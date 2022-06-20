Daniel Ellsberg on Nuclear War and Ukraine

By Paul Jay / theAnalysis.news
Daniel Ellsberg discusses the significance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the growing danger of nuclear war with U.S. and NATO.
A realistic fear of nuclear war, delivered in a cloud of delusional nonsense.
Nuclear war is scarily possible, but as Ellsberg recognizes, it is far more likely to be initiated by the losing side: both sides have reserved the right to resort to nukes in the face of an “existential threat”.
Western media propaganda notwithstanding, Russia is winning this war. Not just the ground war in Ukraine, but the unprecedented economic war unleashed by the US and its allies’ sanctions.
And far from being an international pariah state (like Biden hypocritically promised he would make Saudia Arabia), Russia has significant allies (especially China), and around the world, more countries are neutral rather than actively attacking Russia economically with sanctions.