Margaret Flowers: To Save the Planet, We Must End Instruments of Corporate Power

"Clearing the FOG" host Margaret Flowers speaks with Manuel Pérez-Rocha of the Institute for Policy Studies about ousted Pakistani leader Imran Khan and how trade agreements function to force countries into allowing corporations to exploit their workers and devastate their environment.

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. [ U.S. Institute of Peace / CC BY 2.0]

By Margaret Flowers / Clearing the FOG

On April 10, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in what is believed to be a US-backed soft coup. One of the likely reasons for the coup is that Khan was taking action to end excessive corporate power bestowed by bilateral trade agreements. Clearing the FOG speaks with Manuel Pérez-Rocha of the Institute for Policy Studies about Khan and how trade agreements function to force countries into allowing corporations to exploit their workers and devastate their environment. Pérez-Rocha explains why ending corporate abuse is essential to addressing the climate crisis and how trade could be structured to uphold human rights and protection of the planet. He also speaks about the risks of extraction for minerals that are required for a green economy.

Listen here:

Subscribe to the show on iTunes, SoundCloud, MixCloud or Stitcher.

Guest:

Manuel Pérez-Rocha is an Associate Fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington and an Associate of the Transnational Institute (TNI) in Amsterdam. He is a Mexican national who has led efforts to promote just and sustainable alternative approaches to trade and investment agreements for two decades. Prior to working for IPS’ Global Economy Program, he worked with the Mexican Action Network on Free Trade (RMALC) and continues to be a member of that coalition’s executive committee. He also worked for the Make Trade Fair campaign of Oxfam International.

Manuel studied International Relations at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), has a diploma on European Studies from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM) and holds a M.A. on Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague, Netherlands. Some of his last publications include op-eds in The Nation and The New York Times.