gravely impact the health of communities near these bases. One of the worst forms of military pollution throughout the United States is a synthetic foam known as (AFFF).

Developed by the U.S. navy in the 1960s, this chemical has been shown to cause all sorts of immune, hormonal, and reproductive health problems which are sometimes fatal, as well as various types of cancer. Due to the military’s regular use of the chemical in training exercises at hundreds of bases throughout the United States, the foam has been seeping into the water and soil across the country, poisoning communities while the military dodges accountability. 

In response to several class action lawsuits, the Pentagon has started disposing of their AFFF supply by incinerating it, creating a whole new form of grand-scale poisoning.

5: Deprioritizing Worthwhile Projects

In the United States, we’re constantly told that there’s no money to implement any comprehensive measures for fighting the climate crisis. Public transportation, green infrastructure, solar energy, etc. are deemed “too expensive.”

The truth is that the money for such projects exists, but it’s going to the Pentagon. In 2015, the military received 54 percent of the federal budget, and each new budget further bloats funding for The Pentagon. The Biden administration has already requested a 2022 defense budget which would increase military spending by 1.6 percent compared to this year.

The $715 billion that Biden requests for military spending in this budget could instead go to green infrastructure projects. For example, if a $715 billion annual budget was put towards replacing the U.S. electrical grid with renewable energy, it would only take a little more than eight years to completely replace the entire electrical grid of the United States.

There are also plenty of smaller projects that could be accomplished with one year’s worth of the money requested for the 2022 military budget. The $715 billion is more than enough to cover the cost of boats needed to clean the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an island of garbage twice the size of Texas currently floating between California and Hawaii. 

Defund the Pentagon 

Only socialism can adequately tackle the climate crisis which is already destroying entire ecosystems and costing lives. Capitalism kills via the climate crisis when people in Texas freeze to death because their power grid crashesin the winter and when people in the Pacific Northwest die of unprecedented heat waves. Capitalism kills by depriving the most exploited countries of food and water and by subjecting oppressed communities in the imperialist countries to environmental racism. The global environmental movement needs to take a revolutionary stand against capitalism and it needs to be led by the poor and working-class communities around the world who are already facing the worst consequences of capitalist-fueled climate change.

Part of the fight against capitalism is the fight against imperialism. Leftists in imperialist countries, especially the United States, have an obligation to fight imperialism for many reasons. The role of the U.S. military in fueling climate change is just one reason that the U.S. Left needs to demand the defunding of the Pentagon.

Defunding the Pentagon means closing the 800 bases and web of ships and planes which require an endless stream of fuel. It means not polluting working-class communities with hazardous waste. It also means making it clear to all that the climate crisis is not the fault of individuals, but of the capitalist class and their institutions of violence. The working class and leaders of movements to fight climate change need to unite around the demand to invest in green energy and environmental conservation while divesting from war and all other forms of imperialist aggression.

Sam Carliner

Sam Carliner is a socialist with a background in journalism. He mainly writes for Left Voice about US imperialism. He also tweets about imperialism as @saminthecan.

author site

6 comments

  1. Thank you Sam! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! FINALLY- someone has said it: the climate will be saved if/when the Pentagon ceases its destruction of it by its mere existence. This is absolutely a fact and addresses multiple issues.

    Hunger
    Forced migration
    Devolution of forests
    Killing of wildlife (on land, in the air and in the sea)
    Toxic pollution via spills, bombings, etc.

    Look at what the US military has done to the once pristine coastal environment of Okinawa. And by the way continues to do so against the overwhelming opposition of locals.

    It goes on…every loss of environment can probably be traced right back to some function of the out-of-control military industrial complex.

    Please find yourself a copy of the 2008 documentary ‘Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives’ by Lincoln and Alice Day. The numbers, obviously, are not accurate put the rest is.

    Here’s a short trailer:
    https://youtu.be/TzfV7e1ELuA

    Reply

  2. Sam needs to look into a clear sky and look deep into the Universe and ponder how. Humans can change the Climate of Planet Earth. It’s a nonsense created by a distorted minds.

    Reply

    1. @Derek Smith
      No, what’s utter nonsense is people like you denying clear facts that greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere, and that humans are emitting massively unnatural amounts of them, thereby causing the atmosphere to unnaturally heat up. (Actually, the Earth’s atmosphere does undergo natural heating and cooling, but it happens over a MUCH longer period of time, giving plants and animals time to more to suitable climates.) You have a delusional flat Earth attitude toward this crisis because you don’t want to admit to yourself or anyone else that your unnatural lifestyle is destroying our planet.

      Reply

  3. I totally agree with the views expressed. But, how is it possible to get our government to understand? They will probably blame the Russians. These 800 bases they will say is to thwart evil which means anybody else, particularly the Russians. These people cannot be bargained with. They will simply change the subject to freedom, democracy, goodness and apple pie. Like suckers, some of us will believe it.

    Reply

  4. “Left Voice has regularly covered how the climate crisis is a result of the capitalist system …”

    This is a perfect example of why political ideologues should not cover environmental issues. Whether from the left, as in this instance, or from the right, these people know nothing about the environment, nor do they prioritize it enough to be writing or speaking about it. The climate change crisis is caused by industrial society, period. It has nothing to do with capitalism. Communist and socialist countries were and are industrial also. Do you think that the atmosphere cares whether the pollution humans are spewing into it come from capitalists, socialists, or communists? Same with the U.S. military, same with imperialism. If the U.S. military were limited to preindustrial weapons and carried out U.S. imperialism by those means, it would not be contributing to the climate crisis. Imperialism started before industrial society, so again imperialism is not a cause of the problem, but at most an exacerbator of it.

    The statements in this article about indigenous communities are also wrong. The issue regarding the climate crisis or any other environmental or ecological issue isn’t whether communities are indigenous, it’s whether they’re TRADITIONAL. Indigenous people can be just as bad as anyone else. It’s traditional indigenous people we need to support regarding this issue, not just indigenous people.

    It’s true that the U.S. military is the biggest single polluter on the planet, and I fully agree that it and the deep state should be defunded to the greatest extent possible (probably a 90% reduction, definitely a closure of all foreign military bases). Capitalism, militarism, and imperialism are all evil and should be abolished, but the roots of environmental and ecological problems are much deeper.

    Reply

  5. Thank you , this is right up my alley as I been detained by some foolishness of bank’s error, but we as a US 501.c3 nonprofit charitable assoc are transitioning as we continue to co_evolve thinking how efficiently earthlings can rid toxic from earth-space! Doing it in away where people celebrate this gratitude of working w/good stewards still living it as good tech is created w/them!

    So it is the toxic manufactures I think we all need to gain more understanding filling in the pieces many of us just support unknowingly that destroy the complex life that sustains our food source and we will follow, let alone they all make us ill;

    Processed in food-soil-water-materials-cleaning products-weapons of war-Nuclear, the list is long and out start up plan we working t will allow each community to show what is and what can be as I want to support agroecological assessments as communities skillfully fill startup plan in, then follow by local plan to make it happen, even prioritys where so all critical thinkers join in! via subsidizing-sharing in solidarity-cooperative investments – work exchanges or good investors!

    My sites are not actively being updated, rather I working also behind the scenes sharing it as a Nuclear peace platform sharing skilled intermediaries to do just this and more! For I see a lot of misinformation from people making war! Same us earthlings trying to perceive it!

    Plus I share issues in this Google document I send t many so please see and I’d like to share your work?

    Have you seem MEERreflection.com, Dr Ye and Emeritus Prof Guy McPherson did a nice analysis showing nothing else is more efficient then this!

    I see much abuse behind other alternatives!

    Plus see more of what I share as I just decided recently to chart detail of these manufactures and I want to support them w/empathy and not allow them to take any more energy from any of us, rather stop toxic and recycle tools to create life saving tools! Creating good energy-jobs and ending these scars from continuing! let me know and I will address this url if I may, sharing more of what to come. Do you have an archive where I could have access and what do you charge to take research of yours and I will do this once we create w/techs our archive-message bards and intro of all this, but yes also now working w/few Gov heads anytime I can show them facts it would be great help! vs me not having time to research it all my self, especially when these bank errors are something else and I keep resolving them, but I want to share this work I speak of!

    Please see, it crude but it sets path for archive once I get budget together for techs, etc., plus I try to address sharing skilled when there are issues hurting so many that are corrupt, like COVID toxic vaccines and all mandates, UN Security-social medias-NATO-US GOV corrupt – totally fragmented pushing sales for defense industry;s and blaming RU for Ukraine, when I like UNAC and share on doc below Scott Ritters take on Ukraine. And I did not know the history as I told leaders on twitter and Kremlin that no one is listening why do they keep thinking UN is together, but now this link of Scottw/UNAC conversation of Ukraine, will share history showing in 1945 the Security Counsel made it so all country’s equal, yet US takes over, but no more RU and China are going back to the original. But I also added my lengthy take that I still am ashamed of how UN acts now, as well policy have to be updated not for ward codes etc. or war laws but to end all weapons of war and mind sets wanting them, as we support them from being manufactured!

    Showing detail of above as well more in people’s resonating ability to understand ecologically, we must all prioritize human life on earth and the critters we depend on to do their part to keep us alive, showing more detail of time sensitive issues and it is not just climate change it is scars that keep happening and suffering is long over due to address and stop!!!

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1t448KrG5TvFscv1WDisFHbFX4-gr8SCyV_kk0eW8ExA/edit?usp=sharing

    Peace is real if we organize and share it! Even MEER project I just ask the guys to debate and compare with this issue that others believe is more real, that passed it on to me, but I yet to see it but will! Bt we want good science common sense discussion so we all have a direction to share in or we have a conversation to define, so we all can mindfully act!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwoIlxHI3Q

    Thank you for what you all do and I appreciate your work! I look forward to working more with you!
    kara j lincoln

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: