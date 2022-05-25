Katrina vanden Heuvel Media Ukraine

Katrina vanden Heuvel: We Need a Real Debate About the Ukraine War

by
18 Comments on Katrina vanden Heuvel: We Need a Real Debate About the Ukraine War
Bringing the war in Ukraine to an end will demand new thinking and challenges to the orthodoxies of this time.
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a news conference in Kyiv on April 23. [manhhai / CC BY-NC 2.0]

By Katrina vanden Heuvel | Washington Post

It’s time to challenge the orthodox view on the war in Ukraine.

As Russia’s illegal and brutal assault enters its fourth month, the impact on Europe, the Global South and the world is already profound. We are witnessing the emergence of a new political/military world order. Climate action is being sidelined as reliance on fossil fuels increases; food scarcity and other resource demands are pushing prices upward and causing widespread global hunger; and the worldwide refugee crisis — with more international refugees and internally displaced people than at any time since the end of World War II — poses a massive challenge.

Furthermore, the more protracted the war in Ukraine, the greater the risk of a nuclear accident or incident. And with the Biden administration’s strategy to “weaken” Russia with the scale of weapons shipments, including anti-ship missiles, and revelations of U.S. intelligence assistance to Ukraine, it is clear that the United States and NATO are in a proxy war with Russia.

Shouldn’t the ramifications, perils and multifaceted costs of this proxy war be a central topic of media coverage — as well as informed analysis, discussion and debate? Yet what we have in the media and political establishment is, for the most part, a one-sided, even nonexistent, public discussion and debate. It’s as if we live with what journalist Matt Taibbi has dubbed an “intellectual no-fly zone.”

Those who have departed from the orthodox line on Ukraine are regularly excluded from or marginalized — certainly rarely seen — on big corporate media. The result is that alternative and countervailing views and voices seem nonexistent. Wouldn’t it be healthy to have more diversity of views, history and context rather than “confirmation bias”?

Those who speak of history and offer context about the West’s precipitating role in the Ukraine tragedy are not excusing Russia’s criminal attack. It is a measure of such thinking, and the rhetorical or intellectual no-fly zone, that prominent figures such as Noam Chomsky, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer and former U.S. ambassador Chas Freeman, among others, have been demonized or slurred for raising cogent arguments and providing much-needed context and history to explain the background of this war.

In our fragile democracy, the cost of dissent is comparatively low. Why, then, aren’t more individuals at think tanks or in academia, media or politics challenging the orthodox U.S. political-media narrative? Is it not worth asking whether sending ever-more weapons to the Ukrainians is the wisest course? Is it too much to ask for more questioning and discussion about how best to diminish the danger of nuclear conflict? Why are nonconformists smeared for noting, even bolstered with reputable facts and history, the role of nationalist, far-right and, yes, neo-Nazi forces in Ukraine? Fascist or neo-Nazi revivalism is a toxic factor in many countries today, from European nations to the United States. Why is Ukraine’s history too often ignored, even denied?

Meanwhile, as a former Marine Corps general noted, “War is a racket.” U.S. weapons conglomerates are lining up to feed at the trough. Before the war ends, many Ukrainians and Russians will die while Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman make fortunes. At the same time, network and cable news is replete with pundits and “experts” — or more accurately, military officials turned consultants — whose current jobs and clients are not disclosed to viewers.

What is barely reflected on our TVs or Internet screens, or in Congress, are alternate views — voices of restraint, who disagree with the tendency to see compromise in negotiations as appeasement, who seek persistent and tough diplomacy to attain an effective cease-fire and a negotiated resolution, one designed to ensure that Ukraine emerges as a sovereign, independent, reconstructed and prosperous country.

“Tell me how this ends,” Gen. David Petraeus asked Post writer Rick Atkinson a few months into the nearly decade-long Iraq War. Bringing this current war to an end will demand new thinking and challenges to the orthodoxies of this time. As the venerable American journalist Walter Lippmann once observed, “When all think alike, no one thinks very much.”

18 comments

  1. Another brainless, witless Katrina vanden Heuvel virtue signaling paen.

    Check out The Nation weekly and SEE if a REAL DEBATE about the UKRAINE WAR has been provoked by this hapless woman.

    No.

    The Lead is about fossil fuels as a national security danger. Her essay is fifth or sixth.

    First thing for Ms. vanden Heuvel to so is decry the

    ILLEGAL AND BRUTAL ASSAULT AND HYBRID WAR AND BROKEN PROMISES AND VIOLATIONS OF THE RULES BASED INTERNATIONAL ORDER BY THE US EMPIRE/NATO ON RUSSIA …

    which is to say get her facts straight and cause/effect right.

    Otherwise, spare us any more useless drivel from Ms. Vanden Heuvel. Like Hillary Clinton, she is useless but at least she is not evil.

    Reply

  2. Oh, that multimillionaire voice of the people of ZioUkraine:

    Left-liberals are in a huff, demanding another shot at reforming finance capital, perhaps through “breaking up” the five (or maybe, 20) biggest banks. They might as well prescribe a regimen of behavioral modification to fight Stage IV cancer.

    The rehash of reformist debate is occasioned by news that JP Morgan Chase, the nation’s biggest bank, lost at least $2 billion betting in the derivatives casinos. President Obama feigns shock at the very idea that an institution with derivatives “exposures” of $70 trillion – larger than the gross planetary product of Earth! – has been caught, heaven forbid, “making bets in these derivative markets.” Since Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is, in Obama’s estimation, “one of the smartest bankers we got,” who knows what the less intelligent honchos at the other behemoth banks might be up to? Together, the top rung of “too big to fail” institutions accounts for 56 percent of the U.S. economy: $8.5 trillion in assets, last year, out of a GDP of about $15 trillion. Throw in the rest of the top 20 banks, all of which are “unsafe and unsound,” according to economics law professor William K. Black, of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and the great bulk of the U.S. economy is in “unsafe and unsound” hands. These same hands politically control the State, to protect and further facilitate their “unsafe and unsound” practices.

    “The great bulk of the U.S. economy is in ‘unsafe and unsound’ hands.”

    Does “breaking up the banks” solve the problem? No, not unless the whole class of gamblers and thieves is removed from centrality in the national and world economy – and, thereby, the political process – and their derivatives abolished. But, don’t tell that to Katrina vanden Heuvel, publisher of The Nation. In the magazine’s current issue , she swears by Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown’s bill to cap the size of individual banks at 10 percent of “the market” and stop them from “racking up non-deposit liabilities of more than 2 percent of the GDP.” Others, like Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi, would allow the bankers to continue to bet , but not with depositors’ funds or “free” money from the Federal Reserve discount window.

    Here is the historical truth: at this late stage of capitalism, the financial class desperately needs to gamble on derivatives and manipulate markets on a huge scale in order to survive. The old, tried and true law of diminishing returns on investment, combined with the global rise of economic powers beyond their ability to control, caught up with the Lords of Capital some decades ago. Wall Street invented derivatives so that the big boys, the only ones equipped to play – and, therefore, rig – trillion-dollar games, could generate sufficient windfalls and mega-scores to keep the decaying system going. “Productive” investment – the kind that creates good jobs in mature capitalist societies – no longer sufficed to keep Wall Street’s speculative pumps primed.

    RE; Glen Ford

    Reply

  3. The Romans said it in the best way : Si vis pacem para bellum
    You cannot conduct ” persistent and tough diplomacy to attain an effective cease-fire and a negotiated resolution, one designed to ensure that Ukraine emerges as a sovereign, independent, reconstructed and prosperous country” from a position of inferiority on the battlefield. Laying down arms and waiting for Russia to do the same is suicidal.

    Reply

  4. It is high time to scold the media for their shortsightedness and for leaving -onve more I should say- the American people in the dark of what is really happening in the world:

    The Ukrainian war has been depicted as a heroic fight of the small, patriotic Ukraine against a comic strip like ruthless aggressor with a madman at the helm.

    I see instead a compelling strategy here, that gives Putin advantages on various fronts and it enables him to keep a promise he made long ago

    The advantages:
    – he wanted us to believe that he miscalculated. It made us more delusional that Ukraine could win this, which in turn caused more military aide, which will help drive the inflation to insane levels.
    – while the inflation will further destabilize the West, the Russians will endure also a 50% downturn of their economy. They are used to hardship and don’t have lifestyle issues
    – Inflation and an international crisis will help bring down the Democrats. A Trump Republican party is better for Putin’s plan because it means another four years of internal turmoil with little space left for the US to deal with international issues
    – He already has what he wants: Eastern Ukraine, Mariupol and Crimea. This is his wedding gift to Chi Jin Pin: free access to the entire Mediterranean for Chi’s Silk Road project.
    – in six months to a year’s time, when the newscycle has long moved on and the West is exhausted (midterms, Republican Congress, Trump will announce his presidential puppet) he will put Zelensky in front of a very tough choice: give up Eastern Ukraine and end the war, or travel twice weekly to sites of atrocities, mourn the lives lost and make empty promises to your people

    The promise:
    As a young journalist in Germany, in 1993, I met someone who knew Putin when he was stationed in Dresden as a KGB resident. According to this person, on the night of November 9, 1989, when no one in the Kremlin was answering his calls, Putin vowed to make it his life’s work to right this historic wrong: According to Putin, the USSR should have won the Cold War. WWII cost 60 million lives worldwide. About 30 million of these lives lost were Russians. Historians say that if a war causes the death of more than 1% of a population it is perceived as a tragedy by this people. The Russians lost 20% of their people. That means there was a death to mourn in each and every Russian family.

    I can only invite the media to start telling the whole story -an not only about the issue of the Ukrainian war. We are, at the moment, here in the US, living the result of a propagandist media -on both sides- and god only knows where this might end. Journalists, start to finally do the job you’re paid for!

    Reply

  5. There will be no debate. There will be no conversation. Such things died a long time ago. What absolutely staggers me every time I think about it is the fact that nobody seems to have noticed. Day after day, article after article I see statements like “we must do this” or “what needs to be done is”….and none of them ever deal with the gigantic elephant in the room that our democracy is stone cold dead and change is no longer possible within the system.

    When was the last time the system did something good for the American people? I am quickly approaching 60 and in my entire adult life I cannot think of a single thing. Not one. Anything positive done at all has always been just a cover for another snatch and grab crime, or so flawed that it made the situation worse and not better.

    Orwell nailed it when he wrote Freedom is Slavery, and the best slaves are the ones that don’t even know they are a slave.

    Reply

  6. It is becoming more and more reasonable to accept the idea of “planetary hospice”, when everyday we are reminded that (unless we take immediate action, which we won’t), our expiration date is a mere 1-3 decades away.

    Anyone who has attended to the dying knows that, though it goes unspoken, the quicker it is over the better. To prolong death is to prolong suffering.

    If we apply that wisdom to our current plight, the threat of nuclear annihilation, may begin to look like our collective “comfort medication”, administered just in time to avoid the dreaded death throes of civilization’s collapse.

    Reply

  7. Thank God, Katrina vanden Heuvel, for raising this crucial question when all the mainstream, corporate media, even PBS, are falling in line behind the Biden Administration policy. It has been a lonely battle for those few of us who have tried to write emails or pass out leaflets questioning the war and NATO’s complicity in it. I think of Codepink and Scheerpost.com as courageous voices in the last weeks. Of course, the war is illegal and immoral and wrong, but questions need to be asked why the US is not supporting negotiations and trying to deescalate the conflict. As you say, urging peace in this conflict is not appeasement.

    Reply

    1. Putin DID call for international diplomatic teams to help Ukraine resolve this crisis (in reality, a conflict between the people of Ukraine). The US ridiculed him for that.

      Reply

      1. Putin has been mocked by the U.S./NATO since he came to power. His argument that Europe could be stabilized on the principle of indivisible security, i.e., that one nation’s security not be achieved at the expense of another nation’s security, fell on deaf ears.

  8. Our once independent Academicians are now wards of the State, and are threatened if they speak the truth. This is sick, sad and real. The so called New World Order progresses and we need to stop it at every chance we get. We must call out the threats, the lies, the stifling of free speech, and the endless insane rhetoric of division and separation espoused by the Dems and their President Biden.

    This government is NOT my Government it never was the People’s government and will not be one until we change the system completely. Run by sick sociopaths hell bent on ruling the world and enslaving us all, they have lost touch with reality in favor of following a demonic agenda of ignorance greed and power.

    Reply

  9. Needed: a some notes of reality:

    — “International law” is a fiction: citing it is an insult to our collective intelligence.

    Since the end of WWII, the US, stepping to the shoes of the colonial empires it “opposed,” has made the UN into an impotent debating platform and noise maker. The UN does some good humanistic work, but its power to make peace is zillch, courtesy of the USA. The US — in Vietnam, Afghanistan,. Iraq and Libya — has repeatedly done what Putin has just done, i.e. use the “rule of international law” for toilet tissue.

    Putin is an arriviste in the realm of rogue state mendacity.

    — There is no “debating” with this entity or its many minions, the role of the left is to work to destroy it. The US made itself clear with the Wolfowitz Doctrine: no other nation will be permitted to approach, let alone exceed the power the US.

    You can’t reason with that, you destroy it, put it out of our misery.

    — The US’ owners have descended into rabid sociopathic self-delusion and arrogance: as they revive Jim Crow voting restrictions, make abortion illegal, sanctify corporations as people, reverse the paltry advances made here since the 1960s — they are creating the objective conditions for revolution. The conflicting forces of the oligarchy cannot create anything coherent or stable, it’s all going to keep falling apart.

    There will and can be no “pressuring” of the ruling elites to be nicer.

    They must be overthrown.

    The “democratic” socialists are useless at best, a co-opted diversion at worst.

    Bourgeois democracy is a con job: what’s required is a multi-generational effort to obliterate racism and racists, work with other nations on climate change, restructure our society.

    These goals cannot be achieved by letting various political dramatists mount and maintain careers that depend on public confusion.

    Contrary to capitalist paranoid fantasies, revolutions cannot be plotted or planned.

    They erupt.

    The task for the REAL left is to be ready.

    An important part of the prep is mental: we must inculcate into ourselves and our strategies the same kind of ferocity exhibited by the FARC and Mexican drug cartels.

    No quarter, no compromises.

    Our only “offer” to the ruling elites: surrender or vanish.

    Where did the pacisfim of Ghandi lead? To the muddled, vastly unequal state of India, headed by a Hindu fanatic.

    Where did the unswerving revolutionary ideas of Mao lead?

    To the first power to beat the capitalists in their own economic arena and realistically threaten the capitalist hegemon.

    Reply

    1. I’m going to suggest that we don’t actually “need” anything we don’t already have, other than liberation from other humans. Sadly, so far, after centuries of thought on the subject, we have found no “way” to do that. We have devised no paradigm, no amount of wealth, no technology, no political system, zero, zip, zilch that has managed to upend the power evil humans have over the collective experience. It’s an ongoing war that good people lost a long time ago.

      That’s a terrible position to be in given the circumstances. Yup. Very sad.

      Reply

  10. We’re currently swamped by Biden admin. war propaganda, about an issue that most Americans know very little. US/NATO troops stationed along Ukraine’s border, and now a segment of Russia’s border, insanely provoking nuclear world war. (And at the least, in gross violation of the 1990 NATO treaty). Meanwhile, multi-millionaire Zelensky sits back giggling and throwing spitballs.

    Reply

  11. America is a warrior nation that condones endless war and the preparation for it no matter what the draconian cost to the nation and its people of a bloated and counterproductive military/industrial budget is. Unless the citizens of the United States rise up in revolt to demand an end to wasteful spending on the military and the countless military adventures abroad, this country will continue its steady decline as a beacon of democracy and become impoverished in the end.

    Reply

  12. I often hear from good liberals the refrain, similar to Katrina’s of “Those who speak of history and offer context about the West’s precipitating role in the Ukraine tragedy are not excusing Russia’s criminal attack.” How can anyone take note of “Precipitating role” and “criminal attack” in the same sentence? As is often said, Putin pulled the trigger, but Joe Biden gave him the gun.

    Reply

  13. The comments here, like those so often, basically amount to saying that because the poster, vanden Heuval, Chomsky, etc is not condemning or condoning x,y,z as well as i am, (s)he is a, oh, pick your insult of the day …

    I have followed this site long enough to know pretty much who the regulars are and what they will say – and by this time they have already introduced info, etc that is useful enough so that we pretty much know what is going on by now – at this point it is bringing coals to Newcastle …

    Seemed to me from the get-go that the answer is a) get the hell out and b) put people in office who will – so let’s get crackin’ …

    Reply

  14. Even Katrina has to go on about illegal or brutal ;Russian “attack” when Putin is almost infinitely patient and finally was goaded by the US and the Ukrainian buildup of attacks in the Donbass (after 8 years of waiting and NOT bringing the LPR and NPR inside Russia despite their appeals after the illegal takeover of the govt in 2014.)
    Why is only Russia the one to be sanctioned for invasion!! of another country? It is nexwt door to Ukraine and lives there. The USA is thousands of miles away, but it interferes to destroy Russia? who is cruel and illegal??? Who encourages NAZI influence and removal of 11 opposition parties- the adored President Zelinskyy!!!!

    Reply

  15. It’s hard to take seriously a call for real debate from someone who would have us turn to bought-and-paid-for ruling institutions of think tanks, academia, media, and politics for that possibility, remote as it may be.

    War is a racket, alright, and this propaganda piece does its own part in the con by keeping us narrowly focused on Ukraine’s theater of conflict to distract us from the criminal enterprises rolling out there and across the world in the new abnormal.

    Whatever “fragile democracy” we might have left on this planet is under all-out assault by the Great Reset’s war on all things human.

    Debating what our masters have assigned for our controlled attention is manufacturing dissent for slavery, and death.

    Meanwhile, monkeypox, or moneypox, is the latest scam of the biosecurity state’s march toward its final solution for human livestock. Be sure to get your kill shot today!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: