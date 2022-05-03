Hedges: Stand with Alice Walker — Anti-Zionism is not Anti-Semitism (Video)

As censorship is becoming the norm in the United States, Alice Walker, who is a friend of UNAC, a human rights fighter, anti-war activist, feminist and world-renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Color Purple has been invited and then disinvited to the Bay Area Book Festival. This was done because of her consistent stand in support of Palestinian rights. This they claim is anti-semitism. This webinar in defense of Alice Walker and to demand the Book Festival reinstate her was held on 5/3/22.
Pretty good presentation, but too short.
Here you go, the Zionists and the Jews wanting it all:
https://thewallwillfall.org/2022/05/03/zionism-in-ukraine-allied-with-nazism-the-history-of-the-great-reset/
How does Israel and one of the largest and most powerful Ultra Orthodox Zionist organisations merge with Ukrainian nationalism and state-sanctioned Nazism?
In this deep dive with historian and author Matt Ehret we examine the history of Zionism in Ukraine and the origin of many of the Zionist ultra nationalist groups now occupying Palestinian territory since the Nakba (ethnic cleansing of Palestine) in 1948.
We look at the emergence of the Chabad Lubavitch sect that was established before Zionism came into existence and has its origins in Ukraine – now with 10,000 emissaries in 100 countries at the cutting edge of Zionist expansionism. This group is believed to be responsible for the majority of the price tag attacks in occupied Palestine, denies the right to return for all Palestinians and leads the ideological war against non adherents of Judaism.
We make the link between this secular ultra nationalist ideology and consider how it is mutually inclusive of the Ukrainian far right and Nazi elements that now dominate Ukrainian politics, military and police. Matt analyses the Oligarchical power base behind these cults and how it ties into the Great Reset/WEF agenda that is threatening Humanity.
She introduced me to Zora Neale Hurston for which I will forever honor and love her. It is no surprise that she stood up for Palestinians. Alice Walker is a mensch!
