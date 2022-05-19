Jake Johnson Ukraine

George W. Bush Condemns the ‘Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq’ in Telling Slip

"Nothing will erase the memory of war criminal George W. Bush laughing—yes, laughing—about his grievously apt slip of the tongue."
[Screen shot / YouTube]

By Jake Johnson | Common Dreams

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday inadvertently condemned “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq” as he delivered remarks criticizing Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Recognizing the slip, Bush—who in his memoir described the catastrophic Iraq invasion, which he launched in 2003 under false pretenses, as “eternally right“—quickly brushed it off with a chuckle and blamed his age.

“I mean of Ukraine,” Bush told an audience gathered in Dallas. “Iraq, too. Anyway. Seventy-five.”

Much of the crowd appeared to get a kick out of the 43rd president’s blunder, laughing as he moved on with his speech.

“I’m not laughing,” Mehdi Hasan said in a brief MSNBC segment Wednesday night. “I am guessing nor are the families of the thousands of American troops and the hundreds of thousands of Iraqis who died in that war.”

Journalists, activists, researchers, and ordinary Iraqis have struggled for years to document and articulate the horrifying extent of the destruction caused by the invasion, which the Bush administration carried out with the approval of both chambers of Congress.

Death toll estimates vary widely—ranging from hundreds of thousands to more than a million—and countless Iraqis were wounded and displaced by the invasion and accompanying bombing campaigns, which have had lasting effects on the country and its people. Thousands of U.S. troops are still in Iraq, nearly two decades later.

“Stuff happens!” Donald Rumsfeld, Bush’s defense secretary, said flippantly in April 2003 as reports of mass chaos and civilian deaths rolled in. “And it’s untidy. And freedom’s untidy, and free people are free to make mistakes. And commit crimes and do bad things. They’re also free to live their lives and do wonderful things and that’s what’s gonna happen here.”

Bush, Rumsfeld, and other members of the administration have been called war criminals over the invasion and occupation, a label that observers repeated in response to the former president’s comments Wednesday.

Spencer Ackerman, a journalist who has reported from Iraq, wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that “it’s hard to get past the nihilistic evil of killing hundreds of thousands, making millions into refugees, and turning it into stand-up to defuse the awkwardness of your hypocrisy.”

The peace group CodePink added that “nothing will erase the memory of war criminal George W. Bush laughing—yes, laughing—about his grievously apt slip of the tongue.”

  1. Darn darn darn. All those war criminals, from West Pointers, MIC, media, state department, others, and every single POTUS and their congressional and senatorial troops. Economic sanctions. Oh, the war criminals, and it’s all just a har-har-har joke mother you know what society.

    Something pretty disgusting the entire Western morass.

    Bush Baby or Ray-gun or Carter or Nixon or LBJ or Clinton or George HW or Obama or Trump or Biden . . . . . Criminals, the lot of them! So it makes sense more senile folk say more insane things and it just runs off their backs like DDT infused water!

    May they all die slow painful deaths? Asking too much? Not printable here at Scheer Post?

    They are all money laundering systems, including now, Ukraine!

  2. Although it will be of little consolation to the surviving relatives of the countless number of people that have never had a personal stake in the prosecution of the barbaric cruelty of war, it has to be repeated that these craven warmongers are also congenital liars. A perfect illustration of this can be found by going to Ray McGovern’s web site, where you will find him facing up to Donald Rumsfeld presenting him with statements he (Rumsfeld) made earlier but now denies, in respect of decisions made which led up to the Iraq war. It is that great lie of innocence and moral superiority upon which not only is this whole edifice of deceit is constructed, but also the oratory employed in justifying it. At least Pompeo was telling the truth when he said “We lied, we stole, we cheated”. If the offspring of these corrupt elites were required to be conscripted into the prosecution of these wars, we would quickly see an end to all this corporate funded, organised mass murder. The good people of all nations are exhausted by all the greed, vanity, lying and corruption that comprises this noxious cocktail of iniquity. Whilst we must continue to hope that it will not have to be brought to an end by the extinction of life on earth, we can have no doubt that there are those so possessed by evil who would countenance such an outcome. And in their righteousness, they will claim it is done in the name of god.

