Nuland-Pyatt Video Restored to YouTube

The video, with more than 181,000 views, in which top U.S. officials in 2014 discuss changing the Ukrainian government, had been removed from YouTube after more than 8 years.

By Consortium News

A video of a leaked conversation between then Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and the then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, which had been removed from YouTube, has been restored.

In the video, the two discuss changing the Ukrainian government weeks before the democratically-elected President Viktor Yanukovych was violently driven from power.

The video, posted on April 29, 2014 had 181,533 views before it was taken down on Wednesday, was among the most viewed versions of the conversation on YouTube. Eight years worth of viewer comments on the video had also been removed.