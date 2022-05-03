Hedges: Stand with Alice Walker — Anti-Zionism is not Anti-Semitism (Video)

Chris Hedges, Alice Walker, and Susan Abulhawa talk about censorship in America.

As censorship is becoming the norm in the United States, Alice Walker, who is a friend of UNAC, a human rights fighter, anti-war activist, feminist and world-renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Color Purple has been invited and then disinvited to the Bay Area Book Festival. This was done because of her consistent stand in support of Palestinian rights. This they claim is anti-semitism. This webinar in defense of Alice Walker and to demand the Book Festival reinstate her was held on 5/3/22.