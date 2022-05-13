Chris Hedges Military Ukraine

The Chris Hedges Report: Ukraine and the Resurgence of American Militarism

by
8 Comments on The Chris Hedges Report: Ukraine and the Resurgence of American Militarism
What will be the consequences of the United States’s commitment to long-term conflict, and where will we be when the war finally ends?

By Chris Hedges / The Real News Network

The war in Ukraine, stoked in part by NATO expansion and the violation of promises made to Moscow at the end of the Cold War, now looks set to become a lengthy war of attrition—one funded and backed by the United States. What will be the consequences of the United States’s commitment to long-term conflict, and where will we be when the war finally ends?

Andrew Bacevich explains in this interview how the end of the Cold War triggered a new bout of American military interventionism that has now spanned decades. Moreover, as Bacevich argues, if the fighting in Ukraine ceases without a geopolitical plan for peaceably bringing Russia back into the community of nations, we risk setting the world stage for even greater conflict.

Andrew Bacevich is a West Point graduate, retired Army Colonel, and Vietnam war veteran. He is also an emeritus professor of history and international relations at Boston University and the co-founder and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His books include The Limits of Power: The End of American Exceptionalism and his latest, After the Apocalypse: America’s Role in a World Transformed.

Chris Hedges interviews writers, intellectuals, and dissidents, many banished from the mainstream, in his half-hour show, The Chris Hedges Report. He gives voice to those, from Cornel West and Noam Chomsky to the leaders of groups such as Extinction Rebellion, who are on the front lines of the struggle against militarism, corporate capitalism, white supremacy, the looming ecocide, as well as the battle to wrest back our democracy from the clutches of the ruling global oligarchy.

Studio: Adam Coley, Cameron Granadino
Post-Production: Adam Coley

Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET.

Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack.

Chris Hedges
Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report.

author site

8 comments

  1. I’m requesting to be a guest on The Chris Hedges Report.
    If you contact me and give me a email link, I have an eight-page essay on solar energy extracted from my forthcoming book, The Renaissance of Hope: Creating the Green New Deal. I would include the book’s dust jacket, and a pdf file of the book. (Five pages of the 421 pages of text are from your works, which I need permission to use.)
    Also, I request that you pass the essay on to Robert Scheer. His reading audience would be very much interested in it.

    Reply

  2. I have great respect for you Chris…Andrew Bacevich is wrong about Russian military competence. They are kicking serious ass in Ukraine. Just compare it to our invasions of which I have participated. Time will tell.

    Reply

  3. Young people today: Chris Hedges should be your Walter Cronkite, the minimal standard for political information. Contrast the confusion and failure of Robert Scheer’s Alexander Cockburn interview with this frank and open conversation with Andrew Bacevich.
    I accept censorship of my comments on the former thread, but why erase me here?

    Reply

  4. After blaming Democrats for the conservative annulment of Roe v Wade, Hedges is going full Orwellian with calling Putin’s colonial war on Ukraine, and proxy war against the democratic west an ‘American military interventionism’.

    I wouldn’t want to be Chris once finally he wakes up from his lengthy left-ish Neo Progressive trip…

    Reply

  5. The idea that the Russian military is losing is mistaken. This is U.S. military propaganda Supporting the Nazis in Ukraine is appalling. There is nothing noble about them. Nothing.

    Reply

  6. In part? IN PART?! Chris, tell the truth.

    Re:

    The war in Ukraine, stoked in part by NATO expansion and the violation of promises made to Moscow at the end of the Cold War

    Reply

  7. The news du jour’s market value depends in no small part on how many ways professional class critics riding the coattails of MSM propaganda can slice and dice it. War’s always a safe investment for capturing audience attention, if only to withdraw attention from other wars. It offers more bang for the buck in the psychological war of attrition constantly waged upon subject people by the powers making war upon us in so many ways which remain hidden in plain sight from misdirected masses. Now nothing else exists but the fog of war covering for that greater war. And the commentariat, pompously posing as public intelligentsia, are just the useful idiots and pied pipers made to order by ruling powers to lead us down dead ends of idle chatter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: